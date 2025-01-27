Siemens Energy experienced a dramatic market setback on Monday as its shares plummeted more than 17%, marking a significant reversal from its recent artificial intelligence-driven rally. The steep decline came amid a broader selloff in the European technology sector, triggered by groundbreaking developments in AI technology. The energy technology giant, which had positioned itself as a key supplier for AI infrastructure and saw its stock value multiply by more than five times since late 2023, faced particularly harsh market reaction. This sharp downturn represented an abrupt shift in investor sentiment, effectively erasing a substantial portion of recent gains from its 52-week high of 60.40 euros.

Market Concerns Over AI Development Costs

The catalyst for this market turbulence emerged from the introduction of a new cost-effective AI model by DeepSeek, which demonstrated the possibility of developing powerful AI systems with less sophisticated chip technology than previously assumed. This technological breakthrough has prompted investors to reassess their assumptions about future capital expenditure requirements in the AI sector. The ripple effects were felt across the European technology sector, which declined by 4.5%, as market participants began to more cautiously evaluate investments in AI infrastructure, particularly impacting companies like Siemens Energy that had heavily invested in this space.

