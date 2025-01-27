Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
27.01.2025 12:02 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income for the Fourth Quarter of 2024

Finanznachrichten News

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2025 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AVBH) announced net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $6.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to $5.8 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024 and $303,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) (1) totaled $4.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Return on average assets improved to 1.14% compared to 1.02% in the third quarter of 2024 and 0.05% in the fourth quarter of 2023 (or 0.89% adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP) (1) ).

  • Loans increased $78.2 million, or 18% annualized, from September 30, 2024, and $124.3 million, or 7%, from December 31, 2023.

  • Taxable equivalent net interest margin (1) expanded to 3.49% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 3.35% in the third quarter of 2024.

  • Average deposits increased $88.4 million, or 20% annualized, from the third quarter of 2024 and $185.5 million, or 11%, from the fourth quarter of 2023.

  • Net charge-offs totaled $4.3 million due to the charge-off of a venture lending relationship. This relationship consisted of two loans, including a $2.3 million loan that was placed on nonaccrual with a specific reserve of $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2024.

  • As of December 31, 2024, nonperforming assets improved to 0.06% of total assets from September 30, 2024, and classified loans improved to 0.22% of total loans, compared to the prior quarter end.

"We are pleased with what our team accomplished in 2024. After the events of 2023, strengthening our balance sheet was our top priority for 2024 and we made great progress. Additionally, we finished the year with strong loan growth, an expanding net interest margin and a meaningful improvement in fee income. Although deposits decreased slightly during the fourth quarter, we grew core deposits $262 million in 2024 and have a robust pipeline as we enter 2025," said Mark D. Mordell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"The $4.3 million charge-off was a venture lending relationship that had been classified for the past 36 months while the borrower worked to find a buyer. Although the company is still operating, the length of time spent as a classified loan and the lack of progress finding a buyer led to the decision to charge off the loan. We believe a recovery is not likely, but we will continue to work with the borrower to maximize any chance at a recovery. We remain committed to maintaining excellent credit quality. I am pleased with the overall quality of our loan portfolio at year end, with nonperforming assets only 0.06% of total assets and classified loans 0.22% of total loans," added Mr. Mordell.

Income Statement

Net income totaled $6.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $611,000 from the third quarter of 2024, and an increase of $6.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. A $1.0 million decrease in noninterest expense was a primary contributor to the improvement in net income compared to the third quarter of 2024. This decrease in noninterest expense was primarily due to lower incentive expense and an increase in capitalized loan origination costs.

Taxable equivalent net interest income (1) totaled $19.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $587,000, or 13% annualized, from the third quarter of 2024, and an increase of $780,000, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. The taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.49% in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 14 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2024, and flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in taxable equivalent net interest margin compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by a decrease in average short-term borrowings and a lower cost of deposits.

The yield on loans in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 7.07%, a decrease of 31 basis points from the third quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 18 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023. The overall decrease in loan yields compared to prior periods was driven by the reduction in the Prime rate.

The cost of deposits in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 2.94%, a decrease of 28 basis points from the third quarter of 2024 and an increase of 23 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.79% compared to 4.16% in the third quarter of 2024 and 3.80% in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 37 basis points and one basis point, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was $779,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $0 in the third quarter of 2024 and $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The provision was higher in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter primarily due to the $4.3 million charge-off of a venture lending relationship and loan growth, offset by improved economic forecasts.

Noninterest income was $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $(4.6) million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2024 included income of $637,000 from fund investments and $150,000 in final proceeds from the settlement related to a previously sold foreclosed property. The fourth quarter of 2023 included a $5.40 million loss on sale of securities, a $165,000 loss on the sale of a foreclosed property, and a loss of $116,000 from changes in the fair value of fund investments.

Noninterest expense totaled $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $1.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2024, and a decrease of $498,000 from the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease from the third quarter was primarily due to lower incentive expense and an increase in capitalized loan origination costs. There were 148 full-time equivalent employees on December 31, 2024, compared to 146 on September 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.30 billion as of December 31, 2024, compared to $2.30 billion as of September 30, 2024, and $2.23 billion at December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents were $82.7 million on December 31, 2024, compared to $136.5 million on September 30, 2024, and $81.4 million on December 31, 2023.

