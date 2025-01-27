Sensified.io Wins 2024 IoT Evolution Excellence Award

Sensified's Seguro 150 Temperature Logger Honored for Excellence in Innovation.

Sensified.io, an Atlanta-based leader in IoT innovation, proudly announces that it has been awarded the prestigious 2024 IoT Excellence Award by TMC and Crossfire Media. This accolade recognizes cutting-edge products that transform raw sensor data into actionable insights, driving smarter decisions in business and personal applications.

Sensified.io's Seguro 150, a reusable wireless temperature logger, has been celebrated for its groundbreaking design and functionality. Offering touchless mobile phone integration, real-time notifications, and seamless shipper workflows, the Seguro 150 is a compact, versatile solution for cold chain logistics. Its advanced features go beyond traditional workflows, introducing unique sender-centric options and intermediate waypoint support, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and reliability.

Redefining Cold Chain Monitoring with Innovation

The Seguro 150 is built on a patent-pending cloud architecture that enriches shipment records with valuable data, including location, pallet IDs, photos, and more. Unlike conventional systems, the Seguro 150 eliminates the need for app installations on receivers' mobile devices, making it ideal for sender-centric shipments-perfect for last-mile deliveries to customers who may be unwilling to download an app. This ensures that all critical shipment data is easily accessible while providing senders with completion notifications in real time.

Chris Bear, President and Founder of Sensified.io, shared his excitement:

"We're honored to receive the 2024 IoT Evolution Excellence Award for the Seguro 150 and its groundbreaking contributions to last-mile cold chain security. This recognition underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering game-changing solutions for cold chain logistics. 2024 has been a transformative year for Sensified.io, and this award highlights our dedication to providing industry-leading cold chain solutions."

"It is my pleasure to recognize the Seguro 150 with an IoT Excellence Award for its excellence in innovation," said Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World. "As a leader in this rapidly evolving industry, I look forward to seeing Sensified's future successes."

The Seguro 150 is available for sale at https://sensified.io and through select distributors.

About sensified.io

Sensified.io is a trailblazer in Internet of Things (IoT) technology, dedicated to enhancing safety and efficiency in critical cold chain logistics. Headquartered in Atlanta's historic Ponce City Market along the vibrant Eastside Beltline, the company combines wireless, mobile, and cloud technology to deliver robust, feature-rich solutions for the most demanding logistics applications.

Press Contact: pr@sensified.io

About TMC

TMC empowers global buyers with expert insights to make informed tech decisions. Through editorial platforms, live events, and online advertising, TMC connects top vendors with audiences seeking thought leadership and cutting-edge innovations. Notable events include the IoT Evolution Expo, Industrial IoT Conference, Smart City Event, and 6G Expo.

TMC Contact:

Michelle Connolly

Senior Marketing Manager

203-852-6800 x 170

mconnolly@tmcnet.com

Contact Information

Public Relations

pr@sensified.io





SOURCE: sensified.io

Seguro 150 Datasheet.pdf

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire