Announcing the 2025 Guelph and Centre Wellington Region Consumer Choice Award Winners

GUELPH, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Guelph and Centre Wellington region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Guelph and Centre Wellington Consumer Choice Award Winners.
GUELPH AND CENTRE WELLINGTON WINNERS
A1 Deck and Fence
Category: DECKS AND PATIO CONTRACTOR
https://www.ccaward.com/award-winners/guelph-centre-wellington/best-decks-and-patio-contractor/a1-deck-and-fence/
Academy for Mathematics & English, West Hills
Category: TUTORING
www.tutoringacademy.ca/locations/ontario/guelphwesthills.php
Applied Biomechanics Orthotics and Bracing
Category: FOOT CLINIC
www.appliedbiomechanics.com
Bert's Auto & Tire
Category: AUTOMOBILE TIRES
www.bertsautoandtire.com
Budget Blinds of Kitchener & Guelph
Category: WINDOW COVERINGS
www.budgetblinds.com/kitchener
Bunty's Indian Cuisine & Catering
Category: CATERERS
www.facebook.com/p/Buntys-Indian-Cuisine-Catering-100088010254709/
Bushido Kids Karate
Category: MARTIAL ARTS
www.bushidokids.com
M&T Printing
Category: SIGNS
www.mtprint.com
Macho Movers
Category: MOVING COMPANIES
www.machomovers.ca
Peace of Mind Care
Category: HOME HEALTHCARE SERVICES
www.pomcare.ca
Pro-1 Truck Repair & Tires
Category: TRUCK SERVICE AND REPAIR
https://www.ccaward.com/award-winners/guelph-centre-wellington/best-truck-service-and-repair/pro-1-truck-repair-tires/
Trickett Psychotherapy
Category: COUNSELLING SERVICES
www.trickettpsychotherapy.com
Upper Grand Eye Care
Category: OPTICIANS/OPTOMETRISTS
www.uppergrandeyecare.com
Ward Hearing Centre Inc
Category: HEARING SERVICES
www.wardhearing.ca
Wisdom's Jewellers
Category: JEWELLERS
www.wisdomsjewellers.com
Learn more about 2025 Guelph and Centre Wellington Region Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
