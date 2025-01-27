New feature empowers intelligence teams with AI-augmented tools to triage, collaborate and deliver actionable insights at unprecedented scale

Security and threat intelligence technology company, Silobreaker, has announced the launch of Tickets, a powerful workflow management feature designed to elevate the efficiency, collaboration and impact of intelligence teams. Tickets is built with native support for Threat Intelligence teams, offering robust capabilities to manage and fulfil intelligence requirements across cyber, geopolitical and physical security domains all supported by AI-driven insights.

Tickets empowers teams of all sizes to prioritise and manage both incoming Requests for Information (RFI) and outbound incidents, which are surfaced from Silobreaker's extensive coverage of open-sources, the deep and dark web and finished intelligence reports.

Tickets also allows easy collaboration and communication directly within the team, and users can create custom tags to align their work with Priority Intelligence Requirements (PIRs) and stakeholder needs. It enables teams to disseminate intelligence products seamlessly to stakeholders, ensuring smooth integration with existing enterprise processes.

The new feature leverages Silobreaker's advanced analytics engine to quickly extract entities from incoming RFIs, enabling analysts to pivot directly to relevant search results from the content of any request. This reduces the time spent contextualising incoming requests and enhances the speed at which analysts can provide actionable insights.

The solution is further enhanced by connecting to Silobreaker's proprietary Context and Summarise AI features. 'Context' delivers real-time overviews of the latest intelligence on millions of entities ranging from actors, indicators and malware to people, places, and incidents to expedite investigations. 'Summarise', Silobreaker's AI-driven reporting tool, enables users to extract intelligence, draft assessments for review and easily drag and drop content into Tickets for instant access and actionability.

"Silobreaker is designed to support every stage of the intelligence cycle from requirements management, data collection and processing to analysis, intelligence production and dissemination," said Kristofer Mansson, CEO of Silobreaker. "Our new feature, Tickets, ties together the workflows across these steps, enabling teams to work more efficiently and enhance communication and the feedback loop with their stakeholders."

By better connecting intelligence production with PIRs and stakeholders, Tickets offers the ability to start generating data that informs Outcome-Driven Metrics (ODM) on team performance, PIR alignment, response times and the impact of threat intelligence on security outcomes.

Tickets is available now to Silobreaker users. For more information, visit www.silobreaker.com.

About Silobreaker

Silobreaker is a leading security and threat intelligence technology company that provides powerful insights on emerging risks and opportunities in near-real time. It automates the collection, aggregation and analysis of data from open and dark web sources in a single platform, allowing intelligence teams to produce and disseminate high-quality, actionable reports in line with priority intelligence requirements (PIRs). This enables global enterprises to make intelligence-led decisions to safeguard their business from cyber, physical and geopolitical threats, mitigate risks and maximize business value.

Learn more at www.silobreaker.com

