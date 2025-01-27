East Lansing, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2025) - Michigan State University Press is proud to announce the upcoming release of "Forever in the Path: The Black Experience at Michigan State University" by Dr. Pero G. Dagbovie, a distinguished historian and current Vice Provost for Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies at MSU. Scheduled for publication in February 2025, this comprehensive 682-page volume explores the rich and complex history of Black students, faculty, and staff at America's first agricultural college.

In "Forever in the Path," Dr. Dagbovie weaves a detailed narrative that spans from the 1890s through the late 20th century, highlighting the transformative roles played by African Americans in shaping the university's identity. The book blends intellectual, social, and institutional history with African American biographical tradition, capturing the trials and triumphs of the Black community at MSU.

Dr. Dagbovie, a University Distinguished Professor in MSU's Department of History, is renowned for his rigorous scholarship and dedication to making history accessible and relevant to a broad audience. His previous works and his role as an editor for the Journal of African American History have established him as a pivotal figure in the field of African American studies.

"Forever in the Path" delves into the arrival of the first Black students at MSU, their challenges, and their enduring legacies. It chronicles significant events such as the hiring of the university's first full-time Black faculty member and the contributions of Black individuals during the Civil Rights Movement. Through personal stories and institutional analysis, the book sheds light on the broader impact of these pioneers on both MSU and society at large.

The publication is poised to be an invaluable resource for MSU alumni, scholars, and educators. It provides a profound look at the interconnections between individual lives and institutional policies, offering insights into the ongoing discourse on race, education, and social change in America.

"Dr. Dagbovie's work is more than just a historical account; it is an examination of the indomitable spirit and contributions of the Black community at MSU," said MSU Press Director Elizabeth Demers. "This book is essential for anyone seeking to understand the complexities of racial history in American educational institutions and its implications for today."

"Forever in the Path: The Black Experience at Michigan State University" will be available for purchase in hardcover and eBook formats from msupress.org and major book retailers.

About Dr. Pero G. Dagbovie Dr. Pero G. Dagbovie is a University Distinguished Professor at Michigan State University, where he also serves as the Vice Provost for Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies and Dean of the Graduate School. He is a leading scholar in African American history, 20th-century U.S. history, and historical philosophy. Dr. Dagbovie's commitment to public history is demonstrated through his roles with various institutions, including the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and the National Park Service.

About Michigan State University Press Michigan State University Press is committed to advancing scholarly and public understanding through a diverse range of insightful publications. It fosters rigorous scholarship, public engagement, and an enriching discourse in the arts, humanities, and sciences.

For more information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Pero G. Dagbovie, please contact Nicole Loughan Utter, Marketing and Sales Manager at MSU Press, Loughann@msu.edu.

Michigan State University Press (MSU Press) is a leading academic publisher committed to advancing scholarship across diverse fields, including African studies and literary works. Known for its high-quality research publications, MSU Press engages with contemporary issues and fosters intellectual discourse. The press also promotes community engagement through programs that highlight research-based information and celebrate the achievements of its authors. For more information, please visit https://msupress.org/.

