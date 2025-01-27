HAHN Automation Group to Showcase New MedTech Assembly & Test Solutions at MD&M West 2025

HAHN Automation Group is eagerly preparing for the upcoming MD&M West trade show, where we will showcase our state-of-the-art assembly and test solutions designed specifically for the medical device industry.

Scheduled for February 4-6, 2025, in Anaheim, California, this event provides a platform for us to demonstrate our expertise and innovative technologies directly to assembly and test experts, as well as medical plastics specialists from North America and Europe.

Dual-technology assembly and test solution

Join us at booth 4901 to learn how our advanced systems can redefine your production capabilities.

A Showcase of Excellence

At the show, we will be demonstrating a dual-technology assembly and test solution designed to meet the unique needs of the medical device industry. Our exhibit features a machine that integrates assembly technologies from MedTech device manufacturing and medical plastics material handling to demonstrate our commitment to flexibility, precision, and efficient use of valuable floor space.

The dual-sided system includes one side dedicated to COC syringe assembly and the other to pacemaker assembly, highlighting our adaptability to different product requirements. With a multi-carrier magnetic system, our solution is ideal for cleanroom applications, ensuring accessible manufacturing while maintaining a sterile environment. This innovative approach improves operational dynamics by enabling flexible, multi-directional transport. Customers can achieve multiple functions with a single piece of equipment, significantly reducing risk and cost.

Innovation Through Collaboration

At HAHN Automation Group, we pride ourselves on our ability to collaborate across industries and geographic regions. Our global team excels at building advanced systems like those on display in both the United States and Europe, allowing us to stay close to our customers no matter where they are located. This robust teamwork ensures that we can efficiently and effectively support our customers and provide solutions tailored to their unique needs. Our commitment to collaboration across functions and borders reinforces our position as a trusted partner in the medical device industry.

Join Us at MD&M West

We look forward to meeting you at MD&M West at booth 4901, where our specialists will be ready to explore how we can work together to improve your MedTech production processes. Don't miss this opportunity to ask questions and discover how HAHN Automation Group can support your upcoming projects.

