HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bank of Hawai'i Corporation (NYSE: BOH) (the "Company") today reported diluted earnings per common share of $3.46 for the full year of 2024, compared with $4.14 for the full year of 2023. Net income for the year was $150.0 million, down 12.4% from the previous year. The return on average common equity for the full year of 2024 was 10.85% compared with 13.89% in 2023.
"Bank of Hawai'i finished 2024 with strong financial performance," said Peter Ho, Chairman and CEO. "In the fourth quarter, our net interest income and net interest margin continued their upward trajectories and average loan balances and average deposit balances grew. During 2024, we strengthened capital levels, controlled core expenses and maintained excellent credit quality."
Diluted earnings per common share was $0.85 for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $0.93 during the linked quarter and $0.72 during the same period last year. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $39.2 million, down 3.0% from the linked quarter and up 28.8% from the same period last year. The return on average common equity for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 10.30% compared with 11.50% during the linked quarter and 9.55% during the same period last year.
Financial Highlights
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $120.2 million, an increase of 2.2% from the linked quarter and an increase of 3.8% as compared to the same period last year. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to higher average balance of our earning assets, slowing of deposit mix shift and repricing and lower funding costs, partially offset by lower earning asset yields. The increase from the same period last year was primarily due to higher earning asset yields and higher average balance of our earning assets, partially offset by higher average balance of interest-bearing deposits.
Net interest margin was 2.19% in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 1 basis point from the linked quarter and an increase of 6 basis points from the same period last year. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to lower interest-bearing deposits rates, partially offset by lower earning asset yields. The increase from the same period last year was primarily due to higher earning asset yields, partially offset by higher interest-bearing deposit rates.
The average yield on loans and leases was 4.73% in the fourth quarter of 2024, down 9 basis points from the linked quarter and up 19 basis points from the same period last year. The average yield on total earning assets was 3.97% in the fourth quarter of 2024, down 9 basis points from the linked quarter and up 12 basis points from the same period last year. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.37% in the fourth quarter of 2024, down 15 basis points from the linked quarter and up 7 basis points from the same period last year. The average quarterly cost of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, was 1.77%, down 10 basis points from the linked quarter and up 10 basis points from the same period last year. The changes in yields and rates over the linked quarter reflected the lower rate environment, including lower benchmark interest rates. The changes in yields and rates year over year period reflected repricing of our loans and an elevated deposit mix shift during the period.
Noninterest income was $43.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 4.6% from the linked quarter and an increase of 1.8% from the same period in 2023. Noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $2.4 million charge incurred in connection with a change in our Visa Class B conversion ratio. Adjusted for this item, noninterest income would have been $45.4 million, an increase of 0.7% from the linked quarter and an increase of 7.5% from the same period in 2023. The increase from the same period last year was primarily due to increases in trust and asset management income, service charges on deposits accounts, and fees, exchange, and other service charges.
Noninterest expense was $107.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 0.8% from the linked quarter and a decrease of 6.9% from the same period last year. Noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 included an industry-wide FDIC Special Assessment of $14.7 million and $1.7 million of expense savings that were not expected to recur in 2024. Adjusted for these items, noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 4.9% from adjusted noninterest expense in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to higher medical cost in the fourth quarter of 2024 that are not expected to repeat.
The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 24.02% compared with 23.33% during the linked quarter and 23.25% during the same period last year.
Asset Quality
The Company's overall asset quality remained strong during the fourth quarter of 2024. Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $3.8 million compared with $3.0 million in the linked quarter and $2.5 million in the same period last year.
Total non-performing assets were $19.3 million at December 31, 2024, down $0.5 million from September 30, 2024 and up $7.6 million from December 31, 2023. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans and leases and foreclosed real estate were 0.14% at the end of the quarter, flat from the linked quarter and an increase of 5 basis points from the same period last year.
Net loan and lease charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2024 were $3.4 million or 10 basis points annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding and comprised of gross charge-offs of $5.2 million partially offset by gross recoveries of $1.8 million. Compared to the linked quarter, net loan and lease charge-offs decreased by $0.4 million or 1 basis point annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding. Compared to the same period last year, net loan and lease charge-offs increased by $1.7 million or 5 basis points annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $148.5 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $1.2 million from September 30, 2024 and an increase of $2.1 million from December 31, 2023. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.06% at the end of the quarter, flat from the linked quarter and up 1 basis point from the same period last year.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $23.6 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of 0.8% from September 30, 2024 and a decrease of 0.6% from December 31, 2023. The decrease from the prior periods was primarily due to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents.
The investment securities portfolio was $7.3 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of 0.7% from September 30, 2024 and a decrease of 1.3% from December 31, 2023. This linked quarter increase was primarily due to the purchases of investment securities in the fourth quarter partially offset by cashflows from the portfolio. The decrease from the same period last year was primarily due to cashflows from the portfolio not being reinvested into securities, partially offset by purchases of investment securities in the third and fourth quarters of 2024. The majority of investment purchases during 2024 were in floating rate securities. The investment portfolio remains largely comprised of securities issued by U.S. government agencies and U.S. government-sponsored enterprises.
Total loans and leases were $14.1 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of 1.1% from September 30, 2024 and an increase of 0.8% from December 31, 2023. Total commercial loans were $6.1 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of 3.3% from September 30, 2024 and an increase of 6.0% from December 31, 2023. The increase from the previous periods was primarily due to loan production within our commercial mortgage portfolio. Total consumer loans were $8.0 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of 0.5% from the linked quarter and a decrease of 2.9% from the same period last year. The decrease from the linked quarter was primarily due to declines in our home equity and automobile portfolios. The decrease from the same period last year was primarily due to declines in our residential mortgage, home equity and automobile portfolios.