Period end loans on December 31, 2024, totaled $1.86 billion, an increase of $78.2 million, or 18% annualized, from September 30, 2024, and an increase of $124.3 million, or 7%, from December 31, 2023. The increase in loans during the fourth quarter of 2024 included an increase of $57.5 million in commercial loans and a $16.1 million increase in multi-family loans. Quarterly average loans for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $11.7 million, or 1%, from the third quarter of 2024 and increased $117.2 million, or 7%, from the fourth quarter of 2023.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $18.7 million on December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of $3.6 million from September 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments to total loans was 1.12% on December 31, 2024, compared to 1.37% on September 30, 2024. Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.07% on December 31, 3024 compared to 0.20% at September 30, 2024.

Investment securities were $296.6 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $316.7 million on September 30, 2024, and $325.3 million as of December 31, 2023.

Period end deposits were $1.89 billion on December 31, 2024, a decrease of $10.2 million, or 2% annualized, from September 30, 2024. The change in deposits during the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $33.7 million decrease in interest-bearing checking, offset by a $12.9 million increase in brokered deposits. Quarterly average deposits for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $1.89 billion, an increase of $88.4 million from the third quarter of 2024, and an increase of $185.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Short-term borrowings on December 31, 2024, totaled $185.0 million, an increase of $25.0 million, or 16%, compared to September 30, 2024. The Company paid back $70.0 million of remaining borrowings from the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Book value per share was $23.57 on December 31, 2024, a decrease of $0.38 compared to $23.95 on September 30, 2024. Total shareholders' equity was $186.4 million on December 31, 2024, a decrease of $2.2 million compared to September 30, 2024. This included an increase in retained earnings of $6.5 million offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $9.4 million compared to September 30, 2024.

(1) A Non-GAAP performance measure. We provide detailed reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation" table.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AVBH), headquartered in San Jose, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending, structured finance, asset-based lending, sponsor finance, fund finance, and real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's current quarter and year-to-date results and facilitate comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, and generally include the words "believes," "plans," "intends," "expects," "opportunity," "anticipates," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," or words of similar meaning. While we believe that our forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions, are, by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could materially differ from forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to local, regional, national and international economic conditions and events and the impact they may have on us and our customers, and in particular in our market areas; ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; oversupply of property inventory and deterioration in values of California real estate, both residential and commercial; a prolonged slowdown or decline in construction activity; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the cost or effect of acquisitions we may make; the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws, regulations and judicial decisions concerning financial reform, capital requirements, taxes, banking, securities, employment, executive compensation, insurance, and information security) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; ability to adequately underwrite for our asset based and corporate finance lending business lines; our ability to raise capital; inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; cyber-security threats including loss of system functionality or theft or loss of data; political instability; acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, or the effects of a pandemic; destabilization in international economies resulting from the European sovereign debt crisis; the timely development and acceptance of new banking products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; technological changes; the ability to increase market share, retain customers and control expenses; ability to retain and attract key management and personnel; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; continued volatility in the credit and equity markets and its effect on the general economy; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; changes in our organization, management, compensation and benefit plans, and our ability to retain or expand our management team; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

Contact: Patrick Oakes
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
408-200-7390
IR@avidbank.com

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Twelve months ended

2024

2023

December 31,

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

2024

2023

INCOME HIGHLIGHTS

Net income

$

6,457

$

5,846

$

3,466

$

5,246

$

303

$

21,015

$

16,801

Loss on sale of securities, net of tax

-

-

-

-

3,888

-

4,483

Severance, net of income tax

-

-

-

-

233

-

233

BOLI surrender tax expense

-

-

-

-

478

-

478

Adjusted net income(1)

$

6,457

$

5,846

$

3,466

$

5,246

$

4,902

$

21,015

$

21,995

PER SHARE DATA

Basic earnings per share

$

0.87

$

0.79

$

0.47

$

0.71

$

0.04

$

2.83

$

2.29

Diluted earnings per share

0.84

0.77

0.46

0.69

0.04

2.76

2.24

Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1)

