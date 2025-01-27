DATAMARK Inc: DATAMARK to Showcase New Contact Center AI Solutions at Customer Contact Week Orlando

DATAMARK, Inc., a global contact center and business process outsourcing (BPO) provider, will introduce its new proprietary contact center AI tools , DataSmart and DataScribe, at the first-ever CCW event in Orlando, Florida, from January 27 to 29. The Texas-based company will join thousands of industry leaders and attendees from across the globe to kick off the largest customer contact conference series in the world.

DataSmart is DATAMARK's generative AI solution that acts as a personal digital assistant to give its users the relevant knowledge-based information they need quickly and accurately. DataScribe is DATAMARK's other generative contact center AI tool that transcribes an agent's call in real time while delivering comprehensive call summaries and recommending the best next steps the agent can follow. Together, their capabilities are unmatched.

"Our AI solutions are more than tools-they are a vision of what's next for customer experience," said Ali Karim, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing at DATAMARK. "By anticipating the future of customer needs, we empower enterprises to solve problems today and build dynamic, AI-driven strategies that redefine what's possible in customer engagement."

"In today's fast-paced world, culture and technology aren't just coexisting-they're converging to shape the future of business," said Jon Lunitz, Director of Sales at DATAMARK. "We are excited to raise the CX bar for current and future partners."

The contact center firm has been reimagining customer experience (CX) for four decades. Its operations serve Fortune 500 companies and large enterprises from global locations?and delivery centers in the U.S., Mexico, and India. For more information, please visit ? www.datamark.net ?or connect and follow us on? LinkedIn.com .

DATAMARK Inc. is a leading contact center and business process outsourcing (BPO) service provider headquartered in El Paso, Texas. The company operates across the U.S., Mexico, and India. Since its founding in 1989, DATAMARK has empowered small and medium businesses and Fortune 500 companies with secure, innovative, and tailored solutions to meet the unique demands of industries such as financial services, retail, healthcare, consumer services, government, transportation, and logistics. By leveraging its proprietary AI agent assist technology, DATAMARK is helping companies transform their customer experience (CX) and set new standards for service. These advanced solutions underscore DATAMARK's commitment to driving innovation, improving efficiency, and delivering measurable results for its clients across various sectors.

