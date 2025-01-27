Announcing the 2025 Guelph and Centre Wellington Region Consumer Choice Award Winners

Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Guelph and Centre Wellington region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Guelph and Centre Wellington Consumer Choice Award Winners.

GUELPH AND CENTRE WELLINGTON WINNERS

A1 Deck and Fence

Category: DECKS AND PATIO CONTRACTOR

https://www.ccaward.com/award-winners/guelph-centre-wellington/best-decks-and-patio-contractor/a1-deck-and-fence/

Academy for Mathematics & English, West Hills

Category: TUTORING

www.tutoringacademy.ca/locations/ontario/guelphwesthills.php

Applied Biomechanics Orthotics and Bracing

Category: FOOT CLINIC

www.appliedbiomechanics.com

Bert's Auto & Tire

Category: AUTOMOBILE TIRES

www.bertsautoandtire.com

Budget Blinds of Kitchener & Guelph

Category: WINDOW COVERINGS

www.budgetblinds.com/kitchener

Bunty's Indian Cuisine & Catering

Category: CATERERS

www.facebook.com/p/Buntys-Indian-Cuisine-Catering-100088010254709/

Bushido Kids Karate

Category: MARTIAL ARTS

www.bushidokids.com

M&T Printing

Category: SIGNS

www.mtprint.com

Macho Movers

Category: MOVING COMPANIES

www.machomovers.ca

Peace of Mind Care

Category: HOME HEALTHCARE SERVICES

www.pomcare.ca

Pro-1 Truck Repair & Tires

Category: TRUCK SERVICE AND REPAIR

https://www.ccaward.com/award-winners/guelph-centre-wellington/best-truck-service-and-repair/pro-1-truck-repair-tires/

Trickett Psychotherapy

Category: COUNSELLING SERVICES

www.trickettpsychotherapy.com

Upper Grand Eye Care

Category: OPTICIANS/OPTOMETRISTS

www.uppergrandeyecare.com

Ward Hearing Centre Inc

Category: HEARING SERVICES

www.wardhearing.ca

Wisdom's Jewellers

Category: JEWELLERS

www.wisdomsjewellers.com

Learn more about 2025 Guelph and Centre Wellington Region Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Consumer Choice Award

1670 Bayview Avenue - Suite 402

Toronto, Ontario

M4G 3C2

