27.01.2025 10:02 Uhr
Bioz, Inc.: How Bioz Came to Be: The Benefits of AI-Powered Product Recommendations From a Researcher's Perspective

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2025 / Bioz, Inc., a pioneer in AI-driven tools for scientific discovery, is transforming the way scientists discover and evaluate scientific products through its innovative Bioz Badges and Content Hub. These AI-driven product endorsements provide researchers with evidence-based recommendations, helping them identify the most trusted and frequently cited tools and reagents from a vast and often overwhelming selection.

Scientific Discovery

Scientific Discovery

The idea for Bioz originated from a personal challenge faced by Dr. Karin Lachmi, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Bioz, during her time as a researcher. "As a researcher myself, I often found it difficult to navigate the sea of products available on the market. Selecting reliable tools that would actually help my work was always a time-consuming and uncertain process," Lachmi explains. "That's when I realized there needed to be a smarter way - an AI-powered platform that could provide transparency, helping researchers make confident decisions based on data-driven insights."

Bioz addresses this problem by offering a simple yet powerful way for researchers to assess the credibility of products. By leveraging Bioz's proprietary AI engine, which analyzes tens of millions of published research articles, clinical data, supplementary data, patents, and Ph.D. theses, Bioz Badges indicate which products are the most cited, trusted, and effective within specific scientific disciplines. This makes it easier for researchers to identify top-performing products without having to manually track down citation data. The badges offer immediate recognition of a product's quality, helping scientists save time and focus more on their research. With Bioz Badges, researchers can be confident that the products they choose have been validated by the scientific community, offering the highest levels of efficacy and reliability. Bioz also ensures that the latest, most innovative products are always highlighted, enabling researchers to stay at the forefront of scientific advancements. As a former researcher herself, Dr. Lachmi understands how critical it is to rely on trusted tools, and Bioz Badges were designed to make that process as straightforward and reliable as possible.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

Helpful Links

  • Bioz

  • Bioz Badges

  • Bioz Stars

For more information on Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Levitt
CEO
pr@bioz.com

.

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.



