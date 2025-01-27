Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. Celebrates Landmark U.S. Court of Appeals Ruling on FDA Regulation of Premium Cigars

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRLF), a leader in the premium cigar industry, welcomes the recent decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to uphold the vacatur of the FDA's "deeming rule" for premium cigars. This landmark ruling prevents the FDA from imposing overreaching regulations on premium cigars, a development that will significantly benefit the industry and cigar enthusiasts nationwide.

The court's decision recognizes the unique characteristics of premium cigars and their distinction from other tobacco products, ensuring a more tailored approach to regulation. This outcome is a major victory for the premium cigar industry and affirms the dedication of industry leaders and advocates who have worked tirelessly to protect premium cigars from unnecessary restrictions.

"We applaud the court's decision, which safeguards the artisanal craft and cultural heritage of premium cigars," said Roberto Mederos, CEO of Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. "This ruling is not just a win for the industry but for the millions of cigar aficionados who appreciate the artistry, craftsmanship, and tradition of premium cigars. Green Leaf Innovations remains committed to delivering exceptional quality products and supporting the preservation of this rich heritage."

The ruling has the potential to reduce regulatory burdens, streamline operations, and foster innovation within the premium cigar industry. Green Leaf Innovations is confident that this decision will pave the way for growth and strengthen its position as a leader in the market.

Learn More About the Ruling.

For a detailed legal update on the court's decision and its implications for the premium cigar industry. Additional information about this case can be found by searching for "U.S. Court of Appeals FDA premium cigars ruling."

CIGAR ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA v. UNITED STATES FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (2025) | FindLaw

Additional information can be found on our websites http://www.greenleafinnovation.com or follow us on Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. $GRLF (@otcgrlf) / X.

About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. is a premier distributor of handmade premium cigars, including renowned brands such as MEDEROS, MAL.CRI.AO, COCOA (MGE Antalya) CUBANACAN and TABACALERA SERRANO and others. With a commitment to excellence, Green Leaf Innovations is dedicated to delivering the finest products to cigar enthusiasts across the United States. The company is proud to support legislative efforts that protect the integrity of the premium cigar industry.

Safe Harbor Statement:

