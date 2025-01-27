FieldPulse Partners with XAPP AI to Enhance AI-Driven Efficiencies for Trades Professionals

FieldPulse , the #1 rated field service management software, announces a strategic partnership with XAPP AI, an industry leader in conversational AI solutions. This partnership brings innovative AI-powered self-service tools to FieldPulse's FSM (Field Service Management) platform, enabling field service businesses to streamline operations, capture leads more effectively, and deliver superior customer experiences with a cutting-edge, AI-driven solution.

FieldPulse and XAPP AI Partnership Announcement



Transforming Customer Engagement and Efficiency

The XAPP AI integration allows FieldPulse users to:

Provide 24/7 Customer Engagement: XAPP AI's AI-driven tools provide around-the-clock support and customer interaction via websites, social media, and search platforms.

Capture Leads and Schedule Jobs Automatically: Businesses can capture leads, answer inquiries, and book jobs through conversational AI, seamlessly integrated into FieldPulse for tracking and management.

Improve Customer Experience and Efficiency: Streamlined workflows and consistent, efficient customer interactions free up teams to focus on high-value tasks and increase conversion rates.

"Over 55% of consumers begin their journey with a search long before they're ready to book a service," said Adam Tiberian, VP of Sales at XAPP AI. "Our partnership with FieldPulse captures that intent and converts it into real bookings 24/7. This integration eliminates friction for homeowners transitioning from discovery to scheduling, while providing businesses with robust tools to manage operations seamlessly."

"FieldPulse is thrilled to partner with XAPP AI to bring an exciting new solution to the trades industry," said Gabriel Pinchev, CEO of FieldPulse. "By integrating XAPP AI's cutting-edge conversational AI, we're enabling field service businesses to grow by becoming more efficient and responsive. Together, we're delivering tools that simplify operations and create exceptional customer experiences."

Looking Ahead

This partnership marks the beginning of a new era of innovation for field service businesses. FieldPulse and XAPP AI remain committed to developing tools that empower businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital world. Together, they aim to enhance customer engagement, drive revenue, and achieve new levels of operational efficiency.

About XAPP AI

XAPP AI is an industry-leading provider of conversational AI solutions, specializing in self-service tools that empower businesses to engage with customers in real-time across multiple channels. XAPP AI's solutions streamline customer service, enhance sales, and ensure a seamless customer journey that increases conversion rates.

About FieldPulse

FieldPulse is the #1 rated field service management software, offering a suite of powerful tools designed to help field service businesses streamline operations, increase revenue, and improve customer service. With FieldPulse, businesses can manage everything from scheduling and invoicing to customer communication and dispatch, all in one easy-to-use platform.

Learn More

Experience the integration in action here . To learn more and sign up for the XAPP AI integration with FieldPulse, click here.

SOURCE: FieldPulse

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire