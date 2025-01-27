Announcing the 2025 Atlanta Consumer Choice Award Winners

Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Atlanta region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Atlanta Consumer Choice Award Winners.

ATLANTA WINNERS

Artistic Pools

Category: SWIMMING POOL CONTRACTORS DEALERS DESIGNERS

www.artisticpools.com

Atlanta Fireplace Specialists

Category: FIREPLACE SALES AND SERVICE

www.atlantafireplacespecialists.com

Atlanta Pools, Inc

Category: SWIMMING POOL CONTRACTOR

www.atlantapools.com

Berkshire Hathaway/Georgia Properties

Category: PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

www.bhhsgeorgia.com

Carithers

Category: FLORIST

www.carithers.com

Chamblee Fence Company

Category: FENCES

www.chambleefence.com

DH Pace Company, Inc. (Overhead Door Company of Atlanta)

Category: GARAGE DOORS

www.overheaddooratlanta.com

Dr. Roof

Category: ROOFING

www.drroof.com

Gibbs Landscape Company

Category: LANDSCAPE CONTRACTOR

www.gibbslandscape.com

GrassRoots Tree & Turf Care Inc

Category: LAWN MAINTENANCE

www.grassrootsturf.com/lawn-care-acworth-area

Jani-King of Atlanta

Category: JANITORIAL SERVICES

www.janiking.com/commercial-cleaning/atlanta

Jim Ellis Automotive Dealerships

Category: AUTOMOBILE DEALER

www.jimellis.com

Massage Infinity

Category:MASSAGE THERAPY

www.massageinfinityga.com

Outdoor Makeover and Living Spaces

Category: OUTDOOR DESIGN BUILDS

www.outdoormakeover.net

R.S. Andrews

Category: AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING CONTRACTOR

www.rsandrews.com

Sudlow Concrete Atlanta

Category: CONCRETE CONTRACTOR

www.sudlowconcrete.com

Learn more about 2025 Atlanta Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Consumer Choice Award

1670 Bayview Avenue - Suite 402

Toronto, Ontario M4G 3C2

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

