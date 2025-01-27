The Finnish Solar Energy Association estimates that solar additions fell in 2024 compared to 2023, but utility-scale projects under construction are set to accelerate deployment in the coming years. Finland installed approximately 200 MW of solar in 2024, according to figures from the Finnish Solar Energy Association. Markus Andersén, chairperson of Finnish Solar Energy Association, told pv magazine that the estimate is based on a combination of outside-the-meter (of greater than 2 MW) installations, which totaled 57 MW in 2024, and inside-the-meter (of 1 MW or less) installations, which are still ...