Total deposits were $20.6 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of 1.6% from September 30, 2024 and a decrease of 2.0% from December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits made up 26.3% of total deposit balances at December 31, 2024, up from 25.8% at September 30, 2024 and down from 28.8% at December 31, 2023. Average total deposits were $20.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, up 1.3% from $20.5 billion in the linked quarter and up 0.3% from $20.7 billion in the same period last year.
Capital and Dividends
The Company's capital levels remain well above regulatory well-capitalized minimums.
The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.95% at December 31, 2024 compared with 14.05% at September 30, 2024 and 12.56% at December 31, 2023. The Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.31% at December 31, 2024, compared with 8.38% at September 30, 2024 and 7.51% at December 31, 2023. The decreases from the linked quarter were due to increases in risk-weighted assets and average total assets partially offset by retained earnings growth. The increases from the same period last year were primarily due to the issuance of $165.0 million of Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, at a rate of 8.00% in the second quarter of 2024.
No shares of common stock were repurchased under the share repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2024. Total remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was $126.0 million at December 31, 2024.
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on March 14, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2025.
On January 6, 2025, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend payment of $10.94 per share, equivalent to $0.2735 per depositary share, of Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, and a quarterly dividend payment of $20.00 per share, equivalent to $0.5000 per depositary share, of Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B. The depositary shares representing the Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "BOH.PRA" and "BOH.PRB", respectively. The dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock will be payable on February 3, 2025 to shareholders of record of the preferred stock as of the close of business on January 17, 2025.
Conference Call Information
The Company will review its fourth quarter financial results today at 8:00 a.m. Hawai'i Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The live call, including a slide presentation, will be accessible on the investor relations link of Bank of Hawai'i Corporation's website, www.boh.com. The webcast can be accessed via the link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI24eacfe4bc38408fa2cf3382f4c7a832. A replay of the conference call will be available for one year beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. Hawai'i Time on Monday, January 27, 2025. The replay will be available on the Company's website, www.boh.com.
Investor Announcements
Investors and others should note that the Company intends to announce financial and other information to the Company's investors using the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.boh.com, social media channels, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts, all for purposes of complying with the Company's disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor these channels, as information is updated, and new information is posted.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release, and other statements made by the Company in connection with it may contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different from expectations. Forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and business prospects, and our assumptions used in those forecasts and expectations are examples of certain of these forward-looking statements. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ significantly from our forecasts and expectations because of a variety of factors. More information about these factors is contained in Bank of Hawai'i Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its Form 10-Q for fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024, which were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date made, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.
Bank of Hawai'i Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawai'i and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawai'i, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawai'i Corporation, see the Company's website, www.boh.com. Bank of Hawai'i Corporation is a trade name of Bank of Hawaii Corporation.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Financial Highlights
Table 1
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
|For the Period:
|Operating Results
|Net Interest Income
$
120,178
$
117,618
$
115,785
$
466,580
$
497,025
|Provision for Credit Losses
3,750
3,000
2,500
11,150
9,000
|Total Noninterest Income
43,047
45,110
42,283
172,529
176,609
|Total Noninterest Expense
107,931
107,092
115,962
430,108
437,518
|Pre-Provision Net Revenue
55,294
55,636
42,106
209,001
236,116
|Net Income
39,162
40,358
30,396
149,994
171,202
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
33,893
36,922
28,427
137,350
163,325
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
0.86
0.94
0.72
3.48
4.16
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
0.85
0.93
0.72
3.46
4.14
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
0.70
0.70
0.70
2.80
2.80
|Performance Ratios
|Return on Average Assets
0.66
%
0.69
%
0.51
%
0.64
%
0.71
%
|Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
9.42
9.90
8.86
9.78
12.63
|Return on Average Common Equity
10.30
11.50
9.55
10.85
13.89
|Efficiency Ratio 1
66.12
65.81
73.36
67.30
64.95
|Net Interest Margin 2
2.19
2.18
2.13
2.16
2.24
|Dividend Payout Ratio 3
81.40
74.47
97.22
80.46
67.31
|Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets
6.98
6.95
5.80
6.56
5.66
|Average Balances
|Average Loans and Leases
$
13,964,687
$
13,809,977
$
13,906,114
$
13,868,916
$
13,851,551
|Average Assets
23,682,494
23,338,529
23,449,215
23,362,736
23,954,186
|Average Deposits
20,756,682
20,484,391
20,704,070
20,536,239
20,412,378
|Average Shareholders' Equity
1,654,156
1,621,936
1,360,641
1,533,243
1,355,536
|Per Share of Common Stock
|Book Value
$
33.27
$
33.22
$
31.05
$
33.27
$
31.05
|Tangible Book Value
32.47
32.43
30.25
32.47
30.25
|Market Value
|Closing
71.24
62.77
72.46
71.24
72.46
|High
82.70
70.44
75.19
82.70
81.73
|Low
60.58
55.75
45.56
54.50
30.83
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
2024
2024
2023
|As of Period End:
|Balance Sheet Totals
|Loans and Leases
$
14,075,980
$
13,918,583
$
13,965,026
|Total Assets
23,601,114
23,799,174
23,733,296
|Total Deposits
20,633,037
20,978,322
21,055,045
|Other Debt
558,274
558,297
560,190
|Total Shareholders' Equity
1,667,774
1,665,474
1,414,242
|Asset Quality
|Non-Performing Assets
$
19,300
$
19,781
$
11,747
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases
148,528
147,331
146,403
|Allowance to Loans and Leases Outstanding 4
1.06
%
1.06
%
1.05
%
|Capital Ratios 5
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
11.59
%
11.66
%
11.33
%
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.95
14.05
12.56
|Total Capital Ratio
15.00
15.11
13.60
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
8.31
8.38
7.51
|Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
7.07
7.00
5.96
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 6
5.48
5.42
5.07
|Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets 6
9.08
9.17
8.45
|Non-Financial Data
|Full-Time Equivalent Employees
1,865
1,854
1,899
|Branches
50
50
51
|ATMs
317
317
318
|1 Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income).
