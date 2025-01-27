Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income for the Fourth Quarter of 2024

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2025 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AVBH) announced net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $6.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to $5.8 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024 and $303,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) (1) totaled $4.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights
Return on average assets improved to 1.14% compared to 1.02% in the third quarter of 2024 and 0.05% in the fourth quarter of 2023 (or 0.89% adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP) (1) ).
Loans increased $78.2 million, or 18% annualized, from September 30, 2024, and $124.3 million, or 7%, from December 31, 2023.
Taxable equivalent net interest margin (1) expanded to 3.49% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 3.35% in the third quarter of 2024.
Average deposits increased $88.4 million, or 20% annualized, from the third quarter of 2024 and $185.5 million, or 11%, from the fourth quarter of 2023.
Net charge-offs totaled $4.3 million due to the charge-off of a venture lending relationship. This relationship consisted of two loans, including a $2.3 million loan that was placed on nonaccrual with a specific reserve of $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2024.
As of December 31, 2024, nonperforming assets improved to 0.06% of total assets from September 30, 2024, and classified loans improved to 0.22% of total loans, compared to the prior quarter end.
"We are pleased with what our team accomplished in 2024. After the events of 2023, strengthening our balance sheet was our top priority for 2024 and we made great progress. Additionally, we finished the year with strong loan growth, an expanding net interest margin and a meaningful improvement in fee income. Although deposits decreased slightly during the fourth quarter, we grew core deposits $262 million in 2024 and have a robust pipeline as we enter 2025," said Mark D. Mordell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"The $4.3 million charge-off was a venture lending relationship that had been classified for the past 36 months while the borrower worked to find a buyer. Although the company is still operating, the length of time spent as a classified loan and the lack of progress finding a buyer led to the decision to charge off the loan. We believe a recovery is not likely, but we will continue to work with the borrower to maximize any chance at a recovery. We remain committed to maintaining excellent credit quality. I am pleased with the overall quality of our loan portfolio at year end, with nonperforming assets only 0.06% of total assets and classified loans 0.22% of total loans," added Mr. Mordell.
Income Statement
Net income totaled $6.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $611,000 from the third quarter of 2024, and an increase of $6.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. A $1.0 million decrease in noninterest expense was a primary contributor to the improvement in net income compared to the third quarter of 2024. This decrease in noninterest expense was primarily due to lower incentive expense and an increase in capitalized loan origination costs.
Taxable equivalent net interest income (1) totaled $19.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $587,000, or 13% annualized, from the third quarter of 2024, and an increase of $780,000, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. The taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.49% in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 14 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2024, and flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in taxable equivalent net interest margin compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by a decrease in average short-term borrowings and a lower cost of deposits.
The yield on loans in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 7.07%, a decrease of 31 basis points from the third quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 18 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023. The overall decrease in loan yields compared to prior periods was driven by the reduction in the Prime rate.
The cost of deposits in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 2.94%, a decrease of 28 basis points from the third quarter of 2024 and an increase of 23 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.79% compared to 4.16% in the third quarter of 2024 and 3.80% in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 37 basis points and one basis point, respectively.
The provision for credit losses was $779,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $0 in the third quarter of 2024 and $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The provision was higher in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter primarily due to the $4.3 million charge-off of a venture lending relationship and loan growth, offset by improved economic forecasts.
Noninterest income was $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $(4.6) million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2024 included income of $637,000 from fund investments and $150,000 in final proceeds from the settlement related to a previously sold foreclosed property. The fourth quarter of 2023 included a $5.40 million loss on sale of securities, a $165,000 loss on the sale of a foreclosed property, and a loss of $116,000 from changes in the fair value of fund investments.
Noninterest expense totaled $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $1.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2024, and a decrease of $498,000 from the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease from the third quarter was primarily due to lower incentive expense and an increase in capitalized loan origination costs. There were 148 full-time equivalent employees on December 31, 2024, compared to 146 on September 30, 2024.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $2.30 billion as of December 31, 2024, compared to $2.30 billion as of September 30, 2024, and $2.23 billion at December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents were $82.7 million on December 31, 2024, compared to $136.5 million on September 30, 2024, and $81.4 million on December 31, 2023.
