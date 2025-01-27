A team from the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa) has developed a 3D-printed battery. Fungi are used as anode and cathode with one releasing electrons during metabolism and the other able to absorb them. From ESS News Researchers in Switzerland are developing a biodegradable battery made from mushrooms. At Empa, a 3D printer has combined two types of mushrooms to create a small living cell that generates electricity. The academics responsible report a possible application for non-toxic power supply in simple measuring devices such as the temperature sensors ...

