Global Brands Magazine: ACUD TRIUMPHS AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2024

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACUD wins the 2024 'Excellence in Urban Planning and Development in Egypt' award at the prestigious Global Brand Awards.

The Global Brand Awards, presented by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) in the UK, honour exceptional achievements across various industries. This year, ACUD stood out for its remarkable contributions to the urban development sector

Commenting on ACUD winning the award, Jay Reddy, CEO, Global Brands Magazine, said "We are thrilled to honour ACUD with the Excellence in Urban Planning and Development, Egypt award. Their visionary approach and dedication to creating sustainable, innovative urban spaces set a benchmark for the industry. ACUD's achievements are truly commendable, and we are proud to celebrate their significant contributions to Egypt's urban landscape."

"This prestigious award underscores ACUD's pivotal role in shaping the future of urban planning. We are honoured to lead the way in creating a world-class capital that embodies Egypt's grand ambitions and vision for a modern, smart, and sustainable city. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and innovative spirit of our entire team, reinforcing our commitment to excellence and our dedication to setting new standards in urban development," said Khaled M. Abbas, Chairman and Managing Director, ACUD.

ABOUT ACUD

Administrative Capital For Urban Development (ACUD) is the Owner and Developer for the New Administrative capital in Egypt which is located 60 km east of Cairo and covers a total area of approximately 230,000 feddans. It is designed to accommodate up to 8.5 million residents upon the completion of all construction phases and will help to alleviate congestion in Cairo while addressing rapid population growth. The new capital city will help to strengthen and diversify the country's economic potential by creating new places to live, work and visit. In order to draw people to this new capital city, a series of key catalyst developments will be established at its core. This will include a new government administrative district, a cultural district and a wide variety of urban neighbourhoods.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on the 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops awards for companies that stand out, have a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders. The Magazine has over 10 million visitors and 14 million page views per month, making it one of the best online magazines. The Magazine also maintains a strong presence on social media, with over 30k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and others. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition. We are excited to announce the highly anticipated awards ceremony, which will take place at the Grand Hyatt, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in June 2025. To learn more about the awards, please visit the Brand Awards Winners section on the GBM website.

