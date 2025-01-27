Scientists have simulated a 4G and 5G cellular base station in Kuwait, powered by a combination of solar energy, hydrogen, and a diesel generator. The lowest cost of energy was found to be $0. 0714/kWh. Researchers from Kuwait's Kuwait University have proposed operating 4G and 5G cellular base stations (BSs) with local hybrid plants of solar PV and hydrogen. Numerically simulating a few configurations for such a station, the team has considered net present cost (NPC), the cost of energy (COE), and CO2 emissions. The simulation took place under the conditions of Hawally, a city in the east of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...