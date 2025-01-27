VCI Global Limited: VCI Global Acquires Cutting-Edge NVIDIA H200 AI Chips Via Supermicro to Supercharge AI Cloud Business

The Company Invests Over US$25 Million in 512 NVIDIA H200 GPUs to Drive 20% Earnings Growth

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) ("VCI Global"), through its AI subsidiary, AI Computing Center Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. ("AICC" or the "Company") proudly announces a major AI asset acquisition through Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) ("Supermicro"). This strategic investment entails the procurement of state-of-the-art 64 Supermicro servers equipped with 512 NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core Graphics Processing Units ("NVIDIA H200 GPUs"), for the launch of its AI cloud business.

AICC's investment of over US$25 million marks a significant milestone in its journey to becoming a leading AI infrastructure provider. This investment is expected to generate approximately US$6 million in annual revenue, representing a projected 20% increase in earnings by 2026. The AICC's first AI computing center, located in Cyberjaya, Malaysia, is slated to go live in Q2 2025.

The NVIDIA H200 GPUs represent a groundbreaking leap in AI technology. As the newest innovation in the NVIDIA's Hopper family, the NVIDIA H200 GPUs features exceptional performance capabilities, including advanced tensor cores and enhanced memory bandwidth, enabling it to efficiently process vast datasets and perform complex computations. Its architecture is specifically designed to accelerate large-scale AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, making it an ideal choice for generative AI, natural language processing, and advanced machine learning models.

"Through this strategic investment, AICC is proud to be the first in Malaysia to provide AI cloud services powered by NVIDIA H200 GPUs. This acquisition of state-of-the-art AI assets not only unlocks a new revenue stream for AICC but also reinforces its position in advancing AI cloud services. We are confident in the growth of our AI cloud business, leveraging opportunities in the cloud computing industry while further strengthening Malaysia's AI ecosystem and contributing to its economic development," said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a diversified holding company headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Company operates through five core businesses: Capital Market Consultancy, Fintech, Real Estate, AI & Robotics, and Cybersecurity. In Capital Market Consultancy, we provide IPO solutions, investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR) consultancy, and M&A consultancy. Our Fintech arm offers a proprietary financing platform. In Real Estate, we offer specialized real estate consultancy services. The AI business delivers GPU servers, GPU cloud computing services, AI and large language model (LLM) solutions, while the Robotics segment focuses on post-harvest robotics systems. Our Cybersecurity segment provides comprehensive cybersecurity consultancy services and solutions. Committed to fostering innovation and delivering exceptional value, VCI Global has established a strong presence across the Asia-Pacific region, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, driving growth and transformation on a global scale.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro is a global technology leader committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, Metaverse, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Rock-Scale Total IT Solutions provider that designs and builds an environmentally friendly and energy saving portfolio of servers, storage systems, switches, software, along with global support services.

For more information, please visit http://www.supermicro.com/en/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For media queries, please contact:

VCI GLOBAL LIMITED

enquiries@v-capital.co