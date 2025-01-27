Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
27.01.2025 12:02 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DATAMARK Inc: DATAMARK to Showcase New Contact Center AI Solutions at Customer Contact Week Orlando

Finanznachrichten News

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2025 / DATAMARK, Inc., a global contact center and business process outsourcing (BPO) provider, will introduce its new proprietary contact center AI tools, DataSmart and DataScribe, at the first-ever CCW event in Orlando, Florida, from January 27 to 29. The Texas-based company will join thousands of industry leaders and attendees from across the globe to kick off the largest customer contact conference series in the world.

DataSmart is DATAMARK's generative AI solution that acts as a personal digital assistant to give its users the relevant knowledge-based information they need quickly and accurately. DataScribe is DATAMARK's other generative contact center AI tool that transcribes an agent's call in real time while delivering comprehensive call summaries and recommending the best next steps the agent can follow. Together, their capabilities are unmatched.

"Our AI solutions are more than tools-they are a vision of what's next for customer experience," said Ali Karim, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing at DATAMARK. "By anticipating the future of customer needs, we empower enterprises to solve problems today and build dynamic, AI-driven strategies that redefine what's possible in customer engagement."

"In today's fast-paced world, culture and technology aren't just coexisting-they're converging to shape the future of business," said Jon Lunitz, Director of Sales at DATAMARK. "We are excited to raise the CX bar for current and future partners."

The contact center firm has been reimagining customer experience (CX) for four decades. Its operations serve Fortune 500 companies and large enterprises from global locations?and delivery centers in the U.S., Mexico, and India. For more information, please visit ?www.datamark.net ?or connect and follow us on?LinkedIn.com.

DATAMARK Inc. is a leading contact center and business process outsourcing (BPO) service provider headquartered in El Paso, Texas. The company operates across the U.S., Mexico, and India. Since its founding in 1989, DATAMARK has empowered small and medium businesses and Fortune 500 companies with secure, innovative, and tailored solutions to meet the unique demands of industries such as financial services, retail, healthcare, consumer services, government, transportation, and logistics. By leveraging its proprietary AI agent assist technology, DATAMARK is helping companies transform their customer experience (CX) and set new standards for service. These advanced solutions underscore DATAMARK's commitment to driving innovation, improving efficiency, and delivering measurable results for its clients across various sectors.

Contact Information

Alex Flores
Marketing Manager
alex.flores@datamark.net
760-936-3608

.

SOURCE: DATAMARK Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.