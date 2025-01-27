BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc.: Should Bitcoin be added to the Dollar Index? Does Irrational Exuberance prelude a Bubble? Do Investors love Crypto or just the money?

BlackStar Enterprises Group, Inc. ("BlackStar") (OTC Pink:BEGI). BlackStar CEO Joseph E. Kurczodyna has been actively following cryptocurrency markets and evolving related events in conjunction with the Company's Blockchain patent portfolio. In Mr. Kurczodyna's opinion, the Bitcoin blockchain volume and uniqueness looks as though it may qualify as the fifth emerging currency to be added to the U.S. Dollar Index. However, Mr. Kurczodyna opines that Bitcoin does not surpass the trusted U.S. Dollar, which has earned its reputation as the world's premier currency for transactions. Its general acceptance may, according to Mr. Kurczodyna, still qualify Bitcoin for inclusion in the U.S. Dollar Index basket of foreign currencies, which currently includes EUR, JPY, CAD, MXN, GBP, AUD, and four emerging currencies: CHF, KRW, CNH, and INR.

Mr. Kurczodyna further theorizes, "Bitcoin was founded on the principle of being free from government control; if a reserve were announced and other countries followed suit, Bitcoin's value could plummet in response to government intervention. Conversely, if Bitcoin were reserved like commodities and became part of the dollar index, it could provide the Federal Reserve with a roadmap to adjust their Bitcoin reserve as a hedge due to its weighted currency and impact on the index."

Mr. Kurczodyna, citing the Greenspan forecast in the spring of 2000 of 'irrational exuberance,' opines that the crypto bubble is possibly being fueled by speculation of possible new SEC guidelines on cryptocurrency. One of the roles of the SEC Division of Corporate Finance is to ensure that there is a full disclosure of all risk factors of an investment vehicle to the public. Most decentralized blockchain platforms or applications have not disclosed material facts in the same way that registered companies do with the SEC. Crypto trading markets raise capital and increase in price often due to a tight supply of tokens or coins. Mr. Kurczodyna believes that without continued regulations, everyone may start creating coins and that bubble could burst in a few years.

Mr. Kurczodyna opines, "Registration of the Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), with the underlining asset that trades on a blockchain, is the new framework to trade crypto." ETF Offerings are responsible for the representation and accountability of those risk factors in their filings with the SEC. Mr. Kurczodyna is of the opinion, based on his 49 years of market experience, that "crypto mania" is similar to the 70s penny stock mania, the 80s reverse mergers, and the internet mania of the 1990s; investors are making money and don't seem to care how or if it's been done according to the rules and regulations. Mr. Kurczodyna believes that SEC-registered crypto ETF securities may be the new craze, selling to a bigger U.S. broker dealer ecosystem.

Other Info: BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc. (OTC: BEGI)

WEBSITE: blackstareg.com

EMAIL: info@blackstareg.com

CONTACT

Bryan P Hemphill….559-359-1480

http://www.blackstareg.com/investor-relations/

More information can be found in the Company's recently filings at the SEC web site: https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=BlackStar+Enterprise&match=&filenum=&State=&Country=&SIC=&myowner=exclude&action=getcompany.

SEC Disclaimer

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or elsewhere. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected in BlackStar's ("the Company's") business plan. The creation of subsidiaries and expansion of services into new sectors should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Company's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The Company's filings may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

SOURCE: BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire