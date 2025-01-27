Vior, Inc.: Vior Intersects 11.6 g/t Au Over 2.0 Metres at Belleterre

EXPANDS VEIN 12 BY 250 METRES AT DEPTH

VIOR INC. ("Vior" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:VIO)(OTCQB:VIORF)(FRA:VL51) is pleased to provide new analytical results from its ongoing +60,000-metre drill program at its Belleterre Gold Project in Quebec's Belleterre Greenstone Belt. The drilling has successfully confirmed the continuity at depth of Vein #12 below the past producing Belleterre Mine while also highlighting a new target area located south of the Belleterre Vein #12.

The ongoing drilling step-out program continues to confirm the lateral and vertical extension of Belleterre Vein # 12. Hole BV24-059 has intersected a new vein system located approximately 200 meters south of Veins # 12. The drillhole successfully intercepted high-grade gold mineralization with 11.6 g/t Au over 2.0 metres including 16.5 g/t Au over 0.5 metres In addition, drillhole BV24-048 targeted the vertical extension of Vein # 12to the south and returned 39.1 g/t Au over 0.5 metre. Those two intercepts confirm potential for a larger system deeper in the extension of the past producing Belleterre Mine.

Drillhole BV24-045 returned values of 24.0 g/t over 1.0 metre at depth in Aubelle zone. Moreover, reconnaissance drilling at the Aubelle area intercepted a new mineralized structure located 800 meters southeast of the Aubelle deposit in a unexplored sector. Hole BV24-056 returned a value 8.97 g/t Au over 0.5 metre hosted in a heavily brecciated basalt injected by quartz-carbonate veinlets along with 3% pyrrhotite clusters and fine-grained disseminated pyrite.

Vior President and Chief Executive Officer Mathieu Savard commented " We are happy to see high-grade gold results in the extension of the vein 12. Our systematic approach in drilling is already starting to uncover new zones in the Aubelle area, and we will continue to apply this approach over the Belleterre Mine trends. In addition, we will start to drill high-priority regional targets in the coming weeks as we accelerate the drill program at Belleterre."

The drilling program at the Belleterre gold project resumed on January 6, 2025 with two drills. A total of 63 drillholes (23,320 metres of drilling) have been completed so far of which 7,900 metres were assayed. The Corporation plans to increase its drilling activities with the addition of two more drills bringing the total to four in the upcoming weeks. Drilling will continue to focus on the vertical and lateral extension of the historic Belleterre gold mine and Aubelle deposit while drilling high priority regional targets.

Gold Mineralization Style at Belleterre and Aubelle

The gold mineralization at Belleterre Vein #12 is characterized by intervals of brecciated basalt and quartz porphyry, often showing potassic alteration and smoky quartz veins and carbonate-quartz veinlets. Pyrite and pyrrhotite are common, typically present in concentrations ranging from trace amounts to 10%. Visible gold ("VG") has been observed in several intervals.

The gold mineralization at Aubelle consists of two primary vein styles. The first vein style occurs in a strongly schistose basalt altered by chlorite, biotite, carbonate, and quartz, often brecciated and intruded by quartz veins containing 3-20% pyrite-pyrrhotite with trace sphalerite and chalcopyrite. The second vein style is quartz veins injected into chloritized gabbro or potassic altered felsic intrusive, with 3-5% pyrite, 3% chalcopyrite, 1% sphalerite, and 1% galena.

Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.vior.ca.

Table 1 - Drill Core Assay Results

Hole Number Interval

From (m) Interval

To (m) Interval

Width (m) Au (g/t)

uncut Zone BV24-043 275.0 275.5 0.5 11.4 BT Vein # 12 BV24-045 525.5 526.5 1.0 24.0 Aubelle Vein # 2 BV24-047 190.6 191.1 0.5 7.93 BT Vein # 12 BV24-047 197.1 197.6 0.5 8.63 BT Vein # 12 BV24-048 219.2 219.7 0.5 39.1 BT Vein # 12 BV24-056 42.2 42.7 0.5 8.97 New Vein BV24-059 460.2 462.2 2.0 11.6 BT Vein # 12 Including 461.7 462.2 0.5 16.5 BV24-061 245.5 246.0 0.5 17.2 BT Vein # 12

Table 2 - Drill Hole Collar Locations

Drill Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Drill Hole

Length (m) UTM

Easting UTM

Northing BV24-043 160.4 -65.2 542.5 675354.9 5254197.9 BV24-045 160.7 -56.8 822.2 672376.2 5251969.2 BV24-047 163.3 -75.1 312.4 675512.0 5254158.7 BV24-048 164.5 -55.2 251.9 675622.6 5254160.3 BV24-056 199.4 -53.4 501 675622.3 5254160.9 BV24-059 158.8 -64.2 502.2 675551.0 5254259.0 BV24-061 166 -65 501.3 675650.0 5254294.0

Figure 1 - Plan View Map of Belleterre Gold Project Brownfield Area

Figure 2 - Plan View and Longitudinal Section of Belleterre Mine Trend Drilling Results

Quality Control

True widths are estimated at 65-80% of the reported core length intervals. Assays are uncut except where indicated. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kg screen fire assay or standard 50 gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec or Sudbury, Ontario. The 1-kg screen assay method is used when samples contain coarse gold intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC"), and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples to adhere to strict QA/QC guidelines and protocols by the Corporation and the lab.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Pascal Simard, Vice-President Exploration at Vior, Qualified Person as per NI 43-101.

About Vior Inc.

Vior is a junior mineral exploration Corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality mineral projects in the proven and favourable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral projects. Vior is rapidly advancing its flagship Belleterre Gold Project which is a promising district-scale project that includes Quebec's past-producing high-grade Belleterre gold mine.

For further information, please contact:

Mathieu Savard

President and CEO

418-670-1448

msavard@vior.ca

www.vior.ca

SEDAR+: Vior Inc.

