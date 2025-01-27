Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.01.2025 13:00 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cambium Oncology: Seeking Investors: First-in-Class Immunotherapeutics for Cancer

Finanznachrichten News

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Oncology is pleased to share that their lead drug candidate, ANT308, recently demonstrated outstanding single-agent efficacy and safety in preclinical studies. The drug is mutation-agnostic, and the company observes no toxicity-limiting dosages. In addition to their Fast-Track SBIR NIH grant recently being funded for $2.4M, they have received a significant investment from OEP Innovations of Taiwan.

Novel Therapies to Treat AML and other Cancers

ANT308 is a FIRST-IN-CLASS immunotherapeutic with broad therapeutic potential across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors with the potential to enhance response rates in cancers that are resistant to other treatments. The intellectual property portfolio is expansive and solid. We have no debt.

MULTIPLE PROOFS-OF-CONCEPT: Leukemia and Pancreatic Cancers
(1)Leukemia
ANT308 has shown strong single-agent anti-leukemia activity in 2 mouse models.
(2) Pancreatic cancer
ANT308 has shown synergistic effects with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors in 3 pancreatic cancer models.

ANT308 is a proprietary small-molecule antagonist that blocks VIP-receptor signaling on human T cells, overcoming immune suppression in the tumor microenvironment.

About Cambium Oncology: Founded in 2018, Cambium Oncology, LLC is a Delaware-based biotech company developing next-generation immuno-oncology therapeutics to activate the immune system and overcome tumor resistance. Its proprietary pipeline focuses on checkpoint inhibitors and immune-modulating agents for pancreatic cancer, melanoma, and leukemia.
• Founder: Ned Waller, MD, PhD, has launched two biotech companies and is board certified in medical oncology and internal medicine. Since 1995 he has been a practicing physician with Emory Healthcare. He specializes in bone marrow transplants for acute leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome, myeloproliferative neoplasms, lymphoma, aplastic anemia, sickle cell disease and in the management of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD). He is also an expert in CAR T-cell therapy.

• CEO: Gary G. Altman, PhD, an industry veteran with buy-side and sell-side transaction experience in biotech investments and company acquisitions.
• Website: www.CambiumOncology.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may impact actual results. These statements are based on current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance.

Media Contact: Gary Altman, Gary@CambiumOncology.com, 305 484 7294, 13 Jan 2025

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2595963/Press_Release_Logo_Cambium_Oncology_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seeking-investors-first-in-class-immunotherapeutics-for-cancer-302360118.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.