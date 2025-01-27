Anzeige
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
WKN: A403UW | ISIN: SE0021921269
Tradegate
27.01.25
15:54 Uhr
20,090 Euro
-0,270
-1,33 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SAAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,12020,18016:09
20,15020,16016:09
27.01.2025 16:02 Uhr
Hidden Level's RF Sensors Power Naval Innovation in Saab Inc's Autonomous Ocean Core Demonstration at WEST 2025

Finanznachrichten News

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2025 / Hidden Level, a leader in passive radar and radio frequency sensing technology for detecting and precisely locating drones and other threats around you, is proud to announce its integral role in Saab Inc's Autonomous Ocean Core (AOC) demonstration, set to debut at the WEST 2025 conference in San Diego. This event showcases cutting-edge advancements in naval autonomous systems, emphasizing seamless integration and superior performance across un-crewed surface vessels (USVs).

Hidden Level's multifunction RF sensors have been integrated into Saab's AOC platform to enhance capabilities in intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR), as well as electronic warfare. By enabling real-time 3D tracking, precise detection, and seamless data fusion, Hidden Level empowers navies with unmatched situational awareness and operational efficiency.

"Hidden Level is committed to advancing naval innovation by delivering RF sensor solutions that meet the evolving demands of autonomous maritime operations," said Jeff Cole, CEO of Hidden Level. "Our participation in the AOC demonstration highlights the importance of collaboration and technology integration to shape the future of naval defense."

The AOC demonstration brings together a select group of industry-leading partners to showcase advanced mission sets for USVs and other un-crewed platforms. Hidden Level's contribution reinforces its ability to integrate its RF sensing technology into complex autonomous systems, providing reliable and actionable intelligence in dynamic operational environments.

Hidden Level's role in the AOC demonstration further solidifies its position as a pioneer in RF sensing and a key enabler of advanced electronic warfare capabilities. With a proven track record of delivering robust, scalable, and reliable solutions, Hidden Level continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in maritime defense.

About Hidden Level
Founded in 2018, Hidden Level is a leader in advanced airspace monitoring and drone detection technology, dedicated to securing critical infrastructure and addressing emerging national security threats. Hidden Level's innovative solutions provide real-time, actionable insights by detecting and tracking a wide range of aerial activity, including low-altitude drones, high-altitude aircraft, balloons, and other airborne objects, as well as their operators.

Leveraging passive radar and RF direction-finding technology, Hidden Level ensures privacy protection while empowering federal, state, and local agencies with unparalleled situational awareness. The company's vertically integrated approach to product design, manufacturing, and testing enables scalable, cost-effective deployments tailored to the diverse needs of its customers.

Backed by leading investors, including DFJ Growth, Lauder Partners, Revolution Capital, Booz Allen, Costanoa Ventures, Washington Harbour, Valor Equity, and Veteran Ventures, Hidden Level continues to drive innovation at the intersection of technology and national security. For more information, visit www.hiddenlevel.com.

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza
maria.penaloza@newswire.com

.

SOURCE: Hidden Level



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
