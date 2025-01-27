Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853676 | ISIN: JP3592200004 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
27.01.2025 13:06 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Toshiba TV AI Engine Blasts Home Entertainment into New Dimensions

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the AI-driven landscape of passed CES 2025, smart home ecosystems are redefining consumer expectations. As a pioneering brand in the electronics industry, Toshiba TV continues to push the boundaries of innovation. The Toshiba TV REGZA AI-powered engines redefine home viewing-turning every screen into a smart, responsive canvas that understands and anticipates viewers' deepest entertainment cravings.

Toshiba TV Logo

Embrace the Future of Entertainment with AI-enhanced Chip
At the heart of Toshiba TV's technological innovation lies the REGZA Engine ZRi, a sophisticated processor that transforms television viewing. Delivering pristine 4K resolution enhanced by Dolby Vision IQ, this intelligent chip goes beyond traditional display technologies. Its advanced machine learning algorithms analyze each frame with precision, dynamically adjusting picture and sound parameters to optimize visual clarity, color depth, and overall entertainment experience across diverse content types.

Redefining Visual and Audio Perception Through Smart Technology
The Toshiba TV X9900 delivers lifelike visuals through millions of self-luminous pixels that detect nearby colors, offering 4K quality with Full HD content revealing details you never knew existed. From nature documentaries to sports broadcasts, the television's color and shadow reproduction transports viewers to remarkable visual landscapes. REGZA Power Audio Extreme provides immersive sound, while its psychoacoustic bass enhancement technology intelligently adjusts frequencies, creating a powerful auditory experience that transforms entertainment.

In this era of rapid innovation, Toshiba TV stands as a pioneer in tech-savvy lifestyle. The future of home entertainment has arrived, Toshiba TV offering the visual and audio journey that redefines family entertainment experiences.

For more information please visit: @Toshiba TV Global

About Toshiba TV:
With 70+ years of history in TV production, Toshiba TV is known for its exquisite craftsmanship, innovative ideas and groundbreaking inventions. By prioritizing superior image quality and auditory experiences, Toshiba TV sets new standards in entertainment. Toshiba TV stems from the excellence quest of customers, providing the world with responsible products to make the world a better place. Emphasizing attention to product details and technological advancement, Toshiba TV integrates aesthetically pleasing design, quality assurance, and brand reputation to underscore its commitment to authenticity in the actual world and a sincere dedication to its consumers, showcasing Toshiba TV's long-standing design philosophy and continuous pursuit of product quality.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2382469/Toshiba_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/toshiba-tv-ai-engine-blasts-home-entertainment-into-new-dimensions-302360584.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.