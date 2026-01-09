Anzeige
Freitag, 09.01.2026
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
WKN: A403UW | ISIN: SE0021921269
09.01.2026 13:00 Uhr
SAAB AB: Saab receives order for Trackfire Remote Weapon Station

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, FMV, for the Trackfire Remote Weapon Station (RWS). The order value is approximately SEK 1,5 billion and deliveries will take place 2026-2028. The order was booked in Q4 2025.

The FMV order will serve the Swedish Army and the Amphibious Battalion 2030, which is an ongoing defence project aimed at developing the future amphibious forces within the Swedish Armed Forces.

"We are honoured that Trackfire RWS has been selected as a crucial part of the future capabilities for the Swedish amphibious forces and the Swedish Army. This order reflects our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern defence. Trackfire RWS, with its precision and adaptability, will be a vital asset in enhancing operational effectiveness," says Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab's business area Surveillance.

Trackfire RWS is a fully stabilized, remotely operated dual-weapon station that offers pinpoint accuracy while on the move, whether mounted on naval vessels, land vehicles, or stationary defence positions. The FMV order includes the new Trackfire ARES (Aerial Response) RWS, equipped with a 30x113 mm M230LF Bushmaster chain gun as its primary weapon, which provides effective anti-drone (C-UAS) capability.

Contact

Saab Press Centre
+46 (0)734 180 018
presscentre@saabgroup.com

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 27,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

