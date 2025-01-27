The new campaign highlights Rascals' commitment to making life easier for parents

Rascals, a globally renowned and award-winning premium baby care brand, is excited to announce the launch of its We Get It campaign, a heartfelt celebration of the highs and lows of early parenthood. Through a unique and relatable musical advertisement, Rascals cements its position as a brand that truly understands parents, champions their well-being, and simplifies the chaos of daily life with high-performing diapers.

Rascals demonstrates its support for parents in numerous ways, particularly through its exceptional product performance. Their range of award-winning premium diapers and training pants are engineered with six core innovations, making them ultra-absorbent, hypoallergenic, and gentle on sensitive skin. Designed to reduce the stress of early parenthood, these products are ready for every mess and offer parents one less thing to worry about.

At the core of We Get It is a refreshingly honest message: parenting is joyful, challenging, and-at times-downright messy. In a world where parents juggle sleepless nights, endless diaper changes, and shifting priorities, Rascals delivers empathy, humour, and relief. The campaign's creative centrepiece, a catchy and comical musical ad, strikes a chord with parents through lyrics that blend wit and truth:

"You used to see your friends, and now you spend all your free time cleaning someone's rear end."

"At Rascals, we understand that early parenthood isn't just about babies-it's about parents, too. They need care, attention, and support, but are often overlooked," says Amelia Watson, Head of Marketing. "We Get It is our way of celebrating parents with a message that's honest, relatable, and uplifting. It blends humour and truth, offering all the support they can get--because parents deserve it just as much as their little ones do."

As part of their commitment to the We Get It brand platform, Rascals aims to donate one million diapers to families in need across the globe. This ambitious initiative will be achieved through collaborations with international organizations, local charities, and community-driven programs. The program focuses on building strong partnerships and raising grassroots awareness. Rascals seeks to empower communities, provide meaningful assistance to parents, and create a lasting impact-one diaper at a time.

Watch Rascals new musical advertisement here, and celebrate the joys of parenting using WeGetIt, and follow @rascalsbaby on Instagram. Discover Rascals' range of premium, high-performing baby products by visiting www.rascalsbaby.com.

About Rascals

Rascals, an internationally acclaimed diaper brand, is rapidly expanding its presence worldwide. Conceived in New Zealand by a visionary mother, the brand aims to deliver premium yet affordable diapers that excel in performance while being gentle on a baby's delicate skin. Free from harmful substances like latex, lotions, and fragrances, their range includes top-quality diapers, training pants, and wipes, now accessible in over 20 countries globally. Find Rascals products at Walmart Canada.