|2 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets.
|3 Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share.
|4 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases.
|5 Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2024 are preliminary.
|6 Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets are Non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity is defined by the Company as common shareholders' equity minus goodwill. See Table 2 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Table 2
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
|Total Shareholders' Equity
$
1,667,774
$
1,665,474
$
1,414,242
|Less: Preferred Stock
345,000
345,000
180,000
|Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Tangible Common Equity
$
1,291,257
$
1,288,957
$
1,202,725
|Total Assets
$
23,601,114
$
23,799,174
$
23,733,296
|Less: Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Tangible Assets
$
23,569,597
$
23,767,657
$
23,701,779
|Risk-Weighted Assets, determined in accordance
|with prescribed regulatory requirements 1
$
14,225,908
$
14,054,698
$
14,226,780
|Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
7.07
%
7.00
%
5.96
%
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)
5.48
%
5.42
%
5.07
%
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio 1
13.95
%
14.05
%
12.56
%
|Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets (Non-GAAP) 1
9.08
%
9.17
%
8.45
%
|1 Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2024 are preliminary.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|Table 3
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Interest Income
|Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases
$
164,785
$
166,286
$
158,324
$
653,615
$
590,611
|Income on Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
23,223
23,257
22,782
89,705
93,528
|Held-to-Maturity
20,677
21,107
22,589
85,515
92,750
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
9,425
8,980
5,728
30,701
28,380
|Other
1,107
1,018
924
4,215
5,106
|Total Interest Income
219,217
220,648
210,347
863,751
810,375
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
92,099
96,067
87,121
368,764
250,847
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
992
993
1,459
4,608
16,306
|Funds Purchased
-
-
-
44
888
|Short-Term Borrowings
-
-
-
-
5,713
|Other Debt
5,948
5,970
5,982
23,755
39,596
|Total Interest Expense
99,039
103,030
94,562
397,171
313,350
|Net Interest Income
120,178
117,618
115,785
466,580
497,025
|Provision for Credit Losses
3,750
3,000
2,500
11,150
9,000
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
116,428
114,618
113,285
455,430
488,025
|Noninterest Income
|Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges
14,399
14,945
13,774
57,236
55,556
|Trust and Asset Management
12,157
11,916
11,144
47,485
43,597
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
8,678
8,075
7,949
32,430
31,116
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance
3,283
3,533
3,176
13,568
11,643
|Annuity and Insurance
1,347
1,460
1,271
5,436
4,736
|Mortgage Banking
942
1,188
1,016
4,109
4,255
|Investment Securities Losses, Net
(3,306
)
(1,103
)
(1,619
)
(7,507
)
(11,455
)
|Other
5,547
5,096
5,572
19,772
37,161
|Total Noninterest Income
43,047
45,110
42,283
172,529
176,609
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and Benefits
58,690
58,626
53,991
232,564
234,079
|Net Equipment
10,308
10,120
9,826
40,886
40,251
|Net Occupancy
10,263
10,806
9,734
42,084
39,924
|Data Processing
5,313
4,712
4,948
19,540
18,836
|Professional Fees
4,988
4,725
5,079
19,319
17,459
|FDIC Insurance
3,711
3,355
18,545
17,850
28,313
|Other
14,658
14,748
13,839
57,865
58,656
|Total Noninterest Expense
107,931
107,092
115,962
430,108
437,518
|Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
51,544
52,636
39,606
197,851
227,116
|Provision for Income Taxes
12,382
12,278
9,210
47,857
55,914
|Net Income
$
39,162
$
40,358
$
30,396
$
149,994
$
171,202
|Preferred Stock Dividends
5,269
3,436
1,969
12,644
7,877
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
33,893
$
36,922
$
28,427
$
137,350
$
163,325
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.86
$
0.94
$
0.72
$
3.48
$
4.16
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.85
$
0.93
$
0.72
$
3.46
$
4.14
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
$
0.70
$
0.70
$
0.70
$
2.80
$
2.80
|Basic Weighted Average Common Shares
39,513,210
39,488,187
39,303,525
39,450,737
39,274,291
|Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares
39,836,758
39,736,492
39,539,191
39,700,388
39,428,912
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|Table 4
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Net Income
$
39,162
$
40,358
$
30,396
$
149,994
$
171,202
|Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:
|Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investment Securities
(7,388
)
38,833
43,357
53,435
36,152
|Defined Benefit Plans
(641
)
168
1,566
(136
)
1,818
|Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(8,029
