Announcing the 2025 Atlanta Consumer Choice Award Winners

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Atlanta region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Atlanta Consumer Choice Award Winners.
ATLANTA WINNERS
Artistic Pools
Category: SWIMMING POOL CONTRACTORS DEALERS DESIGNERS
www.artisticpools.com
Atlanta Fireplace Specialists
Category: FIREPLACE SALES AND SERVICE
www.atlantafireplacespecialists.com
Atlanta Pools, Inc
Category: SWIMMING POOL CONTRACTOR
www.atlantapools.com
Berkshire Hathaway/Georgia Properties
Category: PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
www.bhhsgeorgia.com
Carithers
Category: FLORIST
www.carithers.com
Chamblee Fence Company
Category: FENCES
www.chambleefence.com
DH Pace Company, Inc. (Overhead Door Company of Atlanta)
Category: GARAGE DOORS
www.overheaddooratlanta.com
Dr. Roof
Category: ROOFING
www.drroof.com
Gibbs Landscape Company
Category: LANDSCAPE CONTRACTOR
www.gibbslandscape.com
GrassRoots Tree & Turf Care Inc
Category: LAWN MAINTENANCE
www.grassrootsturf.com/lawn-care-acworth-area
Jani-King of Atlanta
Category: JANITORIAL SERVICES
www.janiking.com/commercial-cleaning/atlanta
Jim Ellis Automotive Dealerships
Category: AUTOMOBILE DEALER
www.jimellis.com
Massage Infinity
Category:MASSAGE THERAPY
www.massageinfinityga.com
Outdoor Makeover and Living Spaces
Category: OUTDOOR DESIGN BUILDS
www.outdoormakeover.net
R.S. Andrews
Category: AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING CONTRACTOR
www.rsandrews.com
Sudlow Concrete Atlanta
Category: CONCRETE CONTRACTOR
www.sudlowconcrete.com
Learn more about 2025 Atlanta Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
---------
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Consumer Choice Award
1670 Bayview Avenue - Suite 402
Toronto, Ontario M4G 3C2
Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
Related Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZwiX0gFaBo
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire