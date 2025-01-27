Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
27.01.2025 13:02 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Announcing the 2025 Atlanta Consumer Choice Award Winners

Finanznachrichten News

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Atlanta region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Atlanta Consumer Choice Award Winners.

ATLANTA WINNERS

Artistic Pools
Category: SWIMMING POOL CONTRACTORS DEALERS DESIGNERS
www.artisticpools.com

Atlanta Fireplace Specialists
Category: FIREPLACE SALES AND SERVICE
www.atlantafireplacespecialists.com

Atlanta Pools, Inc
Category: SWIMMING POOL CONTRACTOR
www.atlantapools.com

Berkshire Hathaway/Georgia Properties
Category: PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
www.bhhsgeorgia.com

Carithers
Category: FLORIST
www.carithers.com

Chamblee Fence Company
Category: FENCES
www.chambleefence.com

DH Pace Company, Inc. (Overhead Door Company of Atlanta)
Category: GARAGE DOORS
www.overheaddooratlanta.com

Dr. Roof
Category: ROOFING
www.drroof.com

Gibbs Landscape Company
Category: LANDSCAPE CONTRACTOR
www.gibbslandscape.com

GrassRoots Tree & Turf Care Inc
Category: LAWN MAINTENANCE
www.grassrootsturf.com/lawn-care-acworth-area

Jani-King of Atlanta
Category: JANITORIAL SERVICES
www.janiking.com/commercial-cleaning/atlanta

Jim Ellis Automotive Dealerships
Category: AUTOMOBILE DEALER
www.jimellis.com

Massage Infinity
Category:MASSAGE THERAPY
www.massageinfinityga.com

Outdoor Makeover and Living Spaces
Category: OUTDOOR DESIGN BUILDS
www.outdoormakeover.net

R.S. Andrews
Category: AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING CONTRACTOR
www.rsandrews.com

Sudlow Concrete Atlanta
Category: CONCRETE CONTRACTOR
www.sudlowconcrete.com

Learn more about 2025 Atlanta Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

---------

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Consumer Choice Award
1670 Bayview Avenue - Suite 402
Toronto, Ontario M4G 3C2

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZwiX0gFaBo

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.