)
39,001
44,923
53,299
37,970
|Comprehensive Income
$
31,133
$
79,359
$
75,319
$
203,293
$
209,172
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Condition
|Table 5
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2024
2024
2023
|Assets
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
763,571
$
1,272,763
$
1,000,944
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
2,689,528
2,550,324
2,408,933
|Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $3,820,882; $4,072,596; and $4,253,637)
4,618,543
4,710,245
4,997,335
|Loans Held for Sale
2,150
5,048
3,124
|Loans and Leases
14,075,980
13,918,583
13,965,026
|Allowance for Credit Losses
(148,528
)
(147,331
)
(146,403
)
|Net Loans and Leases
13,927,452
13,771,252
13,818,623
|Premises and Equipment, Net
184,480
191,899
194,855
|Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
80,165
81,736
86,110
|Accrued Interest Receivable
66,367
66,534
66,525
|Mortgage Servicing Rights
19,199
19,571
20,880
|Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance
481,184
475,263
462,894
|Other Assets
736,958
623,022
641,556
|Total Assets
$
23,601,114
$
23,799,174
$
23,733,296
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand
$
5,423,562
$
5,412,048
$
6,058,554
|Interest-Bearing Demand
3,784,984
3,734,601
3,749,717
|Savings
8,364,916
8,663,147
8,189,472
|Time
3,059,575
3,168,526
3,057,302
|Total Deposits
20,633,037
20,978,322
21,055,045
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
100,000
100,490
150,490
|Other Debt
558,274
558,297
560,190
|Operating Lease Liabilities
88,794
90,356
94,693
|Retirement Benefits Payable
23,760
22,870
23,673
|Accrued Interest Payable
34,799
40,434
41,023
|Other Liabilities
494,676
342,931
393,940
|Total Liabilities
21,933,340
22,133,700
22,319,054
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock (Series A, $.01 par value; authorized 180,000 shares issued and outstanding)
180,000
180,000
180,000
|Preferred Stock (Series B, $.01 par value; authorized 165,000 shares issued and outstanding)
165,000
165,000
-
|Common Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares;
|issued / outstanding: December 31, 2024 - 58,765,864 / 39,762,255;
|September 30, 2024 - 58,765,907 / 39,748,304; and December 31, 2023 - 58,755,465 / 39,753,138)
585
585
583
|Capital Surplus
647,403
643,620
636,422
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(343,389
)
(335,360
)
(396,688
)
|Retained Earnings
2,133,838
2,127,585
2,107,569
|Treasury Stock, at Cost (Shares: December 31, 2024 - 19,003,609; September 30, 2024 - 19,017,603;
|and December 31, 2023 - 19,002,327)
(1,115,663
)
(1,115,956
)
(1,113,644
)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
1,667,774
1,665,474
1,414,242
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
23,601,114
$
23,799,174
$
23,733,296
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
|Table 6
|Accumulated
|Preferred
|Preferred
|Other
|Shares
|Preferred
|Shares
|Preferred
|Common
|Comprehensive
|Series A
|Series A
|Series B
|Series B
|Shares
|Common
|Capital
|Income
|Retained
|Treasury
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Outstanding
|Stock
|Outstanding
|Stock
|Outstanding
|Stock
|Surplus
|(Loss)
|Earnings
|Stock
|Total
|Balance as of December 31, 2022
180,000
$
180,000
-
$
-
39,835,750
$
582
$
620,578
$
(434,658
)
$
2,055,912
$
(1,105,419
)
$
1,316,995
|Net Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
171,202
-
171,202
|Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
37,970
-
-
37,970
|Share-Based Compensation
-
-
-
-
-
-
15,656
-
-
-
15,656
|Common Stock Issued under Purchase
|and Equity Compensation Plans
-
-
-
-
130,286
1
188
-
127
6,065
6,381
|Common Stock Repurchased
-
-
-
-
(212,898
)
-
-
-
-
(14,290
)
(14,290
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($2.80 per share)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(111,795
)
-
(111,795
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,877
)
-
(7,877
)
|Balance as of December 31, 2023
180,000
$
180,000
-
$
-
39,753,138
$
583
$
636,422
$
(396,688
)
$
2,107,569
$
(1,113,644
)
$
1,414,242
|Net Income
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
149,994
$
-
$
149,994
|Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
53,299
-
-
53,299
|Share-Based Compensation
-
-
-
-
-
-
14,444
-
-
-
14,444
|Preferred Stock Issued, Net
-
-
165,000
165,000
-
-
(4,386
)
-
-
-
160,614
|Common Stock Issued under Purchase
|and Equity Compensation Plans
-
-
-
-
96,394
2
923
-
1,232
3,283
5,440
|Common Stock Repurchased
-
-
-
-
(87,277
)
-
-
-
-
(5,302
)
(5,302
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($2.80 per share)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(112,313
)
-
(112,313
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(12,644
)
-
(12,644
)
|Balance as of December 31, 2024
180,000
$
180,000
165,000
$
165,000
39,762,255
$
585
$
647,403
$
(343,389
)
$
2,133,838
$
(1,115,663
)
$
1,667,774
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1
|Table 7a