0.84

0.77

0.46

0.69

0.65

2.76

2.94

Book value per share

23.57

23.95

21.77

21.41

21.27

23.57

21.27

PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Return on average assets(2)

1.14

%

1.02

%

0.62

%

0.95

%

0.05

%

0.93

%

0.77

%

Adjusted return on average assets(1)(2)

1.14

%

1.02

%

0.62

%

0.95

%

0.89

%

0.93

%

1.01

%

Return on average equity(2)

13.65

%

12.97

%

8.35

%

12.64

%

0.81

%

11.98

%

11.20

%

Net interest margin

3.49

%

3.35

%

3.39

%

3.54

%

3.49

%

3.44

%

3.53

%

Efficiency ratio

52.53

%

59.29

%

59.92

%

61.62

%

83.68

%

58.27

%

61.90

%

Average loans to average deposits

95.86

%

99.90

%

103.19

%

101.85

%

99.41

%

100.10

%

95.75

%

CAPITAL

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.35

%

9.93

%

9.64

%

9.88

%

9.77

%

10.35

%

9.77

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

10.59

%

10.75

%

10.08

%

10.03

%

9.88

%

10.59

%

9.88

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

10.59

%

10.75

%

10.08

%

10.03

%

9.88

%

10.59

%

9.88

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

12.30

%

12.92

%

12.17

%

12.01

%

11.86

%

12.30

%

11.86

%

Tangible common equity ratio

8.09

%

8.21

%

7.50

%

7.40

%

7.41

%

8.09

%

7.41

%

SHARES OUTSTANDING

Number of common shares outstanding

7,906,761

7,871,818

7,876,082

7,803,900

7,770,439

7,906,761

7,770,439

Average common shares outstanding - basic

7,455,650

7,434,726

7,426,949

7,386,639

7,344,693

7,426,096

7,323,172

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

7,661,711

7,622,428

7,578,613

7,551,406

7,543,616

7,604,442

7,490,779

ASSET QUALITY

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.12

%

1.37

%

1.36

%

1.21

%

1.22

%

1.12

%

1.22

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.06

%

0.16

%

0.16

%

0.06

%

0.06

%

0.06

%

0.06

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.07

%

0.20

%

0.20

%

0.08

%

0.08

%

0.07

%

0.08

%

Net charge-offs to average loans(2)

0.93

%

0.02

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.24

%

0.01

%

AVERAGE BALANCES

Loans, net of deferred loan fees

$

1,815,933

$

1,804,107

$

1,813,422

$

1,756,770

$

1,698,690

$

1,797,626

$

1,621,283

Investment securities

308,502

311,450

307,294

319,440

337,808

311,662

382,108

Total assets

2,250,086

2,272,623

2,265,583

2,222,778

2,191,198

2,252,814

2,173,969

Deposits

1,894,321

1,805,935

1,757,320

1,724,845

1,708,789

1,795,904

1,693,195

Shareholders' equity

188,170

179,260

166,874

166,907

148,723

175,348

150,045

(1) A Non-GAAP performance measure. We provide detailed reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation" table.
(2) Annualized

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Assets

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Cash and due from banks

$

8,662

$

15,172

$

13,750

$

9,971

$

9,546

Due from Federal Reserve Bank

and interest-bearing deposits in banks

74,039

121,361

97,974

80,208

71,850

Total cash and cash equivalents

82,701

136,533

111,724

90,179

81,396

Investment securities - available for sale

296,556

316,741

308,661

314,793

325,320

Total investment securities

296,556

316,741

308,661

314,793

325,320

Loans, net of deferred loan fees

1,864,942

1,786,756

1,806,607

1,783,024

1,740,647

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(18,679

)

(22,315

)

(22,410

)

(19,342

)

(19,131

)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans

1,846,263

1,764,441

1,784,197

1,763,682

1,721,516

Bank owned life insurance

12,674

12,580

12,490

12,401

12,315

Premises and equipment, net

2,331

2,549

2,810

3,061

3,297

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

63,963

62,625

67,139

72,395

86,992

Total assets

$

2,304,488

$

2,295,469

$

2,287,021

$

2,256,511

$

2,230,836

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Deposits:

