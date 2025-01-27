Ncardia, a global leader in human induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC) technology, today announced the launch of Ncyte® Microglia, a groundbreaking tool to advance research in neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

Ncyte® Microglia are hiPSC-derived models that closely mimic primary human microglia, exhibiting key functional characteristics such as phagocytosis, cytokine signaling response, and the expression of microglial markers including IBA1, TREM2, and TMEM119. These features make Ncyte® Microglia highly suitable for studying microglial behavior in disease-relevant contexts, assessing immune responses, and enabling high-throughput drug screening applications.

Microglia, the brain's resident immune cells, play a pivotal role in maintaining CNS health. They are responsible for immune surveillance, mediating inflammation, supporting neuronal development, and participating in synaptic pruning. In addition, dysregulation of microglia is increasingly recognized as a key factor in the pathology of several neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease (AD), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). As a result, they have become a crucial focus of neurological research and drug discovery.

"The introduction of Ncyte® Microglia is a significant step forward in providing human-relevant models for CNS research," said Jeroen de Groot, Divisional CEO of Ncardia. "By offering researchers reliable, scalable, and functionally relevant microglia, we aim to accelerate the discovery of novel therapies for devastating neurological diseases."

Ncardia continues to drive innovation in iPSC-based technologies, delivering solutions that enhance the predictive power of preclinical models and support the development of safer, more effective treatments for patients worldwide.

