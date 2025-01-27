Announcing the 2025 Waterloo Region Consumer Choice Award Winners

Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Waterloo region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Waterloo Consumer Choice Award Winners.

WATERLOO REGION WINNERS

Alpha Security Services

Category: SECURITY GUARD SERVICES

www.alphasecurityservices.ca

Bavarian Window Works

Category: WINDOWS & DOORS

www.bavarianwindows.com

Budget Blinds of Waterloo & Cambridge

Category: WINDOW COVERINGS

www.budgetblinds.com/en-ca/waterloo/?

CryoDragon Inc.

Category: WEB DESIGN

www.cryodragon.ca

Direct Customs & Solutions Inc

Category: CUSTOMS BROKER

www.direct-customs.com

Home-Tite Pest Control & Proofing

Category: PEST CONTROL

www.hometite.ca

Indigo Tutoring & Consulting

Category: TUTORING

www.indigo-tutoring.com

M&T Printing

Category: PHOTOCOPY, PRINT & DIGITAL SERVICES

www.mtprint.com

Macho Movers

Category: MOVING COMPANIES

www.machomovers.ca

Mitchell Blackwell Parging & Masonry Inc

Category: MASONRY

www.mitchellblackwellparging.squarespace.com/consumer-choice-awards

Move With Grace Dance Studio

Category: DANCE SCHOOL

www.linktr.ee/mwgdance

Raffi Jewellers

Category: JEWELLERS

www.raffi-jewellers.ca

Rayzor Edge Tree Service

Category: TREE SERVICE

www.retrees.ca

Slinger Solutions Home Automation Specialists

Category: HOME AUTOMATION

www.slingersolutions.com

Smile Care Dental

Category: DENTISTS

www.smilecaredental.ca

St George Banquet Hall

Category: WEDDING VENUES

www.stgeorgehall.com

TheKey LLC

Category: HOME HEALTH CARE SERVICES

www.thekey.com

Toronto Truck Driving School - Cambridge

Category: DRIVING SCHOOL - TRUCK

cambridge.torontotruckdrivingschool.com

W-W Immigration Services Inc.

Category: IMMIGRATION CONSULTING

www.wwimmigration.ca

Learn more about 2025 Waterloo Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Consumer Choice Award

1670 Bayview Avenue - Suite 402

Toronto, Ontario

M4G 3C2