Period end loans on December 31, 2024, totaled $1.86 billion, an increase of $78.2 million, or 18% annualized, from September 30, 2024, and an increase of $124.3 million, or 7%, from December 31, 2023. The increase in loans during the fourth quarter of 2024 included an increase of $57.5 million in commercial loans and a $16.1 million increase in multi-family loans. Quarterly average loans for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $11.7 million, or 1%, from the third quarter of 2024 and increased $117.2 million, or 7%, from the fourth quarter of 2023.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $18.7 million on December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of $3.6 million from September 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments to total loans was 1.12% on December 31, 2024, compared to 1.37% on September 30, 2024. Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.07% on December 31, 3024 compared to 0.20% at September 30, 2024.
Investment securities were $296.6 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $316.7 million on September 30, 2024, and $325.3 million as of December 31, 2023.
Period end deposits were $1.89 billion on December 31, 2024, a decrease of $10.2 million, or 2% annualized, from September 30, 2024. The change in deposits during the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $33.7 million decrease in interest-bearing checking, offset by a $12.9 million increase in brokered deposits. Quarterly average deposits for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $1.89 billion, an increase of $88.4 million from the third quarter of 2024, and an increase of $185.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2023.
Short-term borrowings on December 31, 2024, totaled $185.0 million, an increase of $25.0 million, or 16%, compared to September 30, 2024. The Company paid back $70.0 million of remaining borrowings from the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) during the fourth quarter of 2024.
Book value per share was $23.57 on December 31, 2024, a decrease of $0.38 compared to $23.95 on September 30, 2024. Total shareholders' equity was $186.4 million on December 31, 2024, a decrease of $2.2 million compared to September 30, 2024. This included an increase in retained earnings of $6.5 million offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $9.4 million compared to September 30, 2024.
(1) A Non-GAAP performance measure. We provide detailed reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation" table.
About Avidbank
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AVBH), headquartered in San Jose, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending, structured finance, asset-based lending, sponsor finance, fund finance, and real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This news release contains certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's current quarter and year-to-date results and facilitate comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, and generally include the words "believes," "plans," "intends," "expects," "opportunity," "anticipates," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," or words of similar meaning. While we believe that our forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions, are, by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could materially differ from forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to local, regional, national and international economic conditions and events and the impact they may have on us and our customers, and in particular in our market areas; ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; oversupply of property inventory and deterioration in values of California real estate, both residential and commercial; a prolonged slowdown or decline in construction activity; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the cost or effect of acquisitions we may make; the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws, regulations and judicial decisions concerning financial reform, capital requirements, taxes, banking, securities, employment, executive compensation, insurance, and information security) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; ability to adequately underwrite for our asset based and corporate finance lending business lines; our ability to raise capital; inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; cyber-security threats including loss of system functionality or theft or loss of data; political instability; acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, or the effects of a pandemic; destabilization in international economies resulting from the European sovereign debt crisis; the timely development and acceptance of new banking products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; technological changes; the ability to increase market share, retain customers and control expenses; ability to retain and attract key management and personnel; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; continued volatility in the credit and equity markets and its effect on the general economy; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; changes in our organization, management, compensation and benefit plans, and our ability to retain or expand our management team; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Twelve months ended
2024
2023
December 31,
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Fourth
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
2024
2023
INCOME HIGHLIGHTS
Net income
$
6,457
$
5,846
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
303
$
21,015
$
16,801
Loss on sale of securities, net of tax
-
-
-
-
3,888
-
4,483
Severance, net of income tax
-
-
-
-
233
-
233
BOLI surrender tax expense
-
-
-
-
478
-
478
Adjusted net income(1)
$
6,457
$
5,846
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
4,902
$
21,015
$
21,995
PER SHARE DATA
Basic earnings per share
$
0.87
$
0.79
$
0.47
$
0.71
$
0.04
$
2.83
$
2.29
Diluted earnings per share
0.84
0.77
0.46
0.69
0.04
2.76
2.24
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1)
0.84
0.77
0.46
0.69
0.65
2.76
2.94
Book value per share
23.57
23.95
21.77
21.41
21.27
23.57
21.27
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Return on average assets(2)
1.14
%
1.02
%
0.62
%
0.95
%
0.05
%
0.93
%
0.77
%
Adjusted return on average assets(1)(2)
1.14
%
1.02
%
0.62
%
0.95
%
0.89
%
0.93
%
1.01
%
Return on average equity(2)
13.65
%
12.97
%
8.35
%
12.64
%
0.81
%
11.98
%
11.20
%
Net interest margin
3.49
%
3.35
%
3.39
%
3.54
%
3.49
%
3.44
%
3.53
%
Efficiency ratio
52.53
%
59.29
%
59.92
%
61.62
%
83.68
%
58.27
%
61.90
%
Average loans to average deposits
95.86
%
99.90
%
103.19
%
101.85
%
99.41
%
100.10
%
95.75
%
CAPITAL
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.35
%
9.93
%
9.64
%
9.88
%
9.77
%
10.35
%
9.77
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
10.59
%
10.75
%
10.08
%
10.03
%
9.88
%
10.59
%
9.88
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.59
%
10.75
%
10.08
%
10.03
%
9.88
%
10.59
%
9.88
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.30
%
12.92
%
12.17
%
12.01
%
11.86
%
12.30
%
11.86
%
Tangible common equity ratio
8.09
%
8.21
%
7.50
%
7.40
%
7.41
%
8.09
%
7.41
%
SHARES OUTSTANDING
Number of common shares outstanding
7,906,761
7,871,818
7,876,082
7,803,900
7,770,439
7,906,761
7,770,439
Average common shares outstanding - basic
7,455,650
7,434,726
7,426,949
7,386,639
7,344,693
7,426,096
7,323,172
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
7,661,711
7,622,428
7,578,613
7,551,406
7,543,616
7,604,442
7,490,779
ASSET QUALITY
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.12
%
1.37
%
1.36
%
1.21
%
1.22
%
1.12
%
1.22
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.06
%
0.16
%
0.16
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.07
%
0.20
%
0.20
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.07
%
0.08
%
Net charge-offs to average loans(2)
0.93
%
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.24
%
0.01
%
AVERAGE BALANCES
Loans, net of deferred loan fees
$
1,815,933
$
1,804,107
$
1,813,422
$
1,756,770
$
1,698,690
$
1,797,626
$
1,621,283
Investment securities
308,502
311,450
307,294
319,440
337,808
311,662
382,108
Total assets
2,250,086
2,272,623
2,265,583
2,222,778
2,191,198
2,252,814
2,173,969
Deposits
1,894,321
1,805,935
1,757,320
1,724,845
1,708,789
1,795,904
1,693,195
Shareholders' equity
188,170
179,260
166,874
166,907
148,723
175,348
150,045
(1) A Non-GAAP performance measure. We provide detailed reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation" table.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Assets
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Cash and due from banks
$
8,662
$
15,172
$
13,750
$
9,971
$
9,546
Due from Federal Reserve Bank
and interest-bearing deposits in banks
74,039
121,361
97,974
80,208
71,850
Total cash and cash equivalents
82,701
136,533
111,724
90,179
81,396
Investment securities - available for sale
296,556
316,741
308,661
314,793
325,320
Total investment securities
296,556
