DF Capital, the Manchester-based specialist bank, is pleased to announce that, for the second year running, it has been awarded the prestigious Feefo 'Platinum Trusted Service' award for the service it provides to its Savings customers.

The Trusted Service Awards, established by Feefo (the world's largest provider of verified reviews) in 2014, uniquely analyse feedback from real customers and give an honest reflection of a business's dedication to customer service. The 'Platinum Trusted' award recognises outstanding customer service scores through Feefo.

In 2024, DF Capital received over 1,300 reviews from savings customers, achieving an average rating of 4.8 even higher than its score from the previous year, when it won the same award.

DF Capital's CEO, Carl D'Ammassa said: "Receiving the Feefo Platinum Award for a second consecutive year is a tremendous achievement for DF Capital, one that we should all be proud of. A strong and trusted relationship with customers is vital within consumer banking, and from our inception we have placed this at the core of our operations. Today's award really validates this sustained commitment to providing outstanding service experiences to our customers."

Liam Missen, COO, who joined DF Capital in November 2024 added: "This award is a testament to the hard work and determination of our colleagues who support our savings customers. Since joining DF Capital I've found it a privilege to work with such talented and passionate people."

More information about DF Capital and its award-winning retail savings product can be found at www.dfcapital.bank.

About DF Capital

DF Capital is a trading name of DF Capital Bank Limited, a subsidiary of Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc. It is a specialist bank providing both award-winning inventory finance solutions to dealer and manufacturing businesses across the UK, and personal savings products to retail customers.

With its headquarters in Manchester, the bank now employs over 100 people. It has provided over £4bn of funding across a variety of leisure and commercial sectors, including motorhome caravan; lodges holiday homes; specialist/prestige cars, motorcycles/all-terrain vehicles; marine; agriculture; industrial and transport.

The bank is a Living Wage Employer and, in January 2024 it was awarded a 3-star accreditation reflecting 'world-class' levels of workplace engagement by Best Companies. The bank was also awarded the Platinum Trusted Service Award from Feefo in 2024 and 2025 for its savings offering and holds the Feefo Exceptional Service badge with customer satisfaction currently standing at 4.8 out of 5 stars.

For more information www.dfcapital.bank

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250127001318/en/

Contacts:

Alma Strategic Communications

+44 (0) 203 405 0235



Josh Royston: josh@almastrategic.com

Hilary Buchanan: hilary@almastrategic.com

Kieran Breheny: kieran@almastrategic.com