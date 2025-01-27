New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2025) - Alternus Clean Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALCE) ("Alternus"), a global provider of international renewable energy solutions, today announced that it will participate at The Microcap Conference 2025, a premier event for growth-focused companies and investors. The conference will take place January 28-30, 2025, at the Borgata Hotel Spa & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Alternus will engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional and individual investors to discuss the Company's recent developments, growth strategy, and investment opportunities. Alternus Vice Chairman, John Thomas, will represent Alternus at the event.

"We're excited to attend The Microcap Conference, and share the Alternus story with investors who value growth-focused opportunities in renewable energy," said Mr. Thomas. We believe the global demand for power, driven in part by the growth of AI and data centers, will continue to accelerate. As a comprehensive energy provider, we are uniquely positioned to capture this growth in demand. In our core utility scale IPP business we have recently secured full permitting for first of our eleven Italian solar projects. We have completed the acquisition of LiiON, and leader in the battery storage segment, and signed binding terms to for a microgrid JV with Hover Energy, expected to be formalized shortly. This event offers a great platform to connect directly with the investment community and demonstrate our dedication to delivering value and achieving long-term success."

About The Microcap Conference 2025

The Microcap Conference is the largest independent microcap event in the U.S., bringing together top-tier investors and executives from microcap companies. The event offers a platform for companies to showcase their value propositions through presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities.

Hosted by DealFlow Events, The Microcap Conference is renowned for its blend of high-quality content, engaging networking, and exceptional entertainment. For more information, visit https://themicrocapconference.com.

About Alternus Clean Energy, Inc.:

Alternus Clean Energy is a NASDAQ-listed renewable energy company committed to advancing sustainable solutions. With a focus on utility-scale projects, such as solar parks, and complementary technologies like microgrids and battery storage, we aim to deliver comprehensive, clean energy across Europe and America. Through strategic investments, we are building a portfolio poised to lead the transition to a sustainable energy future. For more information, please visit https://alternusce.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this release, including any information on the Company's plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express the Company's management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this notice, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Such statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company cautions that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and other factors that may cause the actual financial results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from the Company's estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements should not be relied upon as representing Alternus' assessments of any date after the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