316,741
308,661
314,793
325,320
Loans, net of deferred loan fees
1,864,942
1,786,756
1,806,607
1,783,024
1,740,647
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(18,679
)
(22,315
)
(22,410
)
(19,342
)
(19,131
)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans
1,846,263
1,764,441
1,784,197
1,763,682
1,721,516
Bank owned life insurance
12,674
12,580
12,490
12,401
12,315
Premises and equipment, net
2,331
2,549
2,810
3,061
3,297
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
63,963
62,625
67,139
72,395
86,992
Total assets
$
2,304,488
$
2,295,469
$
2,287,021
$
2,256,511
$
2,230,836
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing demand
$
414,327
$
405,528
$
405,644
$
477,728
$
472,517
Interest-bearing checking
993,219
1,026,898
840,839
764,766
740,902
Money market and savings
338,578
336,166
312,162
319,692
298,117
Time
74,468
75,033
99,239
56,140
46,676
Brokered
70,763
57,903
80,608
139,532
96,117
Total deposits
1,891,355
1,901,528
1,738,492
1,757,858
1,654,329
Subordinated debt, net
22,000
21,982
21,957
21,931
21,906
Short-term borrowings
185,000
160,000
330,000
290,000
360,000
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
19,771
23,438
25,123
19,638
29,289
Total liabilities
2,118,126
2,106,948
2,115,572
2,089,427
2,065,524
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
106,997
106,169
105,487
104,771
104,499
Retained earnings
130,703
124,246
118,400
114,934
109,688
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
(51,338
)
(41,894
)
(52,438
)
(52,621
)
(48,875
)
Total shareholders' equity
186,362
188,521
171,449
167,084
165,312
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,304,488
$
2,295,469
$
2,287,021
$
2,256,511
$
2,230,836
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest and fees on loans
$
32,308
$
33,488
$
33,255
$
31,828
$
31,078
$
130,878
$
112,494
Interest on investment securities
1,770
1,767
1,801
1,824
1,979
7,162
8,658
Federal Home Loan Bank dividends(1)
185
183
193
190
172
752
690
Other interest income
681
1,198
951
819
654
3,649
3,140
Total interest income
34,944
36,636
36,200
34,661
33,883
142,441
124,982
Deposit interest expense
14,015
14,602
13,494
12,034
11,692
54,146
36,414
Interest on short-term borrowings
1,437
3,121
3,880
3,442
3,467
11,879
13,808
Interest on subordinated debt
293
300
300
300
300
1,194
1,201
Total interest expense
15,745
18,023
17,674
15,776
15,459
67,219
51,423
Net interest income
19,199
18,613
18,526
18,885
18,424
75,222
73,559
Provision for credit losses
779
-
2,998
319
1,266
4,096
3,042
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
18,420
18,613
15,528
18,566
17,158
71,126
70,517
Service charges and bank fees
649
675
658
618
613
2,600
2,209
Foreign exchange income
191
246
208
251
210
896
411
Income from bank owned life insurance
93
90
137
187
201
508
894
Gain/(loss) on sale of securities
-
-
-
-
(5,399
)
-
(6,214
)
Warrant and success fee income
65
-
-
-
15
65
23
Other investment income
637
240
59
155
(116
)
1,092
56
Loss on sale of ORE
-
-
-
-
(165
)
-
(165
)
Other income
205
539
36
72
19
849
134
Total noninterest income
1,840
1,790
1,098
1,283
(4,622
)
6,010
(2,652
)
Salaries and benefit expenses
7,389
8,336
7,980
8,794
8,137
32,499
30,572
Occupancy and equipment expenses
919
1,033
1,039
1,028
986
4,019
3,954
Data processing
613
638
597
564
499
2,412
2,041
Regulatory assessments
541
528
568
446
403
2,083
1,663
Legal and professional fees
452
534
541
611
531
2,139
1,839
Other operating expenses
1,138
1,028
1,033
984
994
4,181
3,824
Total noninterest expense
11,052
12,097
11,758
12,427
11,550
47,333
43,893
Income before income taxes
9,208
8,306
4,868
7,422
986
29,803
23,972
Provision for income taxes
2,751
2,460
1,402
2,176
683
8,788
7,171
Net income
$
6,457
$
5,846
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
303
$
21,015
$
16,801
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.87
$
0.79
$
0.47
$
0.71
$
0.04
$
2.83
$
2.29
Diluted earnings per common share
0.84
0.77
0.46
0.69
0.04
2.76
2.24
Weighted average shares - basic
7,455,650
7,434,726
7,426,949
7,386,639
7,344,693
7,426,096
7,323,172
Weighted average shares - diluted
7,661,711
7,622,428
7,578,613
7,551,406
7,543,616
7,604,442
7,490,779
(1) Federal Home Loan Bank dividends have been reclassified from total noninterest income to total interest income for all periods presented.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
Interest
Yields
Interest
Yields
Average
Income/
or
Average
Income/
or
Balance
Expense
Rates(6)
Balance
Expense
Rates(6)
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Loans(1)
$
1,817,101
