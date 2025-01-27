Tuscon, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2025) - Freaky Foot Tours, Arizona's premier ghost tour company, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Tucson with the launch of the Downtown Tucson Haunted History Tour. This marks a major milestone for the locally-owned business, celebrated for its award-winning storytelling and unique blend of historical insight and paranormal intrigue.





Freaky Foot Tours Tucson Guide "Monk" enchanting guests with stories of the Pima County Historic Courthouse's history as well as the spirits who still roam those halls after dark.

Freaky Foot Tours, a beloved staple in Flagstaff for nearly a decade and voted Best Guided Tour Company in 2023 and 2024 in the Best of Flagstaff awards, has built a reputation for creating memorable, educational, and spine-tingling experiences. The company is now bringing its expertise to Tucson, offering a fresh perspective on the city's rich past and the spirits that may still linger.

Exploring Tucson's Haunted and Historic Heart

The Downtown Tucson Haunted History Tour immerses guests in the vibrant tapestry of Tucson's early days. While ghost stories are a highlight, participants will also gain a deep understanding of the city's cultural and historical roots. From the tales of early pioneers to the mysteries surrounding historic landmarks, the tour offers a captivating journey into the past.

"Our mission has always been to connect people to the places they visit through compelling storytelling," said Nick Jones, Chief Ghost Officer of Freaky Foot Tours. "Tucson's history is rich, diverse, and full of fascinating stories that deserve to be shared. This expansion is an exciting opportunity for us to engage a new audience while preserving and celebrating the legacy of those who came before us."

A Local Company with a Passion for Storytelling

As a locally-owned and operated Arizona company, Freaky Foot Tours takes pride in showcasing the state's unique history and culture, even the marketing and merchandise are by an Arizona based artist Brigitte De Marco. The Tucson expansion underscores the company's commitment to enriching local communities by creating high-quality experiences that blend education, entertainment, and a touch of the supernatural.

What Sets Freaky Foot Tours Apart

Freaky Foot Tours stands out in the crowded ghost tour industry by focusing on authenticity and quality storytelling. Each tour is meticulously researched by co-owner and History Press author Susan Johnson to ensure historical accuracy while maintaining an engaging narrative. Guests leave not only entertained but also enlightened, with a newfound appreciation for the region's history.

How To Book A Tour

For those interested in learning more about this exciting new offering, visit the website for the Downtown Tucson Haunted History Tour. This expansion solidifies Freaky Foot Tours' reputation as Arizona's go-to provider for ghost tours, with a growing footprint that now includes Tucson and Flagstaff.

Freaky Foot Tours

422 N Toole Ave

Tucson, AZ 85701

Link to Google Map

Freaky Foot Tours

212 W Aspen Ave Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Link to Google Map





The Freaky Foot Tours Flagstaff Team After Conducting An Investigation Into The Hotel Weatherford. Flagstaff, AZ. Back Left "Steve Benning", Back Right "Susan Johnson", Center Left "Revel Lucien", Center Right "Michelle Le Fevre", and Front "Nick Jones"

About Freaky Foot Tours

Freaky Foot Tours is Arizona's leading haunted history and paranormal tour company, offering engaging and immersive experiences that combine historical storytelling with ghostly intrigue. Founded in Flagstaff nearly a decade ago, the locally-owned company has expanded to Tucson, bringing its award-winning tours to new audiences. Known for its meticulously researched narratives and exceptional guest experiences, Freaky Foot Tours connects participants to Arizona's rich cultural and historical heritage while delivering thrills and chills for all ages. For more information, visit https://www.freakyfoottours.com.

SOURCE: Freaky Foot Tours