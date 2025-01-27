GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Announces NFL 4 The Fans Live Creator Roadshow at Victory Fan Fest New Orleans During Super Bowl LIX Weekend

Live Programming To Be Co-Hosted By Will Neff And Sydnee Goodman With Global Livestream Segments Featuring Top Streaming Talent, Special Guest Appearances Including Cardi B And Sponsored Activations Presented By The U.S. Marines

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), a next generation media company with roots in gaming and creator entertainment, will host NFL 4 The Fans Live during Super Bowl LIX weekend at the inaugural Victory Fan Fest, a four-day entertainment experience with activations designed to authentically embrace the gaming and livestreaming community during the biggest weekend of the year.

NFL 4 The Fans Live will blend the excitement of NFL fandom on gameday with interactive gaming and creator-driven content, accessible for an in-person and online audience on Friday, February 7th, and Saturday, February 8th, from 3:00pm CT / 4:00pm ET to 7:00pm CT / 8:00pm ET. The event will be co-hosted by Will Neff and Sydnee Goodman including special broadcast segments featuring top streaming talent and a guest appearance from global music superstar Cardi B.

"We're thrilled to bring NFL 4 The Fans to Super Bowl LIX weekend," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "GameSquare's unique ability to operate at the intersection of sports, gaming, and pop culture, allows us to create authentic IRL experiences with the most culturally relevant players in music, food, and fashion and translate them into livestream viewing experiences that resonate with the next generation of fans. By leveraging our capabilities to produce this event, we're bringing the energy and excitement of NFL football and New Orleans directly to fans at home."

More Event Highlights:

Video Gaming 2v2 Matchups: A series of 2v2 matchups between NFL Legends and gamers in the latest party games for a chance to highlight their personalities along with the internet's biggest names.

U.S. Marines Fitness Challenges: Presented by the U.S. Marines, fans and talent will have a chance to challenge themselves with fitness challenges activated by the U.S. Marines. See if you have the grit and intensity to train alongside the Marines.

Sports Commentary: Top football minds will speak on the latest and greatest alongside special talent hosting recent on-field NFL news and predictions for the upcoming games.

Tailgate Challenges: NFL Legends and creators face off in a series of fun, tailgate inspired challenges.

NFL 4 The Fans Live is brought to you in partnership with the NFL and GameSquare. The activation is sponsored by the U.S. Marines.

To tune into the live stream from anywhere in the world, visit twitch.tv/willneff, www.youtube.com/@WillNeff, Twitch.tv/Sydsogood or www.youtube.com/@sydsogood

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ: GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

