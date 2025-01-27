Anzeige
Montag, 27.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
WKN: A2QRZ2 | ISIN: GB00BNK9TP58 | Ticker-Symbol: 6VZ
Tradegate
23.01.25
20:15 Uhr
4,180 Euro
+0,045
+1,09 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUSTPILOT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRUSTPILOT GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9204,00513:57
3,9204,00513:57
PR Newswire
27.01.2025 12:24 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vantage Reaches 5K Reviews on Trustpilot, Cementing Reputation as a Trusted Trading Platform

Finanznachrichten News

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets is proud to announce a significant milestone in its journey to empower traders: surpassing 5,000 reviews on Trustpilot, one of the world's most trusted consumer review platforms. With an impressive TrustScore of 4*, this achievement underscores Vantage's commitment to delivering exceptional service and value to its global trading community.

Vantage Reaches 5K Reviews on Trustpilot, Cementing Reputation as a Trusted Trading Platform

The 5K review milestone reflects the confidence and satisfaction of Vantage's clients, who have praised the platform for its innovative trading tools, seamless user experience, and dedicated customer support. The positive feedback highlights Vantage's unwavering focus on building trust, transparency, and reliability in the financial markets.

Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets, shared his thoughts on this achievement: "Hitting 5,000 reviews on Trustpilot is a proud moment for Vantage. It reflects the trust our clients place in us and our commitment to delivering an exceptional trading experience. We are grateful to our global community for their support and feedback, which inspires us to continually improve and innovate."

As Vantage continues to grow, the company remains committed to fostering a trading environment where clients feel supported, empowered, and valued. By listening to client feedback and driving innovation, Vantage is poised to achieve even greater milestones in the future.

For more information about Vantage's services and achievements, visit Vantage Markets.

*The figures mentioned are accurate as of the time of writing and may change as new reviews are submitted.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFD trading carries significant risks. You could lose more than your initial investment.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606483/Vantage_Reaches_5K_Reviews_Trustpilot_Cementing_Reputation_a_Trusted_Trading.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506103/Vantage_15_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-reaches-5k-reviews-on-trustpilot-cementing-reputation-as-a-trusted-trading-platform-302360678.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