$
32,308
7.07
%
$
1,805,430
$
33,488
7.38
%
Fed funds sold/interest bearing deposits
57,698
681
4.70
%
87,228
1,198
5.46
%
Investment securities
Taxable investment securities
305,963
1,741
2.26
%
309,624
1,745
2.24
%
Non-taxable investment securities(2)
2,539
36
5.64
%
1,826
28
6.10
%
Total investment securities
308,502
1,777
2.29
%
311,450
1,773
2.26
%
FHLB stock(3)
8,409
185
8.75
%
8,409
183
8.66
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,191,710
34,951
6.34
%
2,212,517
36,642
6.59
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
14,016
12,943
All other assets(4)
44,360
47,163
Total assets
$
2,250,086
$
2,272,623
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
Demand
$
994,121
$
9,840
3.94
%
$
903,542
$
9,801
4.32
%
Money market and savings
351,126
2,794
3.17
%
348,125
3,067
3.50
%
Time
77,203
744
3.83
%
75,972
810
4.24
%
Brokered
49,064
637
5.16
%
69,670
924
5.28
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,471,514
14,015
3.79
%
1,397,309
14,602
4.16
%
Short-term borrowings
119,707
1,437
4.78
%
237,370
3,121
5.23
%
Subordinated debt
21,993
293
5.30
%
21,970
300
5.44
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,613,214
15,745
3.88
%
1,656,649
18,023
4.33
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
422,807
408,626
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
25,895
28,088
Shareholders' equity
188,170
179,260
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
$
2,250,086
$
2,272,623
Net interest spread
2.46
%
2.26
%
Net interest income and margin(5)
$
19,206
3.49
%
$
18,619
3.35
%
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.48
%
3.35
%
Cost of deposits
$
1,894,321
$
14,015
2.94
%
$
1,805,935
$
14,602
3.22
%
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes net amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $491 thousand and $383 thousand, respectively.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3) Federal Home Loan Bank dividends have been reclassified from total noninterest income to total interest income for all periods presented.
(4) Average allowance for credit losses on loans of $22.2 million and $22.4 million, respectively, is included as a contra asset.
(5) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6) Annualized
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Interest
Yields
Interest
Yields
Average
Income/
or
Average
Income/
or
Balance
Expense
Rates(6)
Balance
Expense
Rates(6)
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Loans(1)
$
1,817,101
$
32,308
7.07
%
$
1,700,094
$
31,078
7.25
%
Fed funds sold/interest bearing deposits
57,698
681
4.70
%
47,906
654
5.34
%
Investment securities
Taxable investment securities
305,963
1,741
2.26
%
337,021
1,971
2.32
%
Non-taxable investment securities(2)
2,539
36
5.64
%
787
10
5.04
%
Total investment securities
308,502
1,777
2.29
%
337,808
1,981
2.33
%
FHLB stock(3)
8,409
185
8.75
%
8,409
172
8.12
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,191,710
34,951
6.34
%
2,094,217
33,885
6.42
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
14,016
12,528
All other assets(4)
44,360
84,453
Total assets
$
2,250,086
$
2,191,198
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
Demand
$
994,121
$
9,840
3.94
%
$
766,856
$
7,650
3.96
%
Money market and savings
351,126
2,794
3.17
%
305,240
2,218
2.88
%
Time
77,203
744
3.83
%
29,787
252
3.36
%
Brokered
49,064
637
5.16
%
119,605
1,572
5.21
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,471,514
14,015
3.79
%
1,221,488
11,692
3.80
%
Short-term borrowings
119,707
1,437
4.78
%
281,457
3,467
4.89
%
Subordinated debt
21,993
293
5.30
%
21,893
300
5.44
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,613,214
15,745
3.88
%
1,524,838
15,459
4.02
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
422,807
487,301
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
25,895
30,336
Shareholders' equity
188,170
148,723
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
$
2,250,086
$
2,191,198
Net interest spread
2.46
%
2.40
%
Net interest income and margin(5)
$
19,206
3.49
%
$
18,426
3.49
%
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.48
%
3.49
%
Cost of deposits
$
1,894,321
$
14,015
2.94
%
$
1,708,789
$
11,692
2.71
%
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loan includes net amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $491 thousand and $449 thousand, respectively.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3) Federal Home Loan Bank dividends have been reclassified from total noninterest income to total interest income for all periods presented.
