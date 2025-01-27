Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced that it has been selected by FrieslandCampina, a global dairy company with over 150 years of heritage, as their trusted strategic partner to deliver business outcomes aligned with FrieslandCampina's strategic ambition.

During the five-and-a-half-year engagement, Wipro will be managing the company's Core IT Services and will provide FrieslandCampina with support in key areas including end-to-end Service Management, Infrastructure Cybersecurity Services as well as Enterprise Application Management Services.

This engagement will also encompass overarching digital transformation programs, HR and employee services to ensure leading operational excellence, end-user experience, and business continuity.

Graziella Neuvéglise, Regional Head and Managing Director Benelux, Nordics and Southern Europe, Wipro Limited, said "We are excited to work with FrieslandCampina on this comprehensive partnership. Leveraging our wide-ranging technology expertise, we will support FrieslandCampina's strategic objectives of enhancing profitability and sustainable growth; with IT services designed to improve business outcomes and drive innovation."

Holger Janßen, Global Director Enterprise Technology Services, FrieslandCampina, said "Our strategic partnership with Wipro is a pivotal element to achieve our long-term vision. Leveraging Wipro's extensive expertise in IT delivery and transformation will be instrumental in continuously elevating our efficiency and ability to innovate fast."

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 230,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

