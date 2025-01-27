Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Sales Result

Invitation to Straumann Group's FYR 2024 analysts and media conference at Straumann Group Headquarters



Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Program:

09:30 a.m. CET Door opening & welcome coffee

10:00 - 11:00 a.m. CET Presentation, questions and answers

Location:

Straumann Group headquarters

Peter Merian-Weg 12

4052 Basel, Switzerland

The Straumann Group Management will review the operational performance of the fiscal year 2024, provide an outlook, and answer questions from investors, financial analysts and journalists. The conference and Q&A session will be held in English.

Please send your response no later than February 14, 2025

Straumann Group

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

E-Mail: investor.relations@straumann.com

There will also be a live audio webcast that can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast , and a recording will be available afterwards.