(4) Average allowance for credit losses on loans of $22.2 million and $17.8 million, respectively, is included as a contra asset.
(5) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6) Annualized
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Interest
Yields
Interest
Yields
Average
Income/
or
Average
Income/
or
Balance
Expense
Rates(6)
Balance
Expense
Rates(6)
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Loans(1)
$
1,798,951
$
130,878
7.28
%
$
1,622,731
$
112,494
6.93
%
Fed funds sold/interest bearing deposits
68,722
3,649
5.31
%
61,331
3,140
5.12
%
Investment securities
Taxable investment securities
309,652
7,067
2.28
%
374,638
8,387
2.24
%
Non-taxable investment securities(2)
2,010
120
5.97
%
7,470
343
4.59
%
Total investment securities
311,662
7,187
2.31
%
382,108
8,730
2.28
%
FHLB stock(3)
8,409
752
8.94
%
8,199
690
8.42
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,187,744
142,466
6.51
%
2,074,369
125,054
6.03
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
13,048
20,375
All other assets(4)
52,022
79,225
Total assets
$
2,252,814
$
2,173,969
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
Demand
$
857,409
$
35,112
4.10
%
$
524,591
$
19,548
3.73
%
Money market and savings
326,934
10,729
3.28
%
461,352
12,226
2.65
%
Time
76,846
3,144
4.09
%
46,318
937
2.02
%
Brokered
97,078
5,161
5.32
%
73,179
3,703
5.06
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,358,267
54,146
3.99
%
1,105,440
36,414
3.29
%
Short-term borrowings
233,290
11,879
5.09
%
282,596
13,808
4.89
%
Subordinated debt
21,956
1,194
5.44
%
21,855
1,201
5.50
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,613,513
67,219
4.17
%
1,409,891
51,423
3.65
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
437,637
587,755
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
26,316
26,278
Shareholders' equity
175,348
150,045
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
$
2,252,814
$
2,173,969
Net interest spread
2.34
%
2.38
%
Net interest income and margin(5)
$
75,247
3.44
%
$
73,631
3.55
%
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.44
%
3.55
%
Cost of deposits
$
1,795,904
$
54,146
3.01
%
$
1,693,195
$
36,414
2.15
%
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $1.8 million and $1.9 million, respectively.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3) Federal Home Loan Bank dividends have been reclassified from total noninterest income to total interest income for all periods presented.
(4) Average allowance for credit losses on loans of $20.9 million and $17.2 million, respectively, is included as a contra asset.
