MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) ("Mytheresa" or the "Company") prepares to rename the Company "LuxExperience B.V." as part of its planned acquisition of YOOX NET-A-PORTER ("YNAP"). As a newly combined group, LuxExperience will be home to some of the most distinguished store brands in digital luxury with strong identities and unique characteristics, offering highly curated and strongly differentiated edits of the most prestigious luxury brands for luxury shoppers worldwide. The renaming reflects the Company's ambition to build a leading global multi-brand digital luxury group that creates communities for true luxury enthusiasts and desirability through unique digital and physical experiences. Subject to approval and effective with closing, the Company will continue to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with the trade name "LuxExperience" and a new ticker symbol of "LUXE". The renaming will be presented for approval by the Company's shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting, scheduled for March 6, 2025.

The renaming will be a first milestone following the completion of the Company's announced acquisition of YNAP, featuring the NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, YOOX and THE OUTNET brands. Mytheresa and YNAP have each earned a strong reputation in the luxury industry for their pioneering roles in innovation, authoritative editorial voice and curation as well as high-quality customer service. All brands stand for clearly differentiated but complementary multi-brand offerings for luxury customers worldwide and carry a strong heritage: Launched in 2000, NET-A-PORTER became a leader in the online luxury fashion sector and an authoritative editorial voice for must-have womenswear collections. Since 2006, Mytheresa has established itself as an industry leader in the online luxury market with special access to exclusive product and brand experiences. Since 2011, MR PORTER is a go-to destination for men's style with a unique curation for fashion and lifestyle. Since 2000, YOOX offers a luxury treasure hunt shopping experience with one of the world largest offerings of luxury brands from past seasons, while THE OUTNET, founded in 2009, offers the most luxurious shopping experience in off-price.

All brands share the same principles: a strong customer focus, curation and inspiration and the creation of desirability through unique digital and physical experiences. LuxExperience serves as a unifying symbol and home reflecting those core values.

Michael Kliger, Chief Executive Officer of Mytheresa, said, "Luxury is an experience-driven business. The introduction of the new group name LuxExperience reflects our ambition to strengthen our position as a leading global multi-brand digital luxury group that builds a community for true luxury enthusiasts and creates desirability through digital and physical experiences. Within the group, we will further strengthen and develop the unique store brands and their identities, while creating synergies in the back-of-house. The new formed group will present one of the most exciting opportunities for investors worldwide to participate in the huge market opportunity in digital, multi-brand luxury shopping."

The closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the first half of calendar year 2025, is subject to customary conditions, including the receipt of antitrust approvals.

ABOUT MYTHERESA

Mytheresa is one of the leading luxury multi-brand digital platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear, kidswear as well as lifestyle products and fine jewelry. The highly curated edit of up to 250 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Brunello Cucinelli, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, The Row, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €913.6 million GMV in fiscal year 2024 (+7% vs. FY23). (https://investors.mytheresa.com).

"LuxExperience" will be the trade name for LuxExperience B.V., a Dutch company with limited liability, upon completion of the renaming of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

