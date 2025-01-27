Optima Tax Relief Named Orange County Register Top Workplace for 10th Consecutive Year

Leading Tax Resolution Firm Celebrates Decade-Long Legacy of Workplace Excellence

Optima Tax Relief, the nation's leading tax resolution firm, has been named a Top Workplace by the Orange County Register for the tenth consecutive year, marking a decade of excellence in workplace culture and employee satisfaction.

Top Workplaces Award

The Orange County Register has named Optima Tax Relief a Top Workplace for 10 years running

The prestigious recognition is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by the Orange County Register's research partner, Energage. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. In 2024, the Orange County Register recognized 152 employers as Orange County Register Top Workplaces.

"This recognition as a Top Workplace for the tenth year in a row reflects the hard work, dedication, and spirit of our team at Optima," said David King, CEO of Optima Tax Relief. "Our employees are the backbone of our success, and we remain deeply committed to providing an environment where they can thrive both personally and professionally. This honor motivates us to continue raising the bar for workplace excellence."

Optima Tax Relief is known for its industry-leading tax resolution services, guiding clients through complex tax situations with personalized solutions. Equally important is the company's emphasis on employee development through comprehensive training, career advancement opportunities, and initiatives that support well-being.

Patricia Ahumada-Cortez, Director of Human Resources at Optima Tax Relief, reveled in the win stating, "This recognition reflects the meaningful strides we've made in creating a workplace where every employee feels valued and supported. At Optima, we celebrate our diverse team and their contributions, which drive both our mission to help clients resolve tax challenges and our ongoing growth as a company."

As the company looks to the future, its leadership remains steadfast in maintaining the values and initiatives that have earned it recognition as a workplace of choice. Optima Tax Relief's ability to consistently earn this honor exemplifies its role as a trusted employer in the Orange County community.

To learn more about Orange County Register's Top Workplaces, visit: https://topworkplaces.com/award/ocregister/

About Optima Tax Relief:

Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm assisting individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has earned the company numerous honors, including the International Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau and Civic 50 recognitions for corporate responsibility and community involvement. Offering full-service tax resolution and employing over 350 in-house professionals, Optima has resolved over three billion dollars in tax debts for their clients, helping their clients achieve a better financial future by making their tax issues a thing of the past.