(5) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6) Annualized
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Loans and Credit Data (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Current Quarter
Year over Year
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Change
Change
Commercial loans
$
816,963
$
759,492
$
774,666
$
736,068
$
716,075
$
57,471
$
100,888
Commercial real estate
Multi-family
216,018
199,929
202,292
203,170
200,152
16,089
15,866
Owner Occupied
142,650
141,139
157,376
158,759
158,728
1,511
(16,078
)
Non-Owner Occupied
414,551
406,007
412,473
408,758
411,446
8,544
3,105
Construction and land
246,301
253,325
242,966
259,562
237,124
(7,024
)
9,177
Residential
27,494
25,799
15,717
16,187
16,816
1,695
10,678
Total real estate loans
1,047,014
1,026,199
1,030,824
1,046,436
1,024,266
20,815
22,748
Other loans
965
1,065
1,117
520
306
(100
)
659
Total loans
$
1,864,942
$
1,786,756
$
1,806,607
$
1,783,024
$
1,740,647
$
78,186
$
124,295
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
Balance, beginning of quarter
$
22,315
$
22,410
$
19,342
$
19,131
$
17,800
Provision for credit losses on loans
630
-
3,068
211
1,331
Charge-offs
(4,266
)
(95
)
-
-
-
Recoveries
-
-
-
-
-
Balance, end of quarter
$
18,679
$
22,315
$
22,410
$
19,342
$
19,131
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments
Balance, beginning of quarter
$
2,098
$
2,098
$
2,168
$
2,060
$
2,125
Provision for unfunded commitments
149
-
(70
)
108
(65
)
Balance, end of quarter
$
2,247
$
2,098
$
2,098
$
2,168
$
2,060
Total allowance for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments
$
20,926
$
24,413
$
24,508
$
21,510
$
21,191
Provision for credit losses under CECL
Provision for credit losses on loans
$
630
$
-
$
3,068
$
211
$
1,331
Provision for unfunded commitments
149
-
(70
)
108
(65
)
Total provision for credit losses
$
779
$
-
$
2,998
$
319
$
1,266
Nonperforming Assets
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis
$
1,347
$
3,621
$
3,686
$
1,370
$
1,378
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
-
-
Nonperforming loans
1,347
3,621
3,686
1,370
1,378
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Nonperforming assets
$
1,347
$
3,621
$
3,686
$
1,370
$
1,378
Nonperforming Loans by Type:
Commercial
$
1,347
$
3,621
$
3,686
$
1,370
$
1,378
Total Nonperforming loans
$
1,347
$
3,621
$
3,686
$
1,370
$
1,378
Asset Quality Ratios
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.00
%
1.25
%
1.24
%
1.08
%
1.10
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.12
%
1.37
%
1.36
%
1.21
%
1.22
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans
1386.71
%
616.27
%
607.98
%
1411.82
%
1388.32
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.06
%
0.16
%
0.16
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.07
%
0.20
%
0.20
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
Net quarterly charge-offs to average loans(1)
0.93
%
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Criticized loans to total loans
2.27
%
1.62
%
1.49
%
1.40
%
1.25
%
Classified loans to total loans
0.22
%
0.51
%
0.52
%
0.39
%
0.47
%
(1) Annualized
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Deposits (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Current
Year over
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Quarter
Year
Period End Deposits
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Change
Change
Non-interest-bearing demand
$
414,327
$
405,528
$
405,644
$
477,728
$
472,517
$
8,799
$
(58,190
)
Interest-bearing checking
993,219
1,026,898
840,839
764,766
740,902
(33,679
)
252,317
Money market and savings
338,578
336,166
312,162
319,692
298,117
2,412
40,461
Time
74,468
75,033
99,239
56,140
46,676
(565
)
27,792
Brokered
70,763
57,903
80,608
139,532
96,117
12,860
(25,354
)
Total deposits
$
1,891,355
$
1,901,528
$
1,738,492
$
1,757,858
$
1,654,329
$
(10,173
)
$
237,026
Average Deposits
Non-interest-bearing demand
$
422,807
$
408,626
$
436,498
$
483,100
$
487,301
$
14,181
$
(64,494
)
Interest-bearing checking
994,121
903,542
783,048
746,916
766,856
90,579