Non-interest-bearing demand

$

414,327

$

405,528

$

405,644

$

477,728

$

472,517

Interest-bearing checking

993,219

1,026,898

840,839

764,766

740,902

Money market and savings

338,578

336,166

312,162

319,692

298,117

Time

74,468

75,033

99,239

56,140

46,676

Brokered

70,763

57,903

80,608

139,532

96,117

Total deposits

1,891,355

1,901,528

1,738,492

1,757,858

1,654,329

Subordinated debt, net

22,000

21,982

21,957

21,931

21,906

Short-term borrowings

185,000

160,000

330,000

290,000

360,000

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

19,771

23,438

25,123

19,638

29,289

Total liabilities

2,118,126

2,106,948

2,115,572

2,089,427

2,065,524

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock

106,997

106,169

105,487

104,771

104,499

Retained earnings

130,703

124,246

118,400

114,934

109,688

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(51,338

)

(41,894

)

(52,438

)

(52,621

)

(48,875

)

Total shareholders' equity

186,362

188,521

171,449

167,084

165,312

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,304,488

$

2,295,469

$

2,287,021

$

2,256,511

$

2,230,836

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Interest and fees on loans

$

32,308

$

33,488

$

33,255

$

31,828

$

31,078

$

130,878

$

112,494

Interest on investment securities

1,770

1,767

1,801

1,824

1,979

7,162

8,658

Federal Home Loan Bank dividends(1)

185

183

193

190

172

752

690

Other interest income

681

1,198

951

819

654

3,649

3,140

Total interest income

34,944

36,636

36,200

34,661

33,883

142,441

124,982

Deposit interest expense

14,015

14,602

13,494

12,034

11,692

54,146

36,414

Interest on short-term borrowings

1,437

3,121

3,880

3,442

3,467

11,879

13,808

Interest on subordinated debt

293

300

300

300

300

1,194

1,201

Total interest expense

15,745

18,023

17,674

15,776

15,459

67,219

51,423

Net interest income

19,199

18,613

18,526

18,885

18,424

75,222

73,559

Provision for credit losses

779

-

2,998

319

1,266

4,096

3,042

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

18,420

18,613

15,528

18,566

17,158

71,126

70,517

Service charges and bank fees

649

675

658

618

613

2,600

2,209

Foreign exchange income

191

246

208

251

210

896

411

Income from bank owned life insurance

93

90

137

187

201

508

894

Gain/(loss) on sale of securities

-

-

-

-

(5,399

)

-

(6,214

)

Warrant and success fee income

65

-

-

-

15

65

23

Other investment income

637

240

59

155

(116

)

1,092

56

Loss on sale of ORE

-

-

-

-

(165

)

-

(165

)

Other income

205

539

36

72

19

849

134

Total noninterest income

1,840

1,790

1,098

1,283

(4,622

)

6,010

(2,652

)

Salaries and benefit expenses

7,389

8,336

7,980

8,794

8,137

32,499

30,572

Occupancy and equipment expenses

919

1,033

1,039

1,028

986

4,019

3,954

Data processing

613

638

597

564

499

2,412

2,041

Regulatory assessments

541

528

568

446

403

2,083

1,663

Legal and professional fees

452

534

541

611

531

2,139

1,839

Other operating expenses

1,138

1,028

1,033

984

994

4,181

3,824

Total noninterest expense

11,052

12,097

11,758

12,427

11,550

47,333

43,893

Income before income taxes

9,208

8,306

4,868

7,422

986

29,803

23,972

Provision for income taxes

2,751

2,460

1,402

2,176

683

8,788

7,171

Net income

$

6,457

$

5,846

$

3,466

$

5,246

$

303

$

21,015

$

16,801

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.87

$

0.79

$

0.47

$

0.71

$

0.04

$

2.83

$

2.29

Diluted earnings per common share

0.84

0.77

0.46

0.69

0.04

2.76

2.24

Weighted average shares - basic

7,455,650

7,434,726

7,426,949

7,386,639

7,344,693

7,426,096

7,323,172

Weighted average shares - diluted

7,661,711

7,622,428

7,578,613

7,551,406

7,543,616

7,604,442

7,490,779

(1) Federal Home Loan Bank dividends have been reclassified from total noninterest income to total interest income for all periods presented.