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|(dollars in millions)
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
784.9
$
9.4
4.70
%
$
667.8
$
9.0
5.26
%
$
419.3
$
5.7
5.35
%
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
2,614.5
23.0
3.50
2,430.0
23.0
3.80
2,362.4
22.8
3.84
|Non-Taxable
21.5
0.3
6.39
11.8
0.2
6.63
1.8
0.0
1.90
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
4,636.7
20.5
1.77
4,735.5
21.0
1.77
5,013.6
22.4
1.79
|Non-Taxable
34.3
0.2
2.10
34.4
0.2
2.10
34.9
0.2
2.10
|Total Investment Securities
7,307.0
44.0
2.41
7,211.7
44.4
2.46
7,412.7
45.4
2.45
|Loans Held for Sale
4.0
0.1
5.86
3.8
0.1
6.13
3.8
0.1
6.89
|Loans and Leases 3
|Commercial Mortgage
3,868.7
52.0
5.34
3,744.6
52.0
5.51
3,760.1
51.5
5.42
|Commercial and Industrial
1,697.9
22.1
5.18
1,665.3
22.6
5.42
1,615.4
21.3
5.24
|Construction
346.6
6.6
7.54
357.3
7.1
7.95
279.5
4.8
6.84
|Commercial Lease Financing
82.9
0.7
3.62
59.6
0.4
2.58
60.1
0.3
1.95
|Residential Mortgage
4,621.0
45.3
3.93
4,593.7
46.4
4.03
4,676.0
45.1
3.86
|Home Equity
2,181.6
22.5
4.10
2,206.9
22.4
4.04
2,276.2
20.9
3.65
|Automobile
774.4
9.5
4.90
795.7
9.4
4.72
845.7
8.6
4.02
|Other
391.6
7.2
7.29
386.9
6.9
7.13
393.1
6.3
6.40
|Total Loans and Leases
13,964.7
165.9
4.73
13,810.0
167.2
4.82
13,906.1
158.8
4.54
|Other
65.0
1.1
6.82
63.2
0.9
6.43
60.0
1.0
6.16
|Total Earning Assets
22,125.6
220.5
3.97
21,756.5
221.7
4.06
21,801.9
211.0
3.85
|Non-Earning Assets
1,556.9
1,582.0
1,647.3
|Total Assets
$
23,682.5
$
23,338.5
$
23,449.2
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
$
3,655.8
7.8
0.85
$
3,775.6
8.9
0.94
$
3,737.3
7.7
0.82
|Savings
8,652.2
52.6
2.42
8,402.9
55.7
2.63
8,441.0
51.1
2.40
|Time
3,142.8
31.7
4.02
3,008.7
31.5
4.17
2,830.0
28.3
3.97
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
15,450.8
92.1
2.37
15,187.2
96.1
2.52
15,008.3
87.1
2.30
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
100.2
1.0
3.87
100.5
1.0
3.87
150.5
1.5
3.79
|Other Debt
558.3
5.9
4.24
560.1
5.9
4.24
560.2
6.0
4.24
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
16,109.3
99.0
2.45
15,847.8
103.0
2.59
15,719.0
94.6
2.39
|Net Interest Income
$
121.5
$
118.7
$
116.4
|Interest Rate Spread
1.52
%
1.47
%
1.46
%
|Net Interest Margin
2.19
%
2.18
%
2.13
%
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
5,305.9
5,297.2
5,695.8
|Other Liabilities
613.1
571.6
673.8
|Shareholders' Equity
1,654.2
1,621.9
1,360.6
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
23,682.5
$
23,338.5
$
23,449.2
|1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report.
|2 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $1.3 million, $1.0 million, and $605 thousand for the three months ended Dec ember 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.
|3 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1
|Table 7b
|Year Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|(dollars in millions)
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
594.1
$
30.7
5.17
%
$
543.9
$
28.4
5.22
%
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
2,433.8
89.3
3.67
2,631.0
93.4
3.55
|Non-Taxable
9.2
0.6
6.05
6.1
0.2
4.06
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
4,783.5
84.9
1.78
5,173.9
92.2
1.78
|Non-Taxable
34.5
0.7
2.10
35.1
0.7
2.10
|Total Investment Securities
7,261.0
175.5
2.42
7,846.1
186.5
2.38
|Loans Held for Sale
2.9
0.2
6.05
3.0
0.2
6.16
|Loans and Leases 3
|Commercial Mortgage
3,763.6
205.9
5.47
3,776.2
197.0
5.22
|Commercial and Industrial
1,679.8
89.2
5.31
1,511.2
74.2
4.91
|Construction
333.4
25.6
7.66
262.1
16.0
6.09
|Commercial Lease Financing
65.1
1.7
2.68
63.7
0.8
1.30
|Residential Mortgage
4,614.8
182.4
3.95
4,690.5
168.9
3.60
|Home Equity
2,217.5
87.8
3.96
2,268.0
78.2
3.45
|Automobile
803.6
37.0
4.61
866.1
31.8
3.67
|Other
391.1
27.4
7.01
413.8
25.3
6.12
|Total Loans and Leases
13,868.9
657.0
4.74
13,851.6
592.2
4.28
|Other
63.2
4.2
6.66
78.3
5.1
6.51
|Total Earning Assets
21,790.1
867.6
3.98
22,322.9
812.4
3.64
|Non-Earning Assets
1,572.6
1,631.3
|Total Assets
$
23,362.7
$
23,954.2
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
$
3,745.9
33.2
0.89
$
3,978.7
27.0
0.68
|Savings
8,362.3
209.7
2.51
8,018.4
137.4
1.71
|Time
3,042.3
125.9
4.14
2,424.8
86.4
3.56
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
15,150.5
368.8
2.43
14,421.9
250.8
1.74
|Funds Purchased
0.8
0.0
5.46
18.5
0.9
4.79
|Short-Term Borrowings
0.0
0.0
5.25
114.0
5.7
5.01
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
118.2
4.6
3.90
530.9
16.3
3.07
|Other Debt
559.6
23.8
4.24
921.8
39.7
4.30
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
15,829.1
397.2
2.51
16,007.1
313.4
1.96
|Net Interest Income
$
470.4
$
499.0
|Interest Rate Spread
1.47
%
1.68
%
|Net Interest Margin
2.16
%
2.24
%
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
5,385.8
5,990.5
|Other Liabilities
614.6
601.1
|Shareholders' Equity
1,533.2
1,355.5
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
23,362.7
$
23,954.2
|1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report.
