27.01.2025
MicroAge Expands Footprint in the Northeast With Industry Veterans Robert Stevenson and Charles Jonsons

Expansion extends MicroAge's reach in the Northeast with deep HPC, AI, and Data Intelligence expertise.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2025 / MicroAge®, a leading full-service solutions integrator, today announced its expansion into the Northeastern U.S. with the addition of industry veterans Robert Stevenson, Field Chief Technology Officer, and Charles Jonsons, Managing Director for AI & HPC Solutions, Northeast Region. The expansion underscores MicroAge's commitment to address the increasing demand for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions nationwide.

"Robert Stevenson and Charles Jonsons bring invaluable expertise to MicroAge, adding significant resources to support the strategic growth of the Northeast region," said Larry Gentry, Executive Vice President at MicroAge. "Their deep industry knowledge and proven track records in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence enhance MicroAge's ability to meet complex client needs, while their leadership will drive the growth in the region."

About Robert Stevenson, Field Chief Technology Officer, AI & HPC Solutions, Northeast Region

Robert Stevenson is an AI strategist with over 25 years of experience in engineering, data analytics, cloud deployment, and IT strategy. He has successfully managed billion-dollar portfolios and driven innovation across both large enterprises and small engineering teams. Stevenson's skillset is closely aligned with MicroAge's vision, bringing deep expertise in AI and HPC and experience introducing transformative AI solutions that streamline IT operations and deliver tangible business results. A Marine Corps veteran, he holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and a Master of Science in Computer Science from the Illinois Institute of Technology.

"Joining MicroAge represents an incredible opportunity to shape the future of AI and data intelligence for our clients," said Stevenson. "Charles and I have a long history of working together as a cohesive team, and I'm excited to bring that synergy to MicroAge to deliver impactful solutions for businesses navigating the complexities of high-performance computing and AI adoption."

About Charles Jonsons, Managing Director, AI & HPC Solutions, Northeast Region

Charles Jonsons is a results-driven sales leader with over 20 years of experience building high-performance teams and driving unprecedented revenue growth for emerging technology companies. After previously serving as Regional Vice President and General Manager at MicroAge, Jonsons transitioned to working with disruptive startups, bringing expertise in AI, HPC, cloud computing, and storage back to MicroAge. A Marine Corps veteran, Jonsons holds a Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, from Amherst College and completed graduate studies at Columbia University's Harriman Institute.

"I'm thrilled to return to MicroAge and lead our efforts in the Northeast," said Jonsons. "We're uniquely positioned to help organizations in the area integrate cutting-edge AI and HPC solutions that drive measurable business outcomes. After years of working with transformative startups, it's exciting to rejoin a company that has been a key part of my career. I look forward to collaborating with our partners and clients to build meaningful, productive relationships."

Contact Information

Andrea Hill
Director of Communications & Brand Management
andrea.hill@microage.com
480-366-2468

.

SOURCE: MicroAge