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

Interest

Yields

Interest

Yields

Average

Income/

or

Average

Income/

or

Balance

Expense

Rates(6)

Balance

Expense

Rates(6)

Assets

Interest earning assets:

Loans(1)

$

1,817,101

$

32,308

7.07

%

$

1,805,430

$

33,488

7.38

%

Fed funds sold/interest bearing deposits

57,698

681

4.70

%

87,228

1,198

5.46

%

Investment securities

Taxable investment securities

305,963

1,741

2.26

%

309,624

1,745

2.24

%

Non-taxable investment securities(2)

2,539

36

5.64

%

1,826

28

6.10

%

Total investment securities

308,502

1,777

2.29

%

311,450

1,773

2.26

%

FHLB stock(3)

8,409

185

8.75

%

8,409

183

8.66

%

Total interest-earning assets

2,191,710

34,951

6.34

%

2,212,517

36,642

6.59

%

Noninterest-earning assets:

Cash and due from banks

14,016

12,943

All other assets(4)

44,360

47,163

Total assets

$

2,250,086

$

2,272,623

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Deposits

Demand

$

994,121

$

9,840

3.94

%

$

903,542

$

9,801

4.32

%

Money market and savings

351,126

2,794

3.17

%

348,125

3,067

3.50

%

Time

77,203

744

3.83

%

75,972

810

4.24

%

Brokered

49,064

637

5.16

%

69,670

924

5.28

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,471,514

14,015

3.79

%

1,397,309

14,602

4.16

%

Short-term borrowings

119,707

1,437

4.78

%

237,370

3,121

5.23

%

Subordinated debt

21,993

293

5.30

%

21,970

300

5.44

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,613,214

15,745

3.88

%

1,656,649

18,023

4.33

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

Demand deposits

422,807

408,626

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

25,895

28,088

Shareholders' equity

188,170

179,260

Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity

$

2,250,086

$

2,272,623

Net interest spread

2.46

%

2.26

%

Net interest income and margin(5)

$

19,206

3.49

%

$

18,619

3.35

%

Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin

3.48

%

3.35

%

Cost of deposits

$

1,894,321

$

14,015

2.94

%

$

1,805,935

$

14,602

3.22

%

(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes net amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $491 thousand and $383 thousand, respectively.

(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.

(3) Federal Home Loan Bank dividends have been reclassified from total noninterest income to total interest income for all periods presented.

(4) Average allowance for credit losses on loans of $22.2 million and $22.4 million, respectively, is included as a contra asset.

(5) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(6) Annualized

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Interest

Yields

Interest

Yields

Average

Income/

or

Average

Income/

or

Balance

Expense

Rates(6)

Balance

Expense

Rates(6)

Assets

Interest earning assets:

Loans(1)

$

1,817,101

$

32,308

7.07

%

$

1,700,094

$

31,078

7.25

%

Fed funds sold/interest bearing deposits

57,698

681

4.70

%

47,906

654

5.34

%

Investment securities

Taxable investment securities

305,963

1,741

2.26

%

337,021

1,971

2.32

%

Non-taxable investment securities(2)

2,539

36

5.64

%

787

10

5.04

%

Total investment securities

308,502

1,777

2.29

%

337,808

1,981

2.33

%

FHLB stock(3)

8,409

185

8.75

%

8,409

172

8.12

%

Total interest-earning assets

2,191,710

34,951

6.34

%

2,094,217

33,885

6.42

%

Noninterest-earning assets:

Cash and due from banks

14,016

12,528

All other assets(4)

44,360

84,453

Total assets

$

2,250,086

$

2,191,198

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Deposits

Demand

$

994,121

$

9,840

3.94

%

$

766,856

$

7,650

3.96

%

Money market and savings

351,126

2,794

3.17

%

305,240

2,218

2.88

%

Time

77,203

744

3.83

%

29,787

252

3.36

%

Brokered

49,064

637

5.16

%

119,605

1,572

5.21

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,471,514

14,015

3.79

%

1,221,488

11,692

3.80

%

Short-term borrowings

119,707

1,437

4.78

%

281,457

3,467

4.89

%

Subordinated debt

21,993

293

5.30

%

21,893

300

5.44

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,613,214

15,745

3.88

%

1,524,838

15,459

4.02

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

Demand deposits

422,807

487,301

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

25,895

30,336

Shareholders' equity

188,170

148,723

Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity

$

2,250,086

$

2,191,198

Net interest spread

2.46

%

2.40

%

Net interest income and margin(5)

