M2i Global Inc: M2i Global, Inc. Comments on Critical Minerals Aspects in Executive Order "Unleashing American Energy"

Focus on Bolstering the U.S. Mineral Supply Chain

M2i Global, Inc. ("M2i," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB:MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, is pleased to provide the following comments on the Executive Order "Unleashing American Energy" signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on January 20, 2025.

M2i Global applauds the swift implementation of President Trump's Executive Order, which accelerates M2i's efforts to maximize Joint Venture arrangements and ramp up its pipeline of critical mineral partnerships across the U.S. defense sector. The Company is already collaborating closely with federal facilities and lands to develop a Strategic Mineral Reserve (SMR), aligning with the mandate to enhance domestic production and bolster national resilience.

M2i's ecosystem of partners provides access to turnkey solutions, facilitating expanded business opportunities, securing offtake agreements, influencing strategic government policy, engaging with aligned NGOs, and trusted laboratories.

Major General (Ret) Alberto Rosende, Chief Executive Officer of M2i, highlighted M2i's ongoing efforts: "This wide-ranging policy move, aimed at solidifying the U.S. energy landscape, aligns with M2i's mission. Our vision to secure reliable access to critical minerals for the U.S. and its allies is strongly validated by this Executive Order. Through our partnerships with federal and state governments, universities, and specialized mining companies, we are enabling the U.S. to lead in critical minerals processing. The focus on strengthening the U.S. mineral supply chain aligns with our strategy of promoting economic self-sufficiency and national security through domestic processing."

Rosende, continued, "M2i's robust international business model ensures minerals are ethically sourced, adheres to global environmental and labor standards, and works exclusively with authorized trading countries, aligning with President Trump's vision. This framework is further strengthened by our collaboration with America's allies, including Australia, which leverages world-first technologies to create a strategic reserve for the U.S. defense sector."

M2i's dedication to ethical practices is further bolstered by its partnership with Not For Sale, a global leader in combating forced labor. Together, they ensure the Company's ecosystem prioritizes ethical sourcing practices, advancing the Executive Order's goal to protect human rights and national security. This collaboration also aligns with the Executive Order's directive for the Department of Homeland Security to assess and address the inflow of minerals linked to forced labor, reinforcing M2i's commitment to ethical and sustainable supply chains.

Doug Cole, Executive Chairman of M2i Global, added: "The Strategic Mineral Reserve we are developing represents a transformative step toward securing our nation's energy independence and resilience. By building a model that prioritizes environmental stewardship and ethical labor practices, we are creating a benchmark for global minerals processing."

Background

America is blessed with an abundance of energy and natural resources that have historically powered our Nation's economic prosperity. In recent years, increasing restrictive and burdensome regulations have impeded the development of these resources, limited the generation of reliable and affordable electricity, reduced job creation, and inflicted high energy costs upon our citizens. These high energy costs devastate American consumers by driving up the cost of transportation, heating, utilities, farming, and manufacturing, while weakening our national security.

It is thus in the national interest to unleash America's affordable and reliable energy and natural resources. This will restore American prosperity -- including for those men and women who have been forgotten by our economy in recent years. It will also rebuild our Nation's economic and military security, which will deliver peace through strength.

Key actions in the Order related to critical minerals include:

Restoring America's Mineral Dominance. (a) The Secretary of the Interior, Secretary of Agriculture, Administrator of the EPA, Chairman of CEQ, and the heads of any other relevant agencies, as appropriate, shall identify all agency actions that impose undue burdens on the domestic mining and processing of non-fuel minerals and undertake steps to revise or rescind such actions.

The Secretary of the Interior shall instruct the Director of the U.S. Geological Survey to consider updating the Survey's list of critical minerals, including for the potential of including uranium.

The Secretary of the Interior shall prioritize efforts to accelerate the ongoing, detailed geologic mapping of the United States, with a focus on locating previously unknown deposits of critical minerals.

The Secretary of Energy shall ensure that critical mineral projects, including the processing of critical minerals, receive consideration for Federal support, contingent on the availability of appropriated funds.

The United States Trade Representative shall assess whether exploitative practices and state-assisted mineral projects abroad are unlawful or unduly burden or restrict United States commerce.

The Secretary of Commerce shall assess the national security implications of the Nation's mineral reliance and the potential for trade action.

The Secretary of Homeland Security shall assess the quantity and inflow of minerals that are likely the product of forced labor into the United States and whether such inflows pose a threat to national security and, within 90 days of the date of this order, shall provide this assessment to the Director of the NEC.

The Secretary of Defense shall consider the needs of the United States in supplying and maintaining the National Defense Stockpile, review the legal authorities and obligations in managing the National Defense Stockpile, and take all appropriate steps to ensure that the National Defense Stockpile will provide a robust supply of critical minerals in event of future shortfall.

Within 60 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of State, Secretary of Commerce, Secretary of Labor, the United States Trade Representative, and the heads of any other relevant agencies, shall submit a report to the Assistant to the President for Economic Policy that includes policy recommendations to enhance the competitiveness of American mining and refining companies in other mineral-wealthy nations.

The Secretary of State shall consider opportunities to advance the mining and processing of minerals within the United States through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue.

While the Order encompasses a broad spectrum of energy initiatives, it specifically prioritizes the domestic production and processing of critical minerals, including rare earth elements. If successfully executed, this strategy could drive job creation, enhance supply chain resilience, and reduce reliance on adversarial states.

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO): M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., provides engineering, research, and services that integrate people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. The Company aims to establish a Strategic Mineral Reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

About Not For Sale: Not For Sale is a global NGO dedicated to ending forced labor and extreme environmental degradation. Working in collaboration with local communities and innovative businesses, Not For Sale helps craft new futures for at-risk people through social enterprises, community empowerment, and sustainable development.

For more information, please visit www.m2i.global and www.notforsalecampaign.org.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contacts:

IR@M2icorp.com

SOURCE: M2i Global Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire