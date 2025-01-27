Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 4829 | ISIN: CNE1000044N1 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
ANT GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
27.01.2025 15:18 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ACE Money Transfer Expands Global Reach by Partnering with Alipay for Smooth Remittances to China

Finanznachrichten News

MANCHESTER, England, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move, ACE Money Transfer, a leading international remittance provider, announces a partnership with Alipay, one of the world's dominant digital payment platforms. This integration marks a significant milestone for ACE, seamlessly integrating Alipay into its existing network of over 375,000 payout locations and unlocking a world of secure and convenient money transfers for its global customer base, with a particular focus on the vast 39.5+ million Chinese diaspora.

ACE Money Transfer Expands Global Reach by Partnering with Alipay for Smooth Remittances to China

Rashid Ashraf, CEO of ACE Money Transfer, shared the company's vision: "This partnership with Alipay is a transformative moment for ACE Money Transfer. By joining forces with Alipay, we're not just expanding our network; we're directly impacting millions. The partnership will enable tens of millions of Chinese citizens across 130 countries and regions worldwide to send money to loved ones with a secure and efficient channel, fueling financial lifelines for countless families."

The ACE Money Transfer-Alipay partnership offers a multitude of advantages for customers, particularly those within the Chinese diaspora, including:

Unmatched Convenience: Effortlessly receive international transfers directly into Alipay wallets or bank cards tied to Alipay account.

Safety and Security: Both ACE and Alipay prioritize the highest levels of security, ensuring every transfer reaches its destination safely.

Global Network Powerhouse: With ACE's expansive reach combined with Alipay's strong base in China, users have a wider range of options for receiving funds.

About ACE Money Transfer

ACE Money Transfer, based out of Manchester, the UK, is a growing remittance provider. It offers online money transfer services to millions of expatriates with an extensive network of 375,000+ locations spread across 100+ countries worldwide.

Media Contact:
pr.communications@acemoneytransfer.com
+44 161 3936 999

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606623/ACE_Expansion.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ace-money-transfer-expands-global-reach-by-partnering-with-alipay-for-smooth-remittances-to-china-302360813.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.