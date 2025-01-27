Announcing the 2025 Waterloo Region Consumer Choice Award Winners

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Waterloo region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Waterloo Consumer Choice Award Winners.
WATERLOO REGION WINNERS
Alpha Security Services
Category: SECURITY GUARD SERVICES
www.alphasecurityservices.ca
Bavarian Window Works
Category: WINDOWS & DOORS
www.bavarianwindows.com
Budget Blinds of Waterloo & Cambridge
Category: WINDOW COVERINGS
www.budgetblinds.com/en-ca/waterloo/?
CryoDragon Inc.
Category: WEB DESIGN
www.cryodragon.ca
Direct Customs & Solutions Inc
Category: CUSTOMS BROKER
www.direct-customs.com
Home-Tite Pest Control & Proofing
Category: PEST CONTROL
www.hometite.ca
Indigo Tutoring & Consulting
Category: TUTORING
www.indigo-tutoring.com
M&T Printing
Category: PHOTOCOPY, PRINT & DIGITAL SERVICES
www.mtprint.com
Macho Movers
Category: MOVING COMPANIES
www.machomovers.ca
Mitchell Blackwell Parging & Masonry Inc
Category: MASONRY
www.mitchellblackwellparging.squarespace.com/consumer-choice-awards
Move With Grace Dance Studio
Category: DANCE SCHOOL
www.linktr.ee/mwgdance
Raffi Jewellers
Category: JEWELLERS
www.raffi-jewellers.ca
Rayzor Edge Tree Service
Category: TREE SERVICE
www.retrees.ca
Slinger Solutions Home Automation Specialists
Category: HOME AUTOMATION
www.slingersolutions.com
Smile Care Dental
Category: DENTISTS
www.smilecaredental.ca
St George Banquet Hall
Category: WEDDING VENUES
www.stgeorgehall.com
TheKey LLC
Category: HOME HEALTH CARE SERVICES
www.thekey.com
Toronto Truck Driving School - Cambridge
Category: DRIVING SCHOOL - TRUCK
cambridge.torontotruckdrivingschool.com
W-W Immigration Services Inc.
Category: IMMIGRATION CONSULTING
www.wwimmigration.ca
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
