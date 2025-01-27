Hypha Labs, Inc.: Hypha Laboratories Applauds Call for Regulatory Changes for Functional Mushrooms

Legislative Changes Usher Acceptance, Broaden Market Opportunity for Early Adopters

Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:FUNI), a pioneer in functional mushroom sciences and the creator of the MicroPearls suite of products, applauds the widespread push for regulatory changes for functional mushrooms across numerous states in the country.

A recent article capsulizes the wide array of legislative initiatives across the country looking to advance functional mushroom ingredients for the benefit of those suffering from conditions such as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) where mushroom ingredients have shown indications of efficacy, especially for the vast population of American veterans suffering from the condition.

From the article, "As cannabis reform spreads across the country, (some mushrooms) are seen as the next frontier. Several communities have decriminalized (certain) compounds as studies continue to show their potential benefits."

"We are most pleased to see these potential changes ahead for functional mushrooms," stated Stone Douglass, CEO, Hypha Labs. "It is in our estimation long overdue and mirrors in many ways the sea change of events that saw to the legalization of cannabis and cannabis products, creating in many ways a revolution of self-care for millions of Americans who wanted a natural way to feel better."

"The popularity of functional mushrooms of all varieties is well-established, and in our opinion, poised to explode as awareness, research, and acceptance converge to allow for individuals and perhaps even Big Pharma to help individuals utilize the all-natural magic of the mushroom in significant ways. It is worth noting that these proposed changes are occurring in Red, Blue and Purple states."

"And it is not lost on us that we believe we have democratized the process of producing mushrooms of all varieties by creating an amazing device that allows for a user to produce a harvest of mushroom ingredients in a sleek appliance no bigger than a blender that sits on a countertop in the privacy of their home.

"As these legislative changes simultaneously open self-care and new markets we are well-positioned to meet the need with our revolutionary device," added Douglass.

About Hypha Labs, Inc.

The company has developed revolutionary, cutting-edge technology focused on new methods of producing the active ingredients found in a wide array of functional mushrooms using its patent-pending mushroom accelerators. The Company is positioning itself to play an important role in the burgeoning Functional Mushroom industry in addition to being a disruptive force in future and emerging mushroom opportunities. Visit us at HyphaLabs.com.