$

19,206

3.49

%

$

18,426

3.49

%

Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin

3.48

%

3.49

%

Cost of deposits

$

1,894,321

$

14,015

2.94

%

$

1,708,789

$

11,692

2.71

%

(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loan includes net amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $491 thousand and $449 thousand, respectively.

(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.

(3) Federal Home Loan Bank dividends have been reclassified from total noninterest income to total interest income for all periods presented.

(4) Average allowance for credit losses on loans of $22.2 million and $17.8 million, respectively, is included as a contra asset.

(5) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(6) Annualized

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

Twelve months ended

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Interest

Yields

Interest

Yields

Average

Income/

or

Average

Income/

or

Balance

Expense

Rates(6)

Balance

Expense

Rates(6)

Assets

Interest earning assets:

Loans(1)

$

1,798,951

$

130,878

7.28

%

$

1,622,731

$

112,494

6.93

%

Fed funds sold/interest bearing deposits

68,722

3,649

5.31

%

61,331

3,140

5.12

%

Investment securities

Taxable investment securities

309,652

7,067

2.28

%

374,638

8,387

2.24

%

Non-taxable investment securities(2)

2,010

120

5.97

%

7,470

343

4.59

%

Total investment securities

311,662

7,187

2.31

%

382,108

8,730

2.28

%

FHLB stock(3)

8,409

752

8.94

%

8,199

690

8.42

%

Total interest-earning assets

2,187,744

142,466

6.51

%

2,074,369

125,054

6.03

%

Noninterest-earning assets:

Cash and due from banks

13,048

20,375

All other assets(4)

52,022

79,225

Total assets

$

2,252,814

$

2,173,969

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Deposits

Demand

$

857,409

$

35,112

4.10

%

$

524,591

$

19,548

3.73

%

Money market and savings

326,934

10,729

3.28

%

461,352

12,226

2.65

%

Time

76,846

3,144

4.09

%

46,318

937

2.02

%

Brokered

97,078

5,161

5.32

%

73,179

3,703

5.06

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,358,267

54,146

3.99

%

1,105,440

36,414

3.29

%

Short-term borrowings

233,290

11,879

5.09

%

282,596

13,808

4.89

%

Subordinated debt

21,956

1,194

5.44

%

21,855

1,201

5.50

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,613,513

67,219

4.17

%

1,409,891

51,423

3.65

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

Demand deposits

437,637

587,755

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

26,316

26,278

Shareholders' equity

175,348

150,045

Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity

$

2,252,814

$

2,173,969

Net interest spread

2.34

%

2.38

%

Net interest income and margin(5)

$

75,247

3.44

%

$

73,631

3.55

%

Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin

3.44

%

3.55

%

Cost of deposits

$

1,795,904

$

54,146

3.01

%

$

1,693,195

$

36,414

2.15

%

(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $1.8 million and $1.9 million, respectively.

(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.

(3) Federal Home Loan Bank dividends have been reclassified from total noninterest income to total interest income for all periods presented.

(4) Average allowance for credit losses on loans of $20.9 million and $17.2 million, respectively, is included as a contra asset.

(5) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(6) Annualized

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Loans and Credit Data (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Current Quarter

Year over Year

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Change

Change

Commercial loans

$

816,963

$

759,492

$

774,666

$

736,068

$

716,075

$

57,471

$

100,888

Commercial real estate

Multi-family

216,018

199,929

202,292

203,170

200,152

16,089

15,866

Owner Occupied

142,650

141,139

157,376

158,759

158,728

1,511

(16,078

)

Non-Owner Occupied

414,551

406,007

412,473

408,758

411,446

8,544

3,105

Construction and land

246,301

253,325

242,966

259,562

237,124

(7,024

)