|2 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $3.8 million and $2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
|3 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|Table 8a
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
|Compared to September 30, 2024
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume 1
|Rate 1
|Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
1.5
$
(1.0
)
$
0.4
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
1.8
(1.7
)
0.0
|Non-Taxable
0.2
(0.0
)
0.1
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
(0.5
)
0.0
(0.5
)
|Non-Taxable
(0.1
)
(0.0
)
(0.1
)
|Total Investment Securities
1.3
(1.7
)
(0.4
)
|Loans Held for Sale
0.0
(0.0
)
(0.0
)
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial Mortgage
1.7
(1.7
)
(0.0
)
|Commercial and Industrial
0.6
(1.0
)
(0.5
)
|Construction
(0.2
)
(0.3
)
(0.5
)
|Commercial Lease Financing
0.2
0.1
0.3
|Residential Mortgage
0.3
(1.3
)
(1.1
)
|Home Equity
(0.3
)
0.4
0.1
|Automobile
(0.3
)
0.4
0.1
|Other
0.1
0.2
0.2
|Total Loans and Leases
2.1
(3.4
)
(1.3
)
|Other
0.0
0.1
0.1
|Total Change in Interest Income
4.9
(6.1
)
(1.2
)
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
(0.3
)
(0.8
)
(1.1
)
|Savings
1.6
(4.7
)
(3.1
)
|Time
1.4
(1.2
)
0.2
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
2.7
(6.7
)
(4.0
)
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
(0.0
)
0.0
(0.0
)
|Other Debt
(0.0
)
(0.0
)
(0.0
)
|Total Change in Interest Expense
2.7
(6.7
)
(4.0
)
|Change in Net Interest Income
$
2.2
$
0.6
$
2.8
|1 The change in interest income and expense due to both volume and rate has been allocated between the factors in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|Table 8b
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
|Compared to December 31, 2023
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume 1
|Rate 1
|Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
4.5
$
(0.8
)
$
3.7
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
2.3
(2.1
)
0.2
|Non-Taxable
0.3
-
0.3
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
(1.7
)
(0.2
)
(1.9
)
|Non-Taxable
(0.0
)
(0.0
)
(0.0
)
|Total Investment Securities
0.9
(2.3
)
(1.4
)
|Loans Held for Sale
0.0
(0.0
)
(0.0
)
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial Mortgage
1.4
(0.9
)
0.5
|Commercial and Industrial
1.1
(0.3
)
0.8
|Construction
1.2
0.6
1.8
|Commercial Lease Financing
0.3
0.1
0.4
|Residential Mortgage
(0.6
)
0.8
0.2
|Home Equity
(0.9
)
2.5
1.6
|Automobile
(0.8
)
1.7
0.9
|Other
-
0.9
0.9
|Total Loans and Leases
1.7
5.4
7.1
|Other
0.1
0.1
0.2
|Total Change in Interest Income
7.1
2.4
9.5
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
(0.2
)
0.3
0.1
|Savings
1.2
0.3
1.5
|Time
3.1
0.3
3.4
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
4.1
0.9
5.0
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
(0.5
)
-
(0.5
)
|Other Debt
(0.1
)
-
(0.1
)
|Total Change in Interest Expense
3.5
0.9
4.4
|Change in Net Interest Income
$
3.6
$
1.5
$
5.1
|1 The change in interest income and expense due to both volume and rate has been allocated between the factors in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|Table 8c
|Year Ended December 31, 2024
|Compared to December 31, 2023
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume 1
|Rate 1
|Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
2.6
$
(0.3
)
$
2.3
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
(7.2
)
3.1
(4.1
)
|Non-Taxable
0.2
0.2
0.4
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
(6.9
)
(0.4
)
(7.3
)
|Non-Taxable
(0.0
)
-
(0.0
)
|Total Investment Securities
(13.9
)
2.9
(11.0
)
|Loans Held for Sale
(0.0
)
(0.0
)
(0.0
)
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial Mortgage
(0.6
)
9.5
8.9
|Commercial and Industrial
8.9
6.1
15.0
|Construction
4.9
4.7
9.6
|Commercial Lease Financing
0.2
0.7
0.9
|Residential Mortgage
(2.7
)
16.2
13.5
|Home Equity
(1.8
)
11.4
9.6
|Automobile
(2.5
)
7.7
5.2
|Other
(1.4
)
3.5
2.1
|Total Loans and Leases
5.0
59.8
64.8
|Other
(1.0
)
0.1
(0.9
)
|Total Change in Interest Income
(7.3
)
62.5
55.2
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
(1.7
)
7.9
6.2
|Savings
6.2
66.1
72.3
|Time
24.2
15.3
39.5
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
28.7
89.3
118.0
|Funds Purchased
(1.0
)
0.1
(0.9
)
|Short-Term Borrowings
(6.0
)
0.3
(5.7
)
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
(15.2
)
3.5
(11.7
)
|Other Debt
(15.4
)
(0.5
)
(15.9
)
|Total Change in Interest Expense
(8.9
)
92.7
83.8
|Change in Net Interest Income
$
1.6
$
(30.2
)
$
(28.6
)
|1 The change in interest income and expense due to both volume and rate has been allocated between the factors in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Salaries and Benefits
|Table 9
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Salaries
$
38,852
$
38,993
$
38,492
$
154,538
$
154,497
|Medical, Dental, and Life Insurance
4,965
3,512
2,500
14,900
12,767
|Incentive Compensation
4,423
5,086
3,402
15,708
13,339
|Retirement and Other Benefits
3,456
3,692
2,521
15,408
15,707
|Share-Based Compensation
3,208
3,364
3,443
13,667
14,770
|Payroll Taxes
2,593
2,839
2,598
13,232
14,677
|Commission Expense
1,085
979
700
3,575
2,798
|Separation Expense
108
161
335
1,536
5,524
|Total Salaries and Benefits
$
58,690
$
58,626
$
53,991
$
232,564
$
234,079
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Loan and Lease Portfolio Balances
|Table 10
