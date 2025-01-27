Green financing secured via Nordea Bank, enabling financing of projects and activities with positive sustainability impact; signals commitment to sustainability and strong financial standing

RELEX Solutions, a provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, today announced it has secured a €10 million green revolving credit facility that can be used to finance projects and activities with positive sustainability impact. The credit is being granted by Nordea Bank Abp. Founded on the principle of minimizing waste in the supply chain, RELEX remains committed to embedding sustainability into its core operations.

A green revolving credit facility provides funding specifically for environmentally sustainable projects and activities, such as improving energy efficiency, reducing waste and emissions, and advancing sustainable practices. Green financing reflects a growing movement among companies and financial institutions to prioritize investments that deliver both financial returns and measurable environmental benefits for sustainable future. By securing this facility, RELEX underscores its dedication to responsible business practices and leadership in sustainability.

"This green revolving credit facility reflects not only our strong financial standing but also our unwavering commitment to sustainability," said Johanna Småros, co-founder and Chief Sustainability Officer, RELEX Solutions. "As a company, we are dedicated to helping our customers reduce waste and create efficiencies in their operations."

"As we continue our rapid growth, access to flexible bank financing provides significant advantages," said Johan Haataja, Chief Financial Officer of RELEX Solutions. "This green revolving credit facility enhances our ability to invest in projects and activities that drive both long-term business growth and measurable sustainability impact. It also reflects the confidence our financial partners have in RELEX's stability and our commitment to responsible value creation. Furthermore, the green label is more than just a marketing term it translates into a lower cost of capital, as projects and activities with positive sustainability impacts are often associated with a lower risk profile."

