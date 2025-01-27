Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DY0J | ISIN: CA35905B1076 | Ticker-Symbol: 3PY3
Tradegate
27.01.25
11:57 Uhr
5,500 Euro
-0,150
-2,65 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRONTERA ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRONTERA ENERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4505,55014:10
5,3005,55014:07
PR Newswire
27.01.2025 12:19 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Frontera Energy Corporation: Frontera Announces Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid

Finanznachrichten News

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") announces the preliminary results of its substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") pursuant to which the Company offered to purchase from shareholders for cancellation up to CAD$42 million (equivalent to US$30 million) of its outstanding common shares (the "Shares") at a purchase price of CAD$12.00 per Share (the "Purchase Price"). The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on January 24, 2025. All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer and based on the preliminary calculation of Computershare Investor Services Inc., as depositary for the Offer (the "Depositary"), Frontera expects to take up and pay for 3,500,000 Shares (approximately 4.33% of the total number of Frontera's issued and outstanding Shares as of January 23, 2025) at the Purchase Price. After the cancellation of the Shares taken up and paid for by the Company, Frontera anticipates that approximately 77.29 million Shares will be issued and outstanding.

Approximately 73,178,094 Shares were validly tendered and not withdrawn. Since the Offer was oversubscribed, the tendered Shares will be purchased on a pro rata basis following the determination of the final results of the Offer. Frontera currently expects that shareholders who tendered will have approximately 4.78% of their tendered Shares purchased by the Company.

The number of Shares to be purchased and the "proration factor" are preliminary, remain subject to verification by the Depositary, and assume that all Shares tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery will be delivered within the one trading-day settlement period. Upon take up of the Shares validly tendered to the Offer, Frontera will issue a press release disclosing the final results, including the final proration factor.

Promptly after such press release, payment for the Shares accepted for purchase will be made in accordance with the terms of the Offer and applicable law, and the Depositary will return all other Shares tendered and not purchased.

The terms and conditions of the Offer are described in the offer to purchase and issuer bid circular dated December 19, 2024, letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery, copies of which were filed and are available without charge on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company intends to recommence purchases of Shares pursuant to a new normal course issuer bid following the announcement of fourth quarter and year-end results.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Shares.

About Frontera

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 22 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

If you would like to receive News Releases via email as soon as they are published, please subscribe here:
http://fronteraenergy.mediaroom.com/subscribe.

Social Media

Follow Frontera Energy social media channels at the following links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fronteraenergy?lang=en
Facebook: https://es-la.facebook.com/FronteraEnergy/
LinkedIn: https://co.linkedin.com/company/frontera-energy-corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements as to the aggregate Purchase Price Frontera expects to pay following take up of the Shares validly deposited under the Offer, the number of Shares issued and outstanding following completion of the Offer, the anticipated proration due to oversubscription, the number of Shares to be taken up and paid for, further communication regarding completion of the Offer, the payment for Shares in accordance with the Offer, the return of Shares not purchased but deposited under the Offer and the intention to initiate share repurchases under a normal course issuer bid. Any such forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and are based on assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends and current market and other conditions. Readers should also refer to the risk factors set forth in the Company's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, each dated March 7, 2024, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which forward-looking statements are based will be realized. Actual results may differ, and the difference may be material and adverse to the Company and its shareholders.

SOURCE Frontera Energy Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.