9,177

Residential

27,494

25,799

15,717

16,187

16,816

1,695

10,678

Total real estate loans

1,047,014

1,026,199

1,030,824

1,046,436

1,024,266

20,815

22,748

Other loans

965

1,065

1,117

520

306

(100

)

659

Total loans

$

1,864,942

$

1,786,756

$

1,806,607

$

1,783,024

$

1,740,647

$

78,186

$

124,295

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

Balance, beginning of quarter

$

22,315

$

22,410

$

19,342

$

19,131

$

17,800

Provision for credit losses on loans

630

-

3,068

211

1,331

Charge-offs

(4,266

)

(95

)

-

-

-

Recoveries

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of quarter

$

18,679

$

22,315

$

22,410

$

19,342

$

19,131

Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments

Balance, beginning of quarter

$

2,098

$

2,098

$

2,168

$

2,060

$

2,125

Provision for unfunded commitments

149

-

(70

)

108

(65

)

Balance, end of quarter

$

2,247

$

2,098

$

2,098

$

2,168

$

2,060

Total allowance for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments

$

20,926

$

24,413

$

24,508

$

21,510

$

21,191

Provision for credit losses under CECL

Provision for credit losses on loans

$

630

$

-

$

3,068

$

211

$

1,331

Provision for unfunded commitments

149

-

(70

)

108

(65

)

Total provision for credit losses

$

779

$

-

$

2,998

$

319

$

1,266

Nonperforming Assets

Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis

$

1,347

$

3,621

$

3,686

$

1,370

$

1,378

Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing

-

-

-

-

-

Nonperforming loans

1,347

3,621

3,686

1,370

1,378

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Nonperforming assets

$

1,347

$

3,621

$

3,686

$

1,370

$

1,378

Nonperforming Loans by Type:

Commercial

$

1,347

$

3,621

$

3,686

$

1,370

$

1,378

Total Nonperforming loans

$

1,347

$

3,621

$

3,686

$

1,370

$

1,378

Asset Quality Ratios

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.00

%

1.25

%

1.24

%

1.08

%

1.10

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.12

%

1.37

%

1.36

%

1.21

%

1.22

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans

1386.71

%

616.27

%

607.98

%

1411.82

%

1388.32

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.06

%

0.16

%

0.16

%

0.06

%

0.06

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.07

%

0.20

%

0.20

%

0.08

%

0.08

%

Net quarterly charge-offs to average loans(1)

0.93

%

0.02

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Criticized loans to total loans

2.27

%

1.62

%

1.49

%

1.40

%

1.25

%

Classified loans to total loans

0.22

%

0.51

%

0.52

%

0.39

%

0.47

%

(1) Annualized

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Deposits (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

Current

Year over

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Quarter

Year

Period End Deposits

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Change

Change

Non-interest-bearing demand

$

414,327

$

405,528

$

405,644

$

477,728

$

472,517

$

8,799

$

(58,190

)

Interest-bearing checking

993,219

1,026,898

840,839

764,766

740,902

(33,679

)

252,317

Money market and savings

338,578

336,166

312,162

319,692

298,117

2,412

40,461

Time

74,468

75,033

99,239

56,140

46,676

(565

)

27,792

Brokered

70,763

57,903

80,608

139,532

96,117

12,860

(25,354

)

Total deposits

$

1,891,355

$

1,901,528

$

1,738,492

$

1,757,858

$

1,654,329

$

(10,173

)

$

237,026

Average Deposits

Non-interest-bearing demand

$

422,807

$

408,626

$

436,498

$

483,100

$

487,301

$

14,181

$

(64,494

)

Interest-bearing checking

994,121

903,542

783,048

746,916

766,856

90,579

227,265

Money market and savings

351,126

348,125

304,392

303,593

305,240

3,001

45,886

Time

77,203

75,972

97,430

56,783

29,787

1,231

47,416

Brokered

49,064

69,670

135,952

134,453

119,605

(20,606

)

(70,541

)

Total deposits

$

1,894,321

$

1,805,935

$

1,757,320

$

1,724,845

$

1,708,789

$

88,386

$

185,532

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Non-GAAP performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Twelve months ended

