COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 27 JANUARY 2025 In terms of the Luxembourg laws and regulations, a notification is required where a holding exceeds or falls below a notifiable threshold. Reinet has been notified on 23 January 2025 by Public Investment Corporation Soc Limited ("PIC") that PIC's voting rights attached to shares in Reinet have decreased on 22 January 2025 to 29 305 055 number which now represents 14.956 per cent of the voting rights in Reinet, decreasing below the 15 per cent threshold. Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

