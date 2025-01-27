Anzeige
Montag, 27.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
PR Newswire
27.01.2025 15:30 Uhr
Advanced Instruments Releases the OsmoPRO MAX Automated Osmometer to Enhance Clinical Lab Productivity

The OsmoPRO® MAX Automated Osmometer delivers the automation and data management capabilities required by modern clinical labs.

NORWOOD, Mass., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Instruments, the leading supplier in osmolality testing, announces the newest update to its clinical line of freezing point osmometers. The OsmoPRO® MAX is designed for clinical laboratories of all sizes seeking enhanced productivity through automation. The instrument uses innovative flow-through technology to eliminate manual pipetting and reduce the use of consumables, allowing testing to begin with the single push of a button.

OsmoPRO® MAX Automated Osmometer

The OsmoPRO MAX goes beyond providing accurate and precise test results to deliver a complete solution that simplifies the osmolality testing workflow. The instrument delivers increased efficiency through direct sampling from primary tubes without transfer to sample cups, automated barcode scanning to reduce transcription errors, and the capability to upload data to the AdvancedQC peer group program for Advanced Instruments' Protinol® and Renol® matrix-based controls.

Like all Advanced Instruments osmometers, the OsmoPRO MAX uses the industry-preferred freezing point depression method to deliver reliable osmolality results in minutes. The instrument is automatically cleaned with system fluid after each test to minimize the need for user intervention. New samples can be loaded continuously as they arrive, eliminating the need for batch testing.

"The OsmoPRO MAX delivers the usability, automation, and data management features sought by today's clinical laboratories," said Byron Selman, CEO of Advanced Instruments. "Advanced Instruments continues to innovate in the field of osmometry while remaining committed to the product quality and reliability that customers have experienced with our osmometers for the past 70 years."

About Advanced Instruments

Advanced Instruments, LLC, is a leading supplier of instrumentation for clinical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, microbiology, and food laboratories around the world. Quality, reliability, service and support have been the company's guiding principles since our founding in 1955. Our innovative application of technology helps healthcare organizations improve the quality of care and industrial companies enhance quality and productivity. For more information, please visit aicompanies.com.

Media Contact:

Jon Flasher, Clinical Product Manager

jon.flasher@aicompanies.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605043/Advanced_Instruments_Osmopromax.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/701853/Advanced_Instruments_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/advanced-instruments-releases-the-osmopro-max-automated-osmometer-to-enhance-clinical-lab-productivity-302360825.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