2024

2023

December 31,

Non-GAAP adjusted net income reconciliation

Fourth
Quarter

Third
Quarter

Second
Quarter

First
Quarter

Fourth
Quarter

2024

2023

Net income - GAAP

$

6,457

$

5,846

$

3,466

$

5,246

$

303

$

21,015

$

16,801

Loss on sale of securities, net of income tax

-

-

-

-

3,888

-

4,483

Severance, net of income tax

-

-

-

-

233

-

233

BOLI surrender tax expense

-

-

-

-

478

-

478

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

6,457

$

5,846

$

3,466

$

5,246

$

4,902

$

21,015

$

21,995

Non-GAAP adjusted net income reconciliation

Net income - GAAP

$

6,457

$

5,846

$

3,466

$

5,246

$

303

$

21,015

$

16,801

Loss on sale of securities

-

-

-

-

5,399

-

6,214

Tax impact of loss on sale of securities

-

-

-

-

(1,511

)

-

(1,731

)

Severance

-

-

-

-

324

-

324

Tax impact of severance

-

-

-

-

(91

)

-

(91

)

BOLI surrender tax expense

-

-

-

-

478

-

478

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

6,457

$

5,846

$

3,466

$

5,246

$

4,902

$

21,015

$

21,995

Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share reconciliation

Diluted earnings per share - GAAP

$

0.84

$

0.77

$

0.46

$

0.69

$

0.04

$

2.76

$

2.24

Loss on sale of securities, net of income tax

-

-

-

-

0.52

-

0.60

Severance, net of income tax

-

-

-

-

0.03

-

0.03

BOLI surrender tax expense

-

-

-

-

0.06

-

0.06

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$

0.84

$

0.77

$

0.46

$

0.69

$

0.65

$

2.76

$

2.94

Non-GAAP adjusted return on average assets reconciliation

Net income - GAAP

$

6,457

$

5,846

$

3,466

$

5,246

$

303

$

21,015

$

16,801

Average total assets

2,250,086

2,272,623

2,265,583

2,222,778

2,191,198

2,252,814

2,173,969

Return on average assets - GAAP

1.14

%

1.02

%

0.62

%

0.95

%

0.05

%

0.93

%

0.77

%

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

6,457

$

5,846

$

3,466

$

5,246

$

4,902

$

21,015

$

21,995

Average total assets

2,250,086

2,272,623

2,265,583

2,222,778

2,191,198

2,252,814

2,173,969

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.14

%

1.02

%

0.62

%

0.95

%

0.89

%

0.93

%

1.01

%

Non-GAAP taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation

Net interest income - GAAP

$

19,199

$

18,613

$

18,526

$

18,885

$

18,424

$

75,222

$

73,559

Taxable equivalent adjustment

7

6

5

6

2

25

72

Net interest income - taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)

$

19,206

$

18,619

$

18,531

$

18,891

$

18,426

$

75,247

$

73,631

Non-GAAP taxable equivalent net interest margin reconciliation

Net interest margin - GAAP

3.49

%

3.35

%

3.39

%

3.54

%

3.49

%

3.44

%

3.55

%

Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment

(0.01

)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net interest margin - taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)

3.48

%

3.35

%

3.39

%

3.54

%

3.49

%

3.44

%

3.55

%

Non-GAAP total deposits, excluding brokered deposits

Total period end deposits - GAAP

$

1,891,355

$

1,901,528

$

1,738,492

$

1,757,858

$

1,654,329

$

1,891,355

$

1,654,329

Brokered deposits

70,763

57,903

80,608

139,532

96,117

70,763

96,117

Total deposits, excluding brokered (non-GAAP)

$

1,820,592

$

1,843,625

$

1,657,884

$

1,618,326

$

1,558,212

$

1,820,592

$

1,558,212

Non-GAAP pre-tax, pre-provision net income

Net income - GAAP

$

6,457

$

5,846

$

3,466

$

5,246

$

303

$

21,015

$

16,801

Provision for credit losses

779

-

2,998

319

1,266

4,096

3,042

Provision for income taxes

2,751

2,460

1,402

2,176

683

8,788

7,171

Non-GAAP pre-tax, pre-provision net income

$

9,987

$

8,306

$

7,866

$

7,741

$

2,252

$

33,899

$

27,014

SOURCE: Avidbank Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