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
|Commercial
|Commercial Mortgage
$
4,020,622
$
3,868,566
$
3,741,140
$
3,715,032
$
3,749,016
|Commercial and Industrial
1,705,133
1,681,693
1,699,438
1,679,659
1,664,068
|Construction
308,898
319,150
315,571
323,069
304,463
|Lease Financing
90,756
60,665
59,388
57,817
59,939
|Total Commercial
6,125,409
5,930,074
5,815,537
5,775,577
5,777,486
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
4,628,283
4,622,677
4,595,586
4,616,900
4,684,171
|Home Equity
2,165,514
2,195,844
2,221,073
2,240,946
2,264,827
|Automobile
764,146
786,910
806,240
825,854
837,830
|Other
392,628
383,078
392,830
394,560
400,712
|Total Consumer
7,950,571
7,988,509
8,015,729
8,078,260
8,187,540
|Total Loans and Leases
$
14,075,980
$
13,918,583
$
13,831,266
$
13,853,837
$
13,965,026
|Deposits
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
|Consumer
$
10,397,777
$
10,340,466
$
10,382,432
$
10,429,004
$
10,319,809
|Commercial
8,299,590
8,356,239
7,995,618
8,323,330
8,601,224
|Public and Other
1,935,670
2,281,617
2,030,452
1,924,252
2,134,012
|Total Deposits
$
20,633,037
$
20,978,322
$
20,408,502
$
20,676,586
$
21,055,045
|Average Deposits
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
|Consumer
$
10,327,928
$
10,345,772
$
10,379,724
$
10,313,730
$
10,092,727
|Commercial
8,564,213
8,207,310
8,188,685
8,334,540
8,581,426
|Public and Other
1,864,541
1,931,309
1,789,984
1,895,370
2,029,917
|Total Deposits
$
20,756,682
$
20,484,391
$
20,358,393
$
20,543,640
$
20,704,070
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
|Table 11
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
|Non-Performing Assets
|Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
$
4,627
$
6,218
$
3,681
$
13
$
39
|Commercial Mortgage
2,450
2,680
2,601
2,714
2,884
|Total Commercial
7,077
8,898
6,282
2,727
2,923
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
5,052
4,269
2,998
3,199
2,935
|Home Equity
4,514
3,947
3,227
3,240
3,791
|Total Consumer
9,566
8,216
6,225
6,439
6,726
|Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
16,643
17,114
12,507
9,166
9,649
|Foreclosed Real Estate
2,657
2,667
2,672
2,672
2,098
|Total Non-Performing Assets
$
19,300
$
19,781
$
15,179
$
11,838
$
11,747
|Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
$
3,984
$
4,421
$
4,524
$
3,378
$
3,814
|Home Equity
2,845
1,980
2,025
1,580
1,734
|Automobile
776
580
568
517
399
|Other
677
554
733
872
648
|Total Consumer
8,282
7,535
7,850
6,347
6,595
|Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
$
8,282
$
7,535
$
7,850
$
6,347
$
6,595
|Total Loans and Leases
$
14,075,980
$
13,918,583
$
13,831,266
$
13,853,837
$
13,965,026
|Ratio of Non-Accrual Loans and Leases to Total Loans and Leases
0.12
%
0.12
%
0.09
%
0.07
|
%
0.07
%
|Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Loans and Leases
|and Foreclosed Real Estate
0.14
%
0.14
%
0.11
%
0.09
%
0.08
%
|Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.07
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
|Ratio of Commercial Non-Performing Assets to Total Commercial Loans
|and Leases and Commercial Foreclosed Real Estate
0.12
%
0.15
%
0.11
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
|Ratio of Consumer Non-Performing Assets to Total Consumer Loans
|and Leases and Consumer Foreclosed Real Estate
0.15
%
0.14
%
0.11
%
0.11
%
0.11
%
|Ratio of Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases
|Past Due 90 Days or More to Total Loans and Leases
|and Foreclosed Real Estate
0.20
%
0.20
%
0.17
%
0.13
%
0.13
%
|Quarter to Quarter Changes in Non-Performing Assets
|Balance at Beginning of Quarter
$
19,781
$
15,179
$
11,838
$
11,747
$
11,519
|Additions
2,198
5,557
5,257
1,652
2,683
|Reductions
|Payments
(708
)
(734
)
(844
)
(921
)
(2,018
)
|Return to Accrual Status
(476
)
(81
)
(1,018
)
(617
)
(437
)
|Charge-offs / Write-downs
(1,495
)
(140
)
(54
)
(23
)
-
|Total Reductions
(2,679
)
(955
)
(1,916
)
(1,561
)
(2,455
)
|Balance at End of Quarter
$
19,300
$
19,781
$
15,179
$
11,838
$
11,747
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Reserve for Credit Losses
|Table 12
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Balance at Beginning of Period
$
150,325
$
151,155
$
151,653
$
152,429
$
151,247
|Loans and Leases Charged-Off
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
(352
)
(1,021
)
(229
)
(2,608
)
(987
)
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
(337
)
-
-
(385
)
(6
)
|Home Equity
(339
)
(125
)
(14
)
(701
)
(82
)
|Automobile
(1,548
)
(1,651
)
(938
)
(5,342
)
(5,247
)
|Other
(2,637
)
(2,539
)
(2,349
)
(10,098
)
(8,645
)
|Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off
(5,213
)
(5,336
)
(3,530
)
(19,134
)
(14,967
)
|Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
386
66
125
831
350
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
150
48
301
303
489
|Home Equity
177
318
180
792
1,073
|Automobile
609
552
612
2,168
2,782
|Other
465
522
588
2,110
2,455
|Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
1,787
1,506
1,806
6,204
7,149
|Net Charged-Off Loans and Leases
(3,426
)
(3,830
)
(1,724
)
(12,930
)
(7,818
)
|Provision for Credit Losses:
|Loans and Leases
4,623
3,684
2,864
15,055
9,782
|Unfunded Commitments
(873
)
(684
)
(364
)
(3,905
)
(782
)
|Total Provision for Credit Losses
3,750
3,000
2,500
11,150
9,000
|Balance at End of Period
$
150,649
$
150,325
$
152,429
$
150,649
$
152,429
|Components
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases
