The European Commission is inviting the public to comment on how non-price criteria are specified in future renewable energy auctions. The call for feedback is open until Feb. 21, 2025. The European Commission has opened a public call requesting feedback on how non-price criteria are specified in future renewable energy auctions. The four-week long consultation, which opened last week, will gather feedback on the commission's draft implementing regulation that covers the assessment of and compliance with the pre-qualification and award criteria outlined for forthcoming auctions. It is part of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...