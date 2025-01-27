Tiffany De Alva: Umbrello Launches the First DMV Screening Product for Multifamily to Eliminate Fraud

Umbrello, the multifamily industry's leading fraud prevention solution, is proud to announce the launch of the first-ever DMV screening product tailored specifically for property owners and managers. This groundbreaking tool provides direct access to the DMV in real time, allowing properties to verify prospective renters with unparalleled accuracy and confidence.

For years, the multifamily industry has struggled with rising fraud, costing property owners valuable time, money, and peace of mind. Fraudsters pretending to be someone else have infiltrated communities, impacting bottom lines and displacing ethical renters. Umbrello's real-time DMV screening product is a game-changer in the fight against fraud, providing an essential layer of defense right at the front door.

"With Umbrello, you're not just checking IDs-you're screening directly at the source: The Department of Motor Vehicles," said CEO and Founder of Umbrello, Ryan Antrim. "This partnership empowers property owners to eliminate fraud before it starts, making their communities safer and more secure."

Why DMV Screening Matters

Traditional verification tools often fall short, relying on incomplete data that fraudsters can easily manipulate. Umbrello's DMV screening connects property owners directly to the source, ensuring:

Accurate identity verification for all prospects.

Enhanced fraud detection before prospects tour or apply.

Peace of mind knowing your property is protected with the most sophisticated screening technology available.

How It Works

Using Umbrello's intuitive platform, property owners and managers can:

Access Applicants' DMV records directly for real-time ID verification. Scan tour prospects through DMV-level screening to ensure accuracy. Prevent fraud with a seamless, full-service approach that integrates into existing workflows.

Join the Fight Against Fraud

DMV screening is the first line of defense when it comes to fighting fraud. Umbrello offers multiple verification tools, including income, credit, and insurance. Umbrello's DMV screening product is now available, giving property owners, asset managers, and brokers the tools they need to take control of fraud prevention.

To learn more about how Umbrello can help you eliminate fraud and protect your communities, visit Umbrello.com or contact sales@umbrello.com.

About Umbrello

Umbrello is the multifamily industry's premier fraud prevention solution, offering direct access to DMV screening, advanced income verification, and renters insurance tools. Acting as your full-time fraud department, Umbrello empowers property owners to secure their properties, eliminate fraud, and enhance community safety with the most advanced tools available.

SOURCE: Tiffany De Alva

