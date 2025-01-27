EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Eleving Group has clarified the unaudited results publishing dates. During the initial financial calendar announcement the dates referred to the earning calls.



Eleving Group, a global multi-brand fintech company operating in vehicle and consumer financing segments in 16 markets across 3 continents, announces its financial calendar for 2025. 10.02.2025 - Eleving Group Unaudited results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2024

30.04.2025 - Eleving Group SA Annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2024 and Eleving Group Integrated audited annual report 2024

12.05.2025 - Eleving Group Unaudited results for the three months ended 31 March 2025

11.08.2025 - Eleving Group Unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2025

30.09.2025 - Eleving Group Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six-month ended 30 June 2025

10.11.2025 - Eleving Group Unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2025 About Eleving Group



Eleving Group has driven innovation in financial technology around the world since its foundation in Latvia in 2012. As of today, the group operates in 16 markets and 3 continents, encouraging financial inclusion and upward social mobility in underserved communities around the globe. Eleving Group has developed a multi-brand portfolio for its vehicle and consumer finance business lines, with around 2/3 of the portfolio comprising secured vehicle loans and mobility products, with Mogo as the leading brand, and around 1/3 of the portfolio including unsecured consumer finance products. Currently, 55% of the group's portfolio is located in Europe, 32% in Africa, and 13% in the rest of the world.



The Group's historical customer base exceeds 1.3 million customers worldwide, while the total volume of loans issued goes beyond EUR 1.9 billion. With headquarters in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia and a governance structure in Luxembourg, the Group ensures efficient and transparent business management, powered at the operational level by over 2850 employees. For two consecutive years, the Group was listed among Europe's 1000 fastest-growing companies published by the Financial Times in 2020 and 2021, while in 2024, Eleving Group was ranked as the 41st fastest-growing European company in the last decade in 'Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2025' research by Financial Times and Statista.





