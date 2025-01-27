Discover European Cheestories with Cheeses from Spain: InLac Promotes European Cheeses at the Prestigious Winter Fancy Food Fair in Las Vegas

MADRID, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The promotion and information campaign "Discover the European Cheestories with cheeses from Spain" promoted by the Interprofessional Dairy Organization (InLac) with the support of the European Union continues its course, with new activities scheduled for 2025.

Thus, European cheeses have shown their potential at the prestigious Winter Fancy Food fair that was held in Las Vegas (Nevada) from January 19 to 21, a forum of special relevance for the sector, as more than 13,000 professionals from all over the world participate, including manufacturers, retailers, buyers, distributors and media, InLac stressed.

In fact, buyers from all commercial channels trust the Winter Fancy Food Show to look for high-quality food from the best manufacturers, constituting a forum of enormous interest for the European cheese sector as well, added the Interprofessional.

"We are very happy with the receptivity that our cheeses are achieving in the different activities organized at the fair, such as informative talks or tastings, in which the variety, quality and versatility of European cheeses of Spanish origin has been announced," said the managing director of InLac, Nuria Maria Arribas.

Participation in fairs has been one of the priorities of this promotional campaign, which has led InLac to be present in relevant forums such as the Good Food Mercantile or the Summer Fancy Food to show the versatility and excellence of European cheeses of Spanish origin.

With the aim of improving its business opportunities in the US, the sector is also informing within the framework of Winter Fancy Food of the new online platform that already connects European and Spanish cheese companies - and the different protected designations of origin and geographical indications - with large importers and distributors, with the aim of boosting exports, as it is making it much easier, faster and more accessible to exchange information and close orders.

The platform includes a practical guide on the rules and legislation applicable to this market that exporters must comply with, from the registration of establishments with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to the labelling of these dairy foods, including the regulations on additives and allergenic substances that affect them. Likewise, a specialized network connects importers and exporters, facilitating the exchange of our high-quality, unique and diverse cheeses.

The three-year promotional campaign (2023-2025) includes outreach actions in New York, San Francisco, Florida, Las Vegas, Miami and Chicago, and has set out to increase the level of knowledge about the benefits of European cheeses, especially their variety and diversity. In 2023, Spain exported more than 8,700 tons of cheeses worth more than 105 million euros to the US. They account for 13% in value and 7.4% in volume of total cheese exports, positioning itself as the third foreign market in the sector in value and the fourth in volume.

