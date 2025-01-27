OKX First Global Exchange to Secure MiCA License, Will Offer Localized Crypto Products to Over 400M Europeans

European customers can access OKX's regulated crypto exchange products and services, including OTC trading, and spot trading or bot trading, for 240+ cryptocurrency tokens across 260+ trading pairs

Platform to be customized to local languages in the region, customers will have access to local currency displays and local-language customer support

VALLETTA, Malta, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global blockchain technology company, announced today that it is the first global exchange to secure a Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) license. With this milestone, OKX can offer regulated, localized crypto services to over 400 million Europeans through its European Economic Area (EEA) hub based in Malta.

OKX customers in the region have access to OKX's regulated crypto exchange products under the MICA licensing framework, including OTC trading, spot trading, bot and copy trading, for 240+ cryptocurrency tokens across 260+ trading pairs, and 60+ Euro-based trading pairs. The OKX website and mobile app will feature customization on local languages, local currency displays, and local-language customer support across the region.

OKX customers in the region can deposit and withdraw euros for free through bank transfers, and easily buy crypto using cards and other trusted local payment methods.

OKX Europe CEO, Erald Ghoos said: "The full MiCA license marks a pivotal step in OKX's journey as a responsible leader and innovator across the global crypto ecosystem. Europe holds immense potential to become a cornerstone of excellence for digital assets and blockchain technology, and the MiCA framework establishes a strong foundation for the industry to continue growing. This milestone reaffirms our commitment to delivering secure and innovative digital asset solutions under a regulated framework."

OKX will passport its MiCA license from its Malta hub to all 30 EEA member states. Passporting is a feature of the MiCA law that allows businesses, registered and licensed in one EU country, to offer their services in another EU country under a unified regulatory framework. This expansion simplifies trading and investing in digital assets for Europeans across the EEA region.

OKX chose Malta as its MiCA hub because of the country's comprehensive regulatory approach and high standards for blockchain and cryptocurrency, as well as its strong technology infrastructure.

With a suite of cutting-edge products-including a user-friendly Simple Exchange, powerful Advanced Exchange for traders, and a comprehensive Wallet for crypto enthusiasts-OKX is poised to redefine the crypto experience for all levels of customers across the EEA. As the second-largest exchange globally by trading volume, OKX offers unmatched reliability with industry-leading technology boasting 99.99% uptime, Proof of Reserves for transparency, and 240+ highly liquid tokens and trading pairs.

OKX, serving over 60 million customers worldwide, stands as a leader in advanced and reliable cryptocurrency services, offering both centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) exchange platforms. Obtaining the MiCA license marks a significant milestone in OKX's mission to expand its footprint across Europe while ensuring secure access to top-tier crypto services and innovations. This will be the company's eighth license and registration, aligning with its strategic goal of becoming the most licensed and regulated platform globally.

Learn more at okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014295/OKX_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/okx-first-global-exchange-to-secure-mica-license-will-offer-localized-crypto-products-to-over-400m-europeans-302360691.html