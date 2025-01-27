Infosys and Street Child Unite to Enable Access to Quality Education in Ukraine with Digital Innovation

Establish seven Digital Learning Centers and create high-quality content for teachers and children, available through Infosys Springboard

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a critical milestone in its three-year collaboration with Street Child, an international children's charity, with the establishment of seven Digital Learning Centers (DLCs) to address the educational challenges faced by children in crisis-affected areas of Ukraine.

This collaboration addresses the profound disruption to Ukraine's education system caused by the ongoing conflict, which has affected over 3,700 educational institutions and destroying 365 schools, as reported by Save the Children. The conflict has forced roughly 1.9 million children - nearly half of Ukraine's school-aged population - to rely on partial or fully remote learning solutions. Recognizing this critical need, Infosys joined hands with Street Child in 2024 to launch two impactful initiatives: creating DLCs-secured physical spaces equipped for online learning and a Digital Transformation program, leveraging Infosys Springboard, Infosys' flagship digital learning platform, to provide tailored courses for students and teachers.

Initially focused on creating and renovating five DLCs in Dnipropetrovsk, an Oblast in Eastern Ukraine receiving less international aid due to its proximity to the front line, the collaboration remarkably delivered seven within 12 months into the engagement. Notably, one center was renovated by an all-female team of contractors, as conscription limited the availability of male workers.

Launched in September 2024, these centers have already served over 1,000 children in their first three months of operations. Each center is equipped with laptops, high-speed internet, multimedia projectors, educational materials, security systems, and accessibility features such as wheelchair ramps and modified bathrooms. Additionally, designated spaces for Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) provide critical support to young learners.

The Digital Transformation program focuses on preserving Ukraine's cultural identity by offering courses in Ukrainian Language and Geography for Grades 5 and 6. For teachers, topics such as Cybersecurity and Anti-Corruption are addressed through specially developed courses, aligning seamlessly with Ukraine's national educational platform, All Ukrainian Online. Together, these initiatives are helping build a robust and resilient educational foundation for both students and teachers.

Tom Dannatt, CEO & Co-Founder, Street Child, said, "At Street Child, we're working to create a world where every child is safe, in school and learning. Unfortunately, the reality for Ukrainian children is that a significant number of them cannot attend a physical classroom, and so we're focusing efforts on where we can make the biggest difference. In this case, that means making the most of digital education. Although we're still in the early stages, we're proud to have worked with Infosys to support more than 1,000 children amid this terrible conflict. The early success of this scheme demonstrates the transformative potential to deliver quality education in many crisis-affected regions worldwide."

Thirumala Arohi, Executive Vice President, Head - Education, Training and Assessment, Infosys, said, "The collaboration between Infosys and Street Child is crucial as it directly addresses the devastating impact of the conflict on Ukraine's education system. With hundreds of schools destroyed and millions of children displaced or relying on remote learning, access to quality education has become a critical need. Infosys brings to this collaboration not only its technological expertise but also a deep commitment to social impact. Together with Street Child, we are providing tangible solutions through the establishment of seven Digital Learning Centers that offer secure physical spaces equipped with the necessary technology and are leveraging Infosys Springboard to enable a digital transformation program to offer tailored courses for effective online learning. This holistic approach empowers students to continue their education, supports teachers in adapting to new learning environments, and ultimately contributes to building a more resilient educational foundation for the future of Ukraine."

