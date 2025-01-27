Straumann Holding AG
Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Program:
09:30 a.m. CET Door opening & welcome coffee
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. CET Presentation, questions and answers
Location:
Straumann Group headquarters
Peter Merian-Weg 12
4052 Basel, Switzerland
The Straumann Group Management will review the operational performance of the fiscal year 2024, provide an outlook, and answer questions from investors, financial analysts and journalists. The conference and Q&A session will be held in English.
Please send your response no later than February 14, 2025
Straumann Group
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
E-Mail: investor.relations@straumann.com
There will also be a live audio webcast that can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast, and a recording will be available afterwards.