227,265
Money market and savings
351,126
348,125
304,392
303,593
305,240
3,001
45,886
Time
77,203
75,972
97,430
56,783
29,787
1,231
47,416
Brokered
49,064
69,670
135,952
134,453
119,605
(20,606
)
(70,541
)
Total deposits
$
1,894,321
$
1,805,935
$
1,757,320
$
1,724,845
$
1,708,789
$
88,386
$
185,532
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Non-GAAP performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Twelve months ended
2024
2023
December 31,
Non-GAAP adjusted net income reconciliation
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Fourth
2024
2023
Net income - GAAP
$
6,457
$
5,846
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
303
$
21,015
$
16,801
Loss on sale of securities, net of income tax
-
-
-
-
3,888
-
4,483
Severance, net of income tax
-
-
-
-
233
-
233
BOLI surrender tax expense
-
-
-
-
478
-
478
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
6,457
$
5,846
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
4,902
$
21,015
$
21,995
Non-GAAP adjusted net income reconciliation
Net income - GAAP
$
6,457
$
5,846
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
303
$
21,015
$
16,801
Loss on sale of securities
-
-
-
-
5,399
-
6,214
Tax impact of loss on sale of securities
-
-
-
-
(1,511
)
-
(1,731
)
Severance
-
-
-
-
324
-
324
Tax impact of severance
-
-
-
-
(91
)
-
(91
)
BOLI surrender tax expense
-
-
-
-
478
-
478
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
6,457
$
5,846
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
4,902
$
21,015
$
21,995
Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share reconciliation
Diluted earnings per share - GAAP
$
0.84
$
0.77
$
0.46
$
0.69
$
0.04
$
2.76
$
2.24
Loss on sale of securities, net of income tax
-
-
-
-
0.52
-
0.60
Severance, net of income tax
-
-
-
-
0.03
-
0.03
BOLI surrender tax expense
-
-
-
-
0.06
-
0.06
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
0.84
$
0.77
$
0.46
$
0.69
$
0.65
$
2.76
$
2.94
Non-GAAP adjusted return on average assets reconciliation
Net income - GAAP
$
6,457
$
5,846
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
303
$
21,015
$
16,801
Average total assets
2,250,086
2,272,623
2,265,583
2,222,778
2,191,198
2,252,814
2,173,969
Return on average assets - GAAP
1.14
%
1.02
%
0.62
%
0.95
%
0.05
%
0.93
%
0.77
%
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
6,457
$
5,846
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
4,902
$
21,015
$
21,995
Average total assets
2,250,086
2,272,623
2,265,583
2,222,778
2,191,198
2,252,814
2,173,969
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.14
%
1.02
%
0.62
%
0.95
%
0.89
%
0.93
%
1.01
%
Non-GAAP taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation
Net interest income - GAAP
$
19,199
$
18,613
$
18,526
$
18,885
$
18,424
$
75,222
$
73,559
Taxable equivalent adjustment
7
6
5
6
2
25
72
Net interest income - taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)
$
19,206
$
18,619
$
18,531
$
18,891
$
18,426
$
75,247
$
73,631
Non-GAAP taxable equivalent net interest margin reconciliation
Net interest margin - GAAP
3.49
%
3.35
%
3.39
%
3.54
%
3.49
%
3.44
%
3.55
%
Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment
(0.01
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net interest margin - taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)
3.48
%
3.35
%
3.39
%
3.54
%
3.49
%
3.44
%
3.55
%
Non-GAAP total deposits, excluding brokered deposits
Total period end deposits - GAAP
$
1,891,355
$
1,901,528
$
1,738,492
$
1,757,858
$
1,654,329
$
1,891,355
$
1,654,329
Brokered deposits
70,763
57,903
80,608
139,532
96,117
70,763
96,117
Total deposits, excluding brokered (non-GAAP)
$
1,820,592
$
1,843,625
$
1,657,884
$
1,618,326
$
1,558,212
$
1,820,592
$
1,558,212
Non-GAAP pre-tax, pre-provision net income
Net income - GAAP
$
6,457
$
5,846
$
3,466
$
5,246
$
303
$
21,015
$
16,801
Provision for credit losses
779
-
2,998
319
1,266
4,096
3,042
Provision for income taxes
2,751
2,460
1,402
2,176
683
8,788
7,171
Non-GAAP pre-tax, pre-provision net income
$
9,987
$
8,306
$
7,866
$
7,741
$
2,252
$
33,899
$
27,014