$
148,528
$
147,331
$
146,403
$
148,528
$
146,403
|Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
2,121
2,994
6,026
2,121
6,026
|Total Reserve for Credit Losses
$
150,649
$
150,325
$
152,429
$
150,649
$
152,429
|Average Loans and Leases Outstanding
$
13,964,687
$
13,809,977
$
13,906,114
$
13,868,916
$
13,851,551
|Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to
|Average Loans and Leases Outstanding (annualized)
0.10
%
0.11
%
0.05
%
0.09
%
0.06
%
|Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans and Leases Outstanding 1
1.06
%
1.06
%
1.05
%
1.06
%
1.05
%
|1 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Business Segments Selected Financial Information
|Table 13a
|Consumer
|Commercial
|Treasury
|Consolidated
|(dollars in thousands)
|Banking
|Banking
|and Other
|Total
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
|Net Interest Income (Expense)
$
98,019
$
53,516
$
(31,357
)
$
120,178
|Provision for (Recapture of) Credit Losses
3,751
(326
)
325
3,750
|Net Interest Income (Expense) After Provision for Credit Losses
94,268
53,842
(31,682
)
116,428
|Noninterest Income
34,800
7,490
757
43,047
|Noninterest Expense
85,516
18,874
3,541
107,931
|Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
43,552
42,458
(34,466
)
51,544
|Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
11,136
10,819
(9,573
)
12,382
|Net Income (Loss)
$
32,416
$
31,639
$
(24,893
)
$
39,162
|Total Assets as of December 31, 2024
$
8,288,997
$
6,145,162
$
9,166,955
$
23,601,114
|Three Months December 31, 2023 1
|Net Interest Income (Expense)
$
99,629
$
49,572
$
(33,416
)
$
115,785
|Provision for (Recapture of) Credit Losses
1,738
(15
)
777
2,500
|Net Interest Income (Expense) After Provision for Credit Losses
97,891
49,587
(34,193
)
113,285
|Noninterest Income
32,247
7,944
2,092
42,283
|Noninterest Expense
92,793
18,958
4,211
115,962
|Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
37,345
38,573
(36,312
)
39,606
|Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
9,575
9,764
(10,129
)
9,210
|Net Income (Loss)
$
27,770
$
28,809
$
(26,183
)
$
30,396
|Total Assets as of December 31, 2023
$
8,486,771
$
5,831,880
$
9,414,645
$
23,733,296
|1 Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to current presentation.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Business Segments Selected Financial Information
|Table 13b
|Consumer
|Commercial
|Treasury
|Consolidated
|(dollars in thousands)
|Banking
|Banking
|and Other
|Total
|Year Ended December 31, 2024
|Net Interest Income (Expense)
$
391,137
$
206,450
$
(131,007
)
$
466,580
|Provision for (Recapture of) Credit Losses
11,969
913
(1,732
)
11,150
|Net Interest Income (Expense) After Provision for Credit Losses
379,168
205,537
(129,275
)
455,430
|Noninterest Income
134,568
28,768
9,193
172,529
|Noninterest Expense
339,944
74,352
15,812
430,108
|Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
173,792
159,953
(135,894
)
197,851
|Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
44,290
40,530
(36,963
)
47,857
|Net Income (Loss)
$
129,502
$
119,423
$
(98,931
)
$
149,994
|Total Assets as of December 31, 2024
$
8,288,997
$
6,145,162
$
9,166,955
$
23,601,114
|Year Ended December 31, 2023 1
|Net Interest Income (Expense)
$
393,310
$
209,436
$
(105,721
)
$
497,025
|Provision for (Recapture of) Credit Losses
7,773
44
1,183
9,000
|Net Interest Income (Expense) After Provision for Credit Losses
385,537
209,392
(106,904
)
488,025
|Noninterest Income
126,373
33,016
17,220
176,609
|Noninterest Expense
340,336
77,486
19,696
437,518
|Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
171,574
164,922
(109,380
)
227,116
|Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
44,141
41,109
(29,336
)
55,914
|Net Income (Loss)
$
127,433
$
123,813
$
(80,044
)
$
171,202
|Total Assets as of December 31, 2023
$
8,486,771
$
5,831,880
$
9,414,645
$
23,733,296
|1 Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to current presentation.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Selected Quarterly Financial Data
|Table 14
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
|Quarterly Operating Results
|Interest Income
|Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases
$
164,785
$
166,286
$
163,208
$
159,336
$
158,324
|Income on Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
23,223
23,257
21,468
21,757
22,782
|Held-to-Maturity
20,677
21,107
21,595
22,136
22,589
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
9,425
8,980
6,139
6,157
5,728
|Other
1,107
1,018
1,120
970
924
|Total Interest Income
219,217
220,648
213,530
210,356
210,347
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
92,099
96,067
91,542
89,056
87,121
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
992
993
1,180
1,443
1,459
|Funds Purchased
-
-
44
-
-
|Other Debt
5,948
5,970
5,918
5,919
5,982
|Total Interest Expense
99,039
103,030
98,684
96,418
94,562
|Net Interest Income
120,178
117,618
114,846
113,938
115,785
|Provision for Credit Losses
3,750
3,000
2,400
2,000
2,500
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
116,428
114,618
112,446
111,938
113,285
|Noninterest Income
|Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges
14,399
14,945
13,769
14,123
13,774
|Trust and Asset Management
12,157
11,916
12,223
11,189
11,144
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
8,678
8,075
7,730
7,947
7,949
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance
3